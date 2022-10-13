High school football standings, schedule for Week 8 in the Burlington area
AREA STANDINGS
THROUGH WEEK 7
CLASS 4A DISTRICT 3
District. All
Iowa City Liberty. 3-0. 6-1
Fort Madison. 2-1. 6-1
North Scott. 2-1. 5-2
Burlington. 2-1. 5-2
Clinton. 0-3. 1-6
Mount Pleasant. 0-3. 0-7
Iowa City Liberty at Burlington
Mount Pleasant at Clinton
North Scott at Fort Madison
CLASS 3A DISTRICT 5
District. All
Solon. 3-0. 5-2
Grinnell. 3-0. 4-3
Fairfield. 2-1. 4-3
Washington. 1-2. 3-4
Keokuk. 0-3. 2-5
WB-ND. 0-3. 1-6
FRIDAY, OCT. 14
Fairfield at Washington
Grinnell at Solon
Keokuk at West Burlington-Notre Dame
CLASS 2A DISTRICT 6
District. All
Williamsburg. 4-0. 7-0
Centerville. 3-1. 5-2
Mid-Prairie 2-2. 3-4
Central Lee. 2-2. 3-4
Davis County. 1-3. 3-4
E-B-F. 0-4. 0-7
FRIDAY, OCT. 14
Central Lee at Centerville
Davis County at Mid-Prairie
Williamsburg at Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont
CLASS 1A DISTRICT 5
District. All
West Branch. 4-0. 7-0
Mediapolis. 3-1. 6-1
Durant. 2-2. 5-2
Iowa City Regina. 2-2. 4-3
Wilton. 1-3. 4-3
Louisa-Muscatine. 0-4. 0-7
FRIDAY, OCT. 14
Iowa City Regina at Durant
Louisa-Muscatine at Mediapolis
West Branch at Wilton
CLASS 1A DISTRICT 6
District. All
Sigourney-Keota. 4-0. 5-2
Pella Christian. 3-1. 6-1
Central Decatur. 3-1. 4-3
Pleasantville. 1-3. 3-4
Van Buren County. 1-3. 3-4
Cardinal. 0-4. 0-7
FRIDAY, OCT. 14
Pella Christian at Central Decatur
Pleasantville at Cardinal
Sigourney-Keota at Van Buren County
CLASS A DISTRICT 5
District. All
Columbus. 5-0. 7-0
Alburnett. 5-0. 6-1
Lisbon. 4-2. 4-3
Wapello. 2-3. 3-4
Pekin. 1-4. 2-5
North Cedar. 1-4. 1-6
Highland. 0-6. 0-7
FRIDAY, OCT. 14
Alburnett at Columbus
Highland at Pekin
North Cedar at Wapello
Starmont at Lisbon
CLASS 8-MAN DISTRICT 6
District. All
WACO. 6-0. 8-0
New London. 5-1. 5-3
Iowa Valley. 4-2. 5-3
W-MU. 3-3. 3-3
Lone Tree. 3-3. 3-4
English Valleys. 2-4. 2-4
HLV. 1-5. 1-6
Tri-County 0-6 1-6
FRIDAY, OCT. 14
English Valleys at Winfield-Mount Union
Iowa Valley at Lone Tree
New London at HLV
WACO at Tri-County
PRAIRIELAND CONFERENCE
Conf. All
Macomb. 6-0. 7-0
Farmington. 5-1. 5-2
Elmwood-Brimfield. 4-2. 4-3
Rushville-Industry. 4-3. 4-3
Havana. 3-3. 4-3
Illini West. 3-3. 3-4
South Fulton. 2-5. 2-5
West Hancock. 1-5. 1-6
Lewistown. 0-6. 0-7
FRIDAY, OCT. 14
Farmington at South Fulton
Havana at Macomb
Illini West at West Hancock (Hamilton)
Lewistown at Elmwood-Brimfield
Rushville-Industry at United
ILLINOIS 8-MAN CENTRAL 2
All
West Central. 7-0
Ridgewood. 6-1
West Prairie. 4-3
Bushnell-PC. 2-5
Galva. 2-5
Peoria Heights. 1-6
FRIDAY, OCT. 14
Franklin Center at Peoria Heights
SATURDAY, OCT. 15
Alden at West Prairie
Galva at West Central
Pawnee at Bushnell-Prairie City
Ridgewood at South Fork
