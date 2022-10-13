ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schenectady, NY

103.9 The Breeze

Sweet New Chain Eatery Coming to Two Capital Region Locations

There are plenty of chain restaurants in the Capital Region and now you can add a sweet new chain that will set up shop in two local cities. A cookie company called Crumbl Cookies has hundreds of stores all over the country. Now there will be two more in the Capital Region. It is known for its unique cookie concoctions and rotates its flavors regularly. There is one that stays on the menu at all times and that is their signature chocolate chip cookie.
LATHAM, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Schenectady ARC celebrates annual event

The fifth annual Trucks, Taps, Corks, and Forks event was held by Schenectady ARC Saturday. The event was held at the Rotterdam shopping mall. It provided a great opportunity for the community to get together, have fun and learn more about people with intellectual or developmental disabilities. "I understand it...
SCHENECTADY, NY
Q 105.7

Albany’s Best Bakeries: A Sweet Treat for Everyone

Albany is a great place to live for many reasons: the food, the culture, and the people. But one of the best things about Albany is the bakeries. No matter what you're in the mood for, there's a bakery with what you're looking for. In the last few years, several new bakeries have opened up, quickly becoming some of the best places in the city to get a sweet treat. Here are just a few of Albany's best bakeries:
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

New salon opens on Saratoga Lake

Shear Gold Salon is now open in Saratoga Springs. Owner Sydney Reichart says it offers a variety of services depending on your beauty needs. Reichart and her team recently celebrated a ribbon cutting with the Saratoga County Chamber of Commerce. Reichart says she wants her customers to enjoy their experience,...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
WNYT

Albany hosts post office job fair

The U.S. Postal Service is hosting a job fair, as we approach the busy holiday season. A job fair was held today at the Albany General Mail Facility on Karner Rd. The postal service is looking to fill immediate openings for plenty of positions. Applicants must be 18 or older, and must pass a drug screening along with a background check.
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Zimbabwean vocal ensemble hosts workshop

30 students got the chance to participate in a workshop learning traditional African songs. The workshop was hosted at SPAC by Zimbabwean vocal ensemble, Nobuntu. It was an interactive workshop where they learned African harmony and rhythm. The students were from Schenectady High School and Scotia – Glenville High School....
SCHENECTADY, NY
WNYT

HVCC hosts ‘Career Jam’ for 8th, 9th graders in Troy

Almost 1,200 students got to go to the Hudson Valley Community College “Career Jam” on Thursday. More than 50 exhibitors took part. The cofounder says the goal of the fair was to show the 8th and 9th graders their options for the future, and expose them to a range of industries.
TROY, NY
albanyschools.org

Celebrating Albany High’s new spaces

A huge thank you to all the students, families, staff, community partners, board members (past and present) and elected officials who helped make Albany High School’s ribbon cutting a success Thursday!. You can visit our district Facebook page to view photos from the event. The event marked the completion...
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

“Mammothon” week at Bellevue Woman’s Center

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – In recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness month, Ellis Medicine and Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center are launching their first ever “Mammothon” week from October 17 – 21. The initiative promotes proactive health care and gets as many women to schedule a mammogram as soon as possible. Ellis Medicine is an affiliate member […]
ALBANY, NY

