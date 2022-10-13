Read full article on original website
Sweet New Chain Eatery Coming to Two Capital Region Locations
There are plenty of chain restaurants in the Capital Region and now you can add a sweet new chain that will set up shop in two local cities. A cookie company called Crumbl Cookies has hundreds of stores all over the country. Now there will be two more in the Capital Region. It is known for its unique cookie concoctions and rotates its flavors regularly. There is one that stays on the menu at all times and that is their signature chocolate chip cookie.
Schenectady ARC celebrates annual event
The fifth annual Trucks, Taps, Corks, and Forks event was held by Schenectady ARC Saturday. The event was held at the Rotterdam shopping mall. It provided a great opportunity for the community to get together, have fun and learn more about people with intellectual or developmental disabilities. "I understand it...
Albany’s Best Bakeries: A Sweet Treat for Everyone
Albany is a great place to live for many reasons: the food, the culture, and the people. But one of the best things about Albany is the bakeries. No matter what you're in the mood for, there's a bakery with what you're looking for. In the last few years, several new bakeries have opened up, quickly becoming some of the best places in the city to get a sweet treat. Here are just a few of Albany's best bakeries:
BOCES student aspires to work in auto and truck repair
Kendra VanValkenburgh is looking to follow in the footsteps of her father.
Jive to live jazz in the Capital Region
Ya like jazz? Experience the beat of the drums, the sweet tune from the Saxophone and the magic from the pianists' fingertips during live jazz in the capital region.
New salon opens on Saratoga Lake
Shear Gold Salon is now open in Saratoga Springs. Owner Sydney Reichart says it offers a variety of services depending on your beauty needs. Reichart and her team recently celebrated a ribbon cutting with the Saratoga County Chamber of Commerce. Reichart says she wants her customers to enjoy their experience,...
Troy to host second annual pumpkin smash
The City of Troy will be hosting the second annual "Pumpkin Smash" to keep food scraps out of the landfill and promote composting.
Things to do in the Capital Region this weekend: Oct. 14-16
The weekend is almost here! From concerts to festivals to walking history tours, there are quite a few things happening on October 14, 15, and 16.
Crumbl Cookies opening two Capital Region stores
Crumbl Cookies, a cookie company chain, is making its way to the Capital Region. The company is opening a store in Latham and Clifton Park.
Stewart’s Shops opening new location in Schenectady
Stewart's Shops is opening a new location at 1010 McClellan Street in Schenectady. The store officially opens on October 20, but a grand opening ribbon cutting will be held on October 28 at 10 a.m.
CycleNation rides to fight stroke
CycleNation is raising money and awareness to fight stroke, the number 5 killer in America. Ride along on a stationary bike during the 80s-themed event.
Albany hosts post office job fair
The U.S. Postal Service is hosting a job fair, as we approach the busy holiday season. A job fair was held today at the Albany General Mail Facility on Karner Rd. The postal service is looking to fill immediate openings for plenty of positions. Applicants must be 18 or older, and must pass a drug screening along with a background check.
Zimbabwean vocal ensemble hosts workshop
30 students got the chance to participate in a workshop learning traditional African songs. The workshop was hosted at SPAC by Zimbabwean vocal ensemble, Nobuntu. It was an interactive workshop where they learned African harmony and rhythm. The students were from Schenectady High School and Scotia – Glenville High School....
Averill Park rolls Amsterdam in Capital clash
Averill Park and Amsterdam entered Friday night unbeaten in the Class A Capital Division. The two teams met in a matchup with massive playoff implications.
HVCC hosts ‘Career Jam’ for 8th, 9th graders in Troy
Almost 1,200 students got to go to the Hudson Valley Community College “Career Jam” on Thursday. More than 50 exhibitors took part. The cofounder says the goal of the fair was to show the 8th and 9th graders their options for the future, and expose them to a range of industries.
Celebrating Albany High’s new spaces
A huge thank you to all the students, families, staff, community partners, board members (past and present) and elected officials who helped make Albany High School’s ribbon cutting a success Thursday!. You can visit our district Facebook page to view photos from the event. The event marked the completion...
Psychic medium coming to Albany Rural Cemetery
Following last October's sold-out presentation, psychic medium Michele Lyons Polito will once again discuss all things paranormal at the Albany Rural Cemetery's historic chapel on Saturday, October 22, at 7 p.m.
Upstate New York Water Park Iconic Slides for Sale on Facebook
You ever dream of having a water park in your own backyard? Well, here is your chance! You can buy authentic water park water slides for only a few grand, and it's available on Facebook Marketplace, of all places. Water Slide World to be Demolished for Housing Project. Water Slide...
“Mammothon” week at Bellevue Woman’s Center
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – In recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness month, Ellis Medicine and Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center are launching their first ever “Mammothon” week from October 17 – 21. The initiative promotes proactive health care and gets as many women to schedule a mammogram as soon as possible. Ellis Medicine is an affiliate member […]
Local businesswoman to be featured on Shark Tank
Local businesswoman Tracy Slocum will be on ABC's Shark Tank featuring her luxury brand Pretty Rugged. The episode will premiere on October 21.
