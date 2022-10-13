Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Vanished In KentuckyThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedLouisville, KY
Mt. Washington Democrat Mayor Barry Armstrong Refuses To Address Viral Video of City Personnel Seizing PropertyMt. Washington GazetteMount Washington, KY
New App to Help the Homeless Launches in Louisville, KentuckyAmarie M.Louisville, KY
KY America First Endorses Stuart Owen In Mt. Washington Mayors Race And 2 In The City Council RaceNelson County News-SentinelMount Washington, KY
Louisville in the fall: bats, graves, pumpkins & tacosRachelle WrightLouisville, KY
Related
Wave 3
Man in hospital after shooting in Parkland neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is in the hospital after a shooting in the Parkland neighborhood late Sunday evening. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, around 11:30p.m. officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 1300 block of South 26th Street. When officers arrived on scene...
Memorial of murdered Kentucky police officer vandalized
NELSON CO., Ky. (WEHT) — Police are left searching for answers after they say someone deliberately vandalized a memorial dedicated to a fallen Bardstown police officer. In a murder case that is still unsolved to this day, Officer Jason Ellis was shot and killed on his way home from work in 2013. In his memory, […]
wdrb.com
Memorial for murdered Bardstown Police Officer Jason Ellis vandalized
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The memorial for a Bardstown Police officer who was murdered nine years ago has been vandalized. A metal memorial flag was taken off a rock, and property was also damaged at the memorial site on the ramp to the Bluegrass Parkway. Bardstown Police Officer Jason Ellis...
Police: 2 juveniles arrested after 'theatre disturbance' in Jeffersonville
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — Officers said there was a 'theatre disturbance' early Sunday morning at a Jeffersonville movie theatre. Jeffersonville Police Department (JPD) responded to the Xscape Theatre 12 on report of shots being fired near the front parking area of the theatre. Officials said nobody was injured and no...
WRAL
Family describes traumatic moment during ambulance ride
MENIFEE COUNTY, KY. — Marthann Begley said she was taking care of her father, Silas Ritchie, at his home in Wellington when he started feeling unwell. "He said, 'I'm lightheaded. I can't even see you at the end of the couch,'" Begley said. She immediately called an ambulance, but...
LMPD: Man seriously injured after Parkland shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police are investigating a shooting that left a man injured in the city’s Parkland neighborhood. Metro Police said Second Division officers responded to the 1300 block of South 26th Street around 11:30 p.m. Sunday. Officers at the scene located a man who was suffering from...
Wave 3
FBI searching Bardstown farm as part of Crystal Rogers case
BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - Federal agents have executed a search warrant at a farm in Nelson County belonging to the family of a suspect in the disappearance of Crystal Rogers. The FBI has confirmed that a search warrant was served this morning at a farm property on Paschal Ballard Road owned by the Houck family.
Wave 3
Noche Mexican BBQ holding multiple celebration events
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Noche Mexican BBQ is celebrating its three-year anniversary here in Louisville with a series of events. The events are honoring the three years on Bardstown Road as well as Day of the Dead, a holiday that originated in Mexico. “Our Mission is to eat, laugh, make...
Wave 3
“Save Waverly Hills” group says agreement with historical society is premature
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A legal battle has been haunting the owners and managers of the Waverly Hills Sanatorium. After more than a year of fighting in court, the argument over the ownership of the former hospital is coming to an end. Or is it?. The two sides have been...
Wave 3
Louisville Tool Library lets you check out tools for home projects
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Tools can be expensive, but there’s a simple way to just borrow them instead. The Louisville Tool Library has only been open for a few months, but the nonprofit has already helped a lot of people. Whether you’re looking for power tools, yard equipment, or...
WLKY.com
Two Louisville neighborhoods are cleaner thanks to Brightside and some Metro council members
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A few Louisville neighborhoods are getting cleaned up this month, thanks to a partnership between Metro council members and Brightside, Inc. Council president David James and Councilman Jecorey Arthur teamed up with dozens of volunteers to clean up the Park Hill and California neighborhoods Saturday. "It's...
Woman charged in fatal highway crash released on home incarceration after posting bond
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The woman charged in a deadly highway crash that killed 33-year-old Dominique Johnson in August is out on home incarceration after posting a $100,000 cash bond. Maria Gibson is charged with murder and operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, assault and criminal mischief. According...
wdrb.com
2 juveniles arrested after reports of shots fired at Jeffersonville movie theater
JEFFERSONVILLE, In. (WDRB) -- Police said there was a "theatre disturbance" early Sunday at a movie theater, after a report of a shooting in the parking lot. Detective Josh Schiller with the Jeffersonville Police Department said officers were called to Xscape Theatres Jeffersonville 12 just after 12:30 a.m. on Sunday on reports of shots fired in the front parking lot.
wdrb.com
New Albany teen motorcyclist dies in Meade County crash, KSP says
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 17-year-old boy from New Albany, Indiana died while riding a motorcycle in Meade County on Saturday night, according to Kentucky State Police. KSP said troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash near the intersection of US 60 and KY 1238 around 9:45 p.m. Police said the teenager was operating a Suzuki motorcycle eastbound on US 60 when he tried to pass a 2010 Nissan Titan that was also traveling eastbound.
wdrb.com
Michael Myers Halloween decoration stolen from front yard near Six Mile Lane
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Fictional Halloween killer Michael Myers is usually the one claiming victims in films, but this time, he ended up the victim. On Saturday night, a Ring doorbell caught video of a person dressed in black going up to a Michael Myers Halloween decoration, ripping off its head and running off with it before jumping into a car in Louisville.
Wave 3
Man in hospital after shooting near Algonquin Park
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is in the hospital after a shooting near the Algonquin Park Saturday evening. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 1600 block of Beech Street. Officers located a man who had received two graze...
WHAS 11
'I pray they find my daughter'; FBI search Bardstown farm, last place Crystal Rogers was seen alive
NELSON COUNTY, Ky. — FBI agents are back in Bardstown and a search is underway on a 245-acre farm, known as the last place Crystal Rogers was seen alive. Agents were first spotted on Paschal Ballard Lane around 7:30 a.m. Monday morning. The agency confirmed to WHAS11 they are executing a search warrant on the property.
Wave 3
Fashion show raises money for Home of the Innocents
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Dillards After Dark Fashion Show took over Mall St. Matthews Sunday evening. According to event organizer, Fonz Brown, the event rolled out the red carpet for a good cause. The fashion highlighted people of all shapes and sizes, giving them all a chance to walk...
Wave 3
Jason Ellis’ family searches for answers after his memorial is vandalized
NELSON COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) -The memorial honoring fallen Bardstown Police Officer Jason Ellis on the Bluegrass Parkway has been vandalized. Kris Bratten and her family say it’s been a long road wondering who would kill her son-in-law. “It’ very sad. All we want is justice”, said Bratten.
wdrb.com
LMPD investigating after man grazed in Park Duvalle neighborhood shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a man got two graze wounds after a shooting in Louisville's Park Duvalle neighborhood. LMPD Second Division officers responded to the shooting in the 1600 block of Beech Street around 5:30 p.m. That's not far from Wilson Avenue. Police believe...
Comments / 0