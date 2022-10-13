ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Crosse, WI

Tammy Baldwin and Brad Pfaff discuss January 6 hearing

By Alexia Walz
 3 days ago

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — Ahead of the January 6 hearing, U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin (D-WI) joined State Senator and nominee for Congress Brad Pfaff for a press conference.

The two democratic politicians discussed threats to democracy as well as Pfaff’s opponent, Derrick Van Orden, who was at the capitol on January 6.

Pfaff says voters should consider this information on election day.

“What you saw on January 6 was a window into Derrick Van Orden’s soul and you saw how he would react under a pressure-filled situation,” said Pfaff.

Baldwin responded to Pfaff’s comments and said the Republican party is a “threat to the two-party system” and that no one can “sit the election out.”

