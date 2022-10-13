White Cane Safety Day Proclamation aims to protect visually impaired

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — Thousands of Wisconsinites with vision loss use a white cane every day to get around safely.

The city of La Crosse wants drivers to be extra aware to keep the visually impaired safe.

La Crosse Mayor Mitch Reynolds proclaimed October 15 to be White Cane Safety Day.

La Crosse’s director of transit and members of La Crosse’s visually impaired community joined Reynolds at City Hall.

Those community members say driver awareness is crucial.

“We want to do whatever we can to prevent crashes between folks and cars,” said Board Member of the Wisconsin Council of the Blind & Visually Impaired, Rhonda Staats. “Because if there’s a crash between folks and cars, the car always wins.”

Staats also says that a general rule of thumb is that if someone can feel the heat of your car’s engine, you are too close to them.

State law says a driver should stop their car ten feet or more from a pedestrian hub traveling with a cane or walking stick.

White Cane Safety Day is nationally recognized on October 15 every year.

