Chicago, IL

StyleCaster

Tom & Gisele Grew ‘Apart’ After He Returned to the NFL—Here’s If ‘Cheating’ Was Involved

After rumors of separation and tension between the couple, many NFL fans are asking: did Tom Brady cheat on Gisele Bündchen? Here’s what sources close to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the model have to say. A source close to the power couple disclosed to Page Six on September 27, 2022, that “there is absolutely no accusation of cheating on either side.” The source continued, “Tom and Gisele have recently struggled to make their marriage work and have grown apart.” The cheating rumors circulated after several reports that the two are fighting after Tom made the decision to un-retire from...
TAMPA, FL
NBC Sports

Various former Patriots attend Robert Kraft’s surprise wedding

Patriots owner Robert Kraft is having quite a week. On Wednesday, Kraft and his family’s foundation made a whopping $50 million donation to Massachusetts General Hospital in order to address disparities in healthcare caused by race, ethnicity, geography, and economic status. On Friday, Kraft was married. Via the New...
NFL
Popculture

Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Move

Erin Andrews just made a move that will impact her career. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former host of Dancing with the Stars signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the biggest talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
NFL
CBS Boston

Tom Brady curses out O-line amid frustrating first half in Pittsburgh

BOSTON -- Tom Brady has never been one to hide his emotions on Sunday. Rarely, though, does the viewer at home get to hear what he was saying.This time, sideline microphones caught Brady as he berated his offensive linemen for their play in the first half in Pittsburgh. It was ... not polite at all."You are so much better than the way you're [bleeping] playing!" Brady yelled.The audio cut in and out, but it then sounded like Brady said, "You get your [bleeping] ass kicked" when telling his teammates what's going wrong.(Video here, with an obvious warning for language.)Brady was...
NFL
NBC Sports

Brendan Schooler reacts to hilarious Bill Belichick snub

Brendan Schooler can't help but laugh at himself for his viral moment with Bill Belichick during Sunday's win over the Cleveland Browns. The New England Patriots' rookie special teamer recovered a muffed punt and attempted to give the ball to his head coach. The look on Belichick's face said it all as he hilariously declined Schooler's gesture.
CLEVELAND, OH
NBC Sports

Patriots players, Belichick react to Zappe's excellent performance vs. Browns

The New England Patriots have won back-to-back games for the first time this season, and rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe has played a huge role in that success. Zappe made his second career NFL start Sunday in the Patriots' Week 6 matchup against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium. He completed 24 of 34 passes for 309 yards with two touchdowns and zero interceptions as New England cruised to a 38-15 victory. Zappe also became the first quarterback of the Super Bowl era to win his first two career starts with a QB rating of 100 or better in each of those games.
CLEVELAND, OH
NBC Sports

Rams asked Cam Akers to stay home Thursday and Friday

The Rams and running back Cam Akers are careening toward a divorce. It’s still unclear what sparked the rift. However, it resulted in the Rams asking Akers to stay home twice this week. Per a league source, the Rams asked Akers to not come to the facility on Thursday...
NFL
NBC Sports

Attorney Annisah Nguyen: There are more Deshaun Watson victims “who have yet to come forward”

For the first time since more than 20 civil lawsuits alleging sexual misconduct during massage-therapy sessions were filed against Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, an attorney other than Tony Buzbee has filed the paperwork on behalf of the plaintiff. Attorney Anissah Nguyen, who represents the plaintiff who filed suit on Thursday, suggests that more lawsuits could be coming.
CLEVELAND, OH
NBC Sports

Jets’ Sauce Gardner wears cheesehead to celebrate beating Packers, Allen Lazard not amused

Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner was in a mood to celebrate after today’s win in Green Bay. Packers receiver Allen Lazard did not appreciate the way Gardner went about it. After the game, Gardner put on a cheesehead and celebrated as he walked toward the tunnel. Lazard saw what Gardner was doing, ran up behind him and knocked the cheesehead off Gardner’s head before continuing to jog toward the Packers’ locker room.
GREEN BAY, WI
NBC Sports

This video of Bills QB Josh Allen with young fan will make your day

Josh Allen not only led the Buffalo Bills to an impressive road win over the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, he also made a young fan's day at Arrowhead Stadium. The superstar quarterback led a fourth quarter comeback with a late touchdown pass to tight end Dawson Knox that gave the Bills a 24-20 lead with 1:04 remaining. Buffalo's defense held on to secure the victory and improve to 5-1 -- good enough for first place in the AFC.
KANSAS CITY, MO
NBC Sports

Breer: Mac Jones' relationship with team 'got a little sideways'

It's been a frustrating sophomore season both on and off the field for New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones. Before suffering the high-ankle sprain that has sidelined him for the last three weeks, Jones struggled to adjust to the Patriots' "streamlined" offense. With Matt Patricia and Joe Judge replacing Josh McDaniels as de facto offensive coordinators, Jones threw five interceptions through three games.
NFL
NBC Sports

Here's what caused DeVante Parker's sideline spat with Troy Brown

The New England Patriots were all smiles after routing the Cleveland Browns 38-15 at FirstEnergy Stadium. But before the Patriots piled on, things got pretty heated between wide receiver DeVante Parker and wide receivers coach Troy Brown. After New England's opening offensive drive ended in a field goal, Parker and...
CLEVELAND, OH

