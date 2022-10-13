ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Wave 3

Man in hospital after shooting in Parkland neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is in the hospital after a shooting in the Parkland neighborhood late Sunday evening. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, around 11:30p.m. officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 1300 block of South 26th Street. When officers arrived on scene...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Memorial of murdered Kentucky police officer vandalized

NELSON CO., Ky. (WEHT) — Police are left searching for answers after they say someone deliberately vandalized a memorial dedicated to a fallen Bardstown police officer. In a murder case that is still unsolved to this day, Officer Jason Ellis was shot and killed on his way home from work in 2013. In his memory, […]
BARDSTOWN, KY
WRAL

Family describes traumatic moment during ambulance ride

MENIFEE COUNTY, KY. — Marthann Begley said she was taking care of her father, Silas Ritchie, at his home in Wellington when he started feeling unwell. "He said, 'I'm lightheaded. I can't even see you at the end of the couch,'" Begley said. She immediately called an ambulance, but...
WELLINGTON, KY
WHAS11

LMPD: Man seriously injured after Parkland shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police are investigating a shooting that left a man injured in the city’s Parkland neighborhood. Metro Police said Second Division officers responded to the 1300 block of South 26th Street around 11:30 p.m. Sunday. Officers at the scene located a man who was suffering from...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

FBI searching Bardstown farm as part of Crystal Rogers case

BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - Federal agents have executed a search warrant at a farm in Nelson County belonging to the family of a suspect in the disappearance of Crystal Rogers. The FBI has confirmed that a search warrant was served this morning at a farm property on Paschal Ballard Road owned by the Houck family.
BARDSTOWN, KY
Wave 3

Noche Mexican BBQ holding multiple celebration events

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Noche Mexican BBQ is celebrating its three-year anniversary here in Louisville with a series of events. The events are honoring the three years on Bardstown Road as well as Day of the Dead, a holiday that originated in Mexico. “Our Mission is to eat, laugh, make...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Louisville Tool Library lets you check out tools for home projects

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Tools can be expensive, but there’s a simple way to just borrow them instead. The Louisville Tool Library has only been open for a few months, but the nonprofit has already helped a lot of people. Whether you’re looking for power tools, yard equipment, or...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

2 juveniles arrested after reports of shots fired at Jeffersonville movie theater

JEFFERSONVILLE, In. (WDRB) -- Police said there was a "theatre disturbance" early Sunday at a movie theater, after a report of a shooting in the parking lot. Detective Josh Schiller with the Jeffersonville Police Department said officers were called to Xscape Theatres Jeffersonville 12 just after 12:30 a.m. on Sunday on reports of shots fired in the front parking lot.
JEFFERSONVILLE, IN
wdrb.com

New Albany teen motorcyclist dies in Meade County crash, KSP says

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 17-year-old boy from New Albany, Indiana died while riding a motorcycle in Meade County on Saturday night, according to Kentucky State Police. KSP said troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash near the intersection of US 60 and KY 1238 around 9:45 p.m. Police said the teenager was operating a Suzuki motorcycle eastbound on US 60 when he tried to pass a 2010 Nissan Titan that was also traveling eastbound.
MEADE COUNTY, KY
wdrb.com

Michael Myers Halloween decoration stolen from front yard near Six Mile Lane

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Fictional Halloween killer Michael Myers is usually the one claiming victims in films, but this time, he ended up the victim. On Saturday night, a Ring doorbell caught video of a person dressed in black going up to a Michael Myers Halloween decoration, ripping off its head and running off with it before jumping into a car in Louisville.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Man in hospital after shooting near Algonquin Park

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is in the hospital after a shooting near the Algonquin Park Saturday evening. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 1600 block of Beech Street. Officers located a man who had received two graze...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Fashion show raises money for Home of the Innocents

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Dillards After Dark Fashion Show took over Mall St. Matthews Sunday evening. According to event organizer, Fonz Brown, the event rolled out the red carpet for a good cause. The fashion highlighted people of all shapes and sizes, giving them all a chance to walk...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

LMPD investigating after man grazed in Park Duvalle neighborhood shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a man got two graze wounds after a shooting in Louisville's Park Duvalle neighborhood. LMPD Second Division officers responded to the shooting in the 1600 block of Beech Street around 5:30 p.m. That's not far from Wilson Avenue. Police believe...
LOUISVILLE, KY

