Islamorada, FL

Click10.com

Roach issues found twice, but restaurant not ordered shut?

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Last week, inspectors with the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation inspected 381 eating establishments in Miami-Dade, Monroe, Broward and Palm Beach counties. Records show 272 inspections occurred in District 1(Miami-Dade/Monroe) and 109 occurred in District 2 (Broward and Palm Beach). No places were...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
WSVN-TV

RV catches fire behind Cutler Bay house, flames spread to home

CUTLER BAY, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters stopped fast-moving flames in Cutler Bay. According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, an RV in the back of a house caught fire, which then spread to the home on Southwest 92nd Avenue, near Cutler Ridge Drive, Saturday morning. “Units arrived and found a fire at...
CUTLER BAY, FL
Click10.com

Police chase ends in multi-vehicle crash in southwest Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A 20-year-old man was taken into custody Sunday night after fleeing from Miami-Dade police and causing a multi-vehicle crash, authorities said. According to authorities, officers were called to the area of Carver Drive and Lincoln Boulevard, where several vehicles were “conducting reckless maneuvers in the roadway.”
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
WSVN-TV

Heavy downpours cause flooding in parts of Miami-Dade, Broward

MIAMI (WSVN) - A line of showers moved across South Florida, causing extensive flooding in parts of Miami-Dade and Broward counties. A street flood advisory issued on Thursday afternoon for parts of Miami-Dade was allowed to expire, but the precipitation left standing water on major roadways in Miami. Just before...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Police investigating after fire destroys home in Cutler Bay

CUTLER BAY, Fla. – Police are investigating after a fire destroyed a home in Cutler Bay on Saturday morning. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to a fire that occurred around 6:30 a.m. at a home along Southwest 92nd Avenue near Cutler Ridge Drive. People that own the home told Local...
CUTLER BAY, FL
WSVN-TV

Showers, Storms and Sunshine this Sunday

A rather stubborn front that has reached South Florida has stalled over the Florida Keys this morning, preventing dry air from completely pushing through the area. That means showers and storms will be in the cards for some areas today. Given that the front will be over the Keys, the...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Sheriff: Drunken Fort Lauderdale man goes 45 mph over the limit in stolen Jeep, flees deputies

KEY COLONY BEACH, Fla. – A Fort Lauderdale man was behind bars in the Florida Keys Friday after Monroe County deputies said he sped off in a stolen Jeep while intoxicated. According to Monroe County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Adam Linhardt, deputies spotted the Jeep, driven by Elvis James Nader, 25, speeding down the Sadowski Causeway in Key Colony Beach at around 11 p.m. Thursday.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
caribbeannationalweekly.com

Major Organized Auto Theft Group Arrested in Florida

The Miami-Dade Police Department, Seaport Operations Bureau detectives have arrested several individuals who were involved in an organized auto theft operation. According to investigators a highly organized auto crime group would steal cars primarily from major car rental companies. The group will then “re-vin” the stolen vehicle and create a confirmable VIN.
MIAMI, FL
cityofhomestead.com

Downtown Homestead’s Renewed Losner Park to Open with an Epic Celebration

WHERE: Losner Park, 104 N Krome Ave, Homestead, FL 33030. Downtown Homestead’s Losner Park, located at 104 N. Krome Ave., Homestead, Florida will reopen with an epic celebration on Saturday, November 5, 2022 from 4pm to 9pm showcasing not only the park’s expansion and first-class amenities, but a legendary live performance and spectacular fireworks show.
HOMESTEAD, FL
Click10.com

Man paralyzed following armed robbery and attempted murder

Miami-Dade County, FLA – A man is paralyzed from the neck down, according to police, following an armed robbery and attempted murder. It happened at a business in Miami-Dade County back in August. In court, surveillance video presented by the prosecution captured two men dressed in black bust into...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL

