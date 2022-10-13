Watch as Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher addressed the media today as he previewed the Aggies' game with South Carolina this Saturday at 6:30 pm on the SEC Network. He brought up how good the Gamecocks are on special teams (they've blocked five kicks this season) and how head coach Shane Beamer's background (he's the son of former Virginia Tech great Frank Beamer) enables him to relate to people (he's off to a 4-2 start so far this season). In addition, Fisher also discussed his team's performance against Alabama as they nearly took down the then top ranked Tide on the road, what his team did during the off week (watched some film of some of the remaining teams on the Aggies' schedule), and how the team needed to play better around quarterback Haynes King (who's starting after an injury to Max Johnson).

COLLEGE STATION, TX ・ 3 HOURS AGO