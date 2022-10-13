Read full article on original website
Four South Carolina Towns Made the Top 30 Best Weekend Getaways in the SouthKennardo G. JamesColumbia, SC
DDSN Celebrates National Disability Employment Awareness Month: Cierra WalkerPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
This South Carolina Buffet Restaurant Has Some of the Best Soul Food in the Whole CountryTravel MavenWest Columbia, SC
DDSN Observes National Disability Employment Awareness MonthPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Exceptional Citizens Day Returns to the South Carolina State FairPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Beamer, Fisher look ahead to showdown at Williams-Brice
South Carolina Gamecocks coach Shane Beamer isn’t sure which Texas A&M quarterback will take the field on Saturday night at Williams-Brice Stadium. Two Aggie signal-callers, Haynes King and Max Johnson, have seen extensive action this season. King, who started in the first two games, gave way to Johnson for the next three. After Johnson went down with an injury in Week 5 against Mississippi State, King returned to the starting lineup for the Alabama game.
Rich's relationships prove vital for Gamecocks, Paris
South Carolina men’s basketball coach Lamont Paris didn’t have to go too far when he made his first hire. Former Gamecocks basketball captain and SEC legend Carey Rich was just down the road at his farthest, and often in the building prior to Paris’s arrival. Rich was...
Mazeo Bennett Announces College Decision
South Carolina wide receiver target Mazeo Bennett has officially announced his college decision.
Live from Kyle Field: Jimbo Fisher's South Carolina week press conference
Follow along with Gigem 247 as Texas A&M boss Jimbo Fisher greets the media in preparation for the Aggies' upcoming game this Saturday night from Columbia with South Carolina on the SEC Network. Fisher is expected to discuss the team's quarterback situation with Max Johnson on the shelf and Haynes King having been knocked around in the team's loss to Alabama prior to the bye week.
coladaily.com
Gilbert winemakers continue blue ribbon winning streak at SC State Fair
Some say the states typically known for producing quality wines across the country are California, New York, North Carolina, and Washington. However, here in the Midlands, we have a wine producer who has been vinting quality wine since 1999. Sally Jackson and her husband Ray first became interested in wine...
Clayton White Visits Linebacker Commit
Defensive coordinator Clayton White stopped in Florida to watch South Carolina linebacker commit Grayson Howard play.
The Latest On Nyckoles Harbor
Edge rusher Nyckoles Harbor is one of the premier prospects in America, and South Carolina has kept an eye on him.
Shane Beamer Offers Thoughts On Conner Weigman
South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer talked about Texas A&M quarterback Conner Weigman, who may be getting his first career start on Saturday.
WATCH: Jimbo Fisher talks A&M's upcoming game with South Carolina
Watch as Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher addressed the media today as he previewed the Aggies' game with South Carolina this Saturday at 6:30 pm on the SEC Network. He brought up how good the Gamecocks are on special teams (they've blocked five kicks this season) and how head coach Shane Beamer's background (he's the son of former Virginia Tech great Frank Beamer) enables him to relate to people (he's off to a 4-2 start so far this season). In addition, Fisher also discussed his team's performance against Alabama as they nearly took down the then top ranked Tide on the road, what his team did during the off week (watched some film of some of the remaining teams on the Aggies' schedule), and how the team needed to play better around quarterback Haynes King (who's starting after an injury to Max Johnson).
GigEm247 takes an early look at South Carolina
The Aggies face off against South Carolina this Saturday night on the SEC Network and here's a quick and early look at the Gamecocks. 1. A 4-2 South Carolina team has to feel good about everything coming into this game…it’s a night game at home, a chance to show the program is on the rise, a revenge game after what happened at Kyle Field last season, and A&M is struggling.
Final predictions: Big games on South Carolina's bye week
The South Carolina football team has a bye this weekend, but much of the college football world is still rolling. There are a bunch of big games on the docket this weekend, including a couple of big ones at noon, more in the middle of the afternoon and some in the evening as well.
WIS-TV
Historic bowling alley in Orangeburg on track to reopen
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A historic bowling alley in Orangeburg is on track to re-open and will be fully operational. The Center for Creative Partnerships, a non-profit organization, Is heading a project that will renovate the All-Star Triangle bowling alley in Orangeburg county. The bowling alley was at the center of a massacre that killed three Black students at SC state and wounded 28 others.
Well, how did you end up in Newberry?
Almost all of my visits end with the same question from my patient. “No, but I’m from South Carolina. I grew up in Walterboro.”. “No, I graduated from residency in Massachusetts in June.”. “Well, how did you end up in Newberry?”. Excellent question. I spent my entire adult life...
WLTX.com
Lexington grocery store sells winning ticket, man celebrates with wardrobe update
LEXINGTON, S.C. — It started with a trip to the grocery store, now a South Carolina man is getting his wardrobe updated. A man who spent $2 on a lottery ticket at the Publix on Old Cherokee Road in Lexington told South Carolina Education Lottery officials that he's refreshing his wardrobe, and getting new kicks, after winning several thousand dollars.
njurbannews.com
‘The Pastors’ launch new talk show
Four South Carolina-based pastors have joined forces to create a new TV talk show. For their pilot episode on October 1, they discussed a challenging topic that is even controversial among Christians: Abortion. They noted that since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, famed advocates for pro-life are experiencing...
The Post and Courier
Former Yesterdays space in Five Points to welcome new brunch restaurant
COLUMBIA — A taste of Southern brunch is coming to an iconic spot in Five Points. Ruby Sunshine, a restaurant chain from Louisiana with branches across the Southeast including Charleston, will open in the space occupied for decades by Yesterdays Restaurant & Tavern. The move will bring a new...
Hometown History: Bloody Edgefield
Edgefield, S.C. (WJBF)- October is a month people like to settle down and watch a good horror movie, but sometimes truth is scarier than fiction. On this month’s Hometown History, Kim Vickers visited Edgefield, South Carolina, also known as Bloody Edgefield. Though it has calmed down significantly since, the history of violence in Edgefield earned […]
This Is The Best Pizza Place In South Carolina
Mashed searched the country for the best pizza place in each state, including this spot in South Carolina.
Friends remember Jim and Gloria DeWitt, couple killed in weekend triple homicide
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Two days ago, friends and family received news of Jim and Gloria DeWitt's deaths. Family friend Derrick Stanley says the couple leaves behind a hole in the hearts of those who loved them, and those they served in the community. "I'm getting better," Stanley said. "The...
abcnews4.com
SC State celebrates first homecoming parade since pandemic Saturday
ORANGEBURG S.C. (WCIV) — South Carolina State University students and alumni are thrilled to celebrate after waiting years for the return of their homecoming. The event is the first homecoming parade since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. Festivities began at 9 a.m. at the Edisto Memorial Gardens, and...
