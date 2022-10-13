I know that Mr. Walker is known for his athletic abilities,not his intellect. I have wondered where the ball was dropped in education that our citizenry would rather have those lead us with little background and / or expertise in serving leaders. There were others more qualified in the Republican Party. Why Mr. Walker? Because he is black and Mr. Warnock is black? Not good enough…. Our eyes are not wide open closed. I see this whole thing as a means of getting control of the Senate and being in control of an individual. It is very evident. As an independent, I would like to have seen a candidate on both sides who have a platform for the citizens to have to choose from that will improve ALL of our lives because WE will either rise or fall together. Democracy ONLY works when we have an educated citizency.
I will believe it when I see it but chances are very high to me that walker will back out last minute. Time will tell
if he shows up ..if he doesn't like the line of questions..HW will end the debate by walking away..he is already working on his excuses.. knowing his base is going to fall for anything that comes out of his lying mouth..
