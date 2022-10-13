ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington, IA

High school football standings, schedule for Week 8 in the Burlington area

By The Hawk Eye
The Hawk Eye
The Hawk Eye
 3 days ago

AREA STANDINGS

THROUGH WEEK 7

CLASS 4A DISTRICT 3

District. All

Iowa City Liberty. 3-0. 6-1

Fort Madison. 2-1. 6-1

North Scott. 2-1. 5-2

Burlington. 2-1. 5-2

Clinton. 0-3. 1-6

Mount Pleasant. 0-3. 0-7

Iowa City Liberty at Burlington

Mount Pleasant at Clinton

North Scott at Fort Madison

CLASS 3A DISTRICT 5

District. All

Solon. 3-0. 5-2

Grinnell. 3-0. 4-3

Fairfield. 2-1. 4-3

Washington. 1-2. 3-4

Keokuk. 0-3. 2-5

WB-ND. 0-3. 1-6

FRIDAY, OCT. 14

Fairfield at Washington

Grinnell at Solon

Keokuk at West Burlington-Notre Dame

CLASS 2A DISTRICT 6

District. All

Williamsburg. 4-0. 7-0

Centerville. 3-1. 5-2

Mid-Prairie 2-2. 3-4

Central Lee. 2-2. 3-4

Davis County. 1-3. 3-4

E-B-F. 0-4. 0-7

FRIDAY, OCT. 14

Central Lee at Centerville

Davis County at Mid-Prairie

Williamsburg at Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont

CLASS 1A DISTRICT 5

District. All

West Branch. 4-0. 7-0

Mediapolis. 3-1. 6-1

Durant. 2-2. 5-2

Iowa City Regina. 2-2. 4-3

Wilton. 1-3. 4-3

Louisa-Muscatine. 0-4. 0-7

FRIDAY, OCT. 14

Iowa City Regina at Durant

Louisa-Muscatine at Mediapolis

West Branch at Wilton

CLASS 1A DISTRICT 6

District. All

Sigourney-Keota. 4-0. 5-2

Pella Christian. 3-1. 6-1

Central Decatur. 3-1. 4-3

Pleasantville. 1-3. 3-4

Van Buren County. 1-3. 3-4

Cardinal. 0-4. 0-7

FRIDAY, OCT. 14

Pella Christian at Central Decatur

Pleasantville at Cardinal

Sigourney-Keota at Van Buren County

CLASS A DISTRICT 5

District. All

Columbus. 5-0. 7-0

Alburnett. 5-0. 6-1

Lisbon. 4-2. 4-3

Wapello. 2-3. 3-4

Pekin. 1-4. 2-5

North Cedar. 1-4. 1-6

Highland. 0-6. 0-7

FRIDAY, OCT. 14

Alburnett at Columbus

Highland at Pekin

North Cedar at Wapello

Starmont at Lisbon

CLASS 8-MAN DISTRICT 6

District. All

WACO. 6-0. 8-0

New London. 5-1. 5-3

Iowa Valley. 4-2. 5-3

W-MU. 3-3. 3-3

Lone Tree. 3-3. 3-4

English Valleys. 2-4. 2-4

HLV. 1-5. 1-6

Tri-County 0-6 1-6

FRIDAY, OCT. 14

English Valleys at Winfield-Mount Union

Iowa Valley at Lone Tree

New London at HLV

WACO at Tri-County

PRAIRIELAND CONFERENCE

Conf. All

Macomb. 6-0. 7-0

Farmington. 5-1. 5-2

Elmwood-Brimfield. 4-2. 4-3

Rushville-Industry. 4-3. 4-3

Havana. 3-3. 4-3

Illini West. 3-3. 3-4

South Fulton. 2-5. 2-5

West Hancock. 1-5. 1-6

Lewistown. 0-6. 0-7

FRIDAY, OCT. 14

Farmington at South Fulton

Havana at Macomb

Illini West at West Hancock (Hamilton)

Lewistown at Elmwood-Brimfield

Rushville-Industry at United

ILLINOIS 8-MAN CENTRAL 2

All

West Central. 7-0

Ridgewood. 6-1

West Prairie. 4-3

Bushnell-PC. 2-5

Galva. 2-5

Peoria Heights. 1-6

FRIDAY, OCT. 14

Franklin Center at Peoria Heights

SATURDAY, OCT. 15

Alden at West Prairie

Galva at West Central

Pawnee at Bushnell-Prairie City

Ridgewood at South Fork

Comments / 0

Related
Pen City Current

Patel takes shot at local redemption center

FORT MADISON - The idea of a redemption center in Fort Madison has been missing the mark for the past 10 years, but a plan out on the west end of town just might work. Ankit Patel, who's family owns Quicker Liquor has opened a location in the same strip mall just a unit west of the liquor store to start taking cans and bottles.
FORT MADISON, IA
247Sports

WATCH: Iowa commit Cam Buffington scores eight touchdowns in Winfield-Mount Union's win over English Valleys

Winfield, Iowa - Winfield-Mount Union took care of business on Friday night as the Wolves beat English Valleys, 71-8. The headliner in this matchup was Winfield-Mount Union 2024 three-star linebacker Cam Buffington, who is committed to Iowa. Buffington had 20 carries for 266 yards and eight touchdowns on offense for the Wolves along with 14 tackles, 12 solo, on defense.
WINFIELD, IA
KCRG.com

Motorcycle fire at Edgewood & Ellis intersection in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Emergency crews responded after a motorcycle caught fire at the Edgewood Rd and Ellis Blvd NW intersection on Friday. The northbound lanes of Edgewood were blocked off while crews extinguished the fire. No injuries were reported. The roads opened back up at approximately 6: 42...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Pen City Current

For the Record – Saturday, October 15, 2022

10/10/22 – 2:07 a.m. – Fort Madison police responded to a report of vandalism in the 5800 block of Avenue O. 10/10/22 – 5:25 a.m. – Fort Madison police responded to a report of a burglary in the 3000 block of Avenue P. 10/10/22 – 12:00...
FORT MADISON, IA
kciiradio.com

Comeback at Case: Demons Shock Trojans in Monumental Turnaround

The hope was bleak, but that didn’t stop the Washington Demon football team from pulling off one of the top comeback’s that Case Field has ever seen on Friday when they erased a 20 point deficit to stun visiting Fairfield 35-28 to keep the postseason hopes alive. As...
FAIRFIELD, IA
WOWT

Greg McDermott inducted into Cascade High School Athletic Hall of Fame

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Greg McDermott was back home for a special night in Cascade Iowa. His alma mater recently started an Athletic Hall of Fame and inducted its second class this week. Mac along with Kerry (Greenwood) Winkel, Jim O’Meara, the late John Sullivan, and Marty Sutherland made up the 2022 class of the Cascade High School Athletic Hall of Fame. The ceremony took place at the Knights of Columbus in Cascade.
CASCADE, IA
davenportlibrary.com

The Truth Will Out: Annie Wittenmyer

In preparation for a recent program featuring Annie Wittenmyer and the orphanage she is forever linked to in Davenport, Iowa inconsistencies within reference works were found bringing up a number of questions. Turning to some basic documents used for family history research and a book by Thomas R. Baker called The Sacred Cause of Union: Iowa in the Civil War clarification (and documentation) that Annie Turner Wittenmyer was actually NOT a wealthy widow whose husband died before the Civil War came to light. Rather, she was a DIVORCED single mother striving to provide for her child in the 1860s with an enormous sense of empathy and desire to improve the quality of life in her community through her charity work.
DAVENPORT, IA
KCRG.com

Man sent to hospital after motorcycle crash in Cedar Rapids

State panel expects 2.7 percent fall in revenue due to recently passed tax cuts. A state panel has said Iowa's economy is performing well, but they say new tax policies may slow revenue growth in the coming years. Updated: 4 hours ago. Bob and Joan with Culver's Greenhouse join us...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
247Sports

Iowa Football: Position-by-position grades for the Hawkeyes' through six games

It's the bye week for Iowa football, but the news and analysis never stops. It's been a frustrating season for Hawkeye fans, especially on the offensive side of the ball. Iowa is entering the bye week with a 3-3 record and will face-off against Ohio State. Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz met with the media on Wednesday to answer the media's questions about the offense and give some of his analysis.
IOWA CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Dix welcomes his Hawkeye return

IOWA CITY — Josh Dix isn’t looking back. Instead, it’s full speed ahead for the Iowa freshman as the Hawkeyes work toward the start of the basketball season. Dix said he has moved beyond the injury that prematurely ended his high school career last season at Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln.
IOWA CITY, IA
siusalukis.com

Football delivers record-breaking performance in 30-7 win over Western Illinois

CARBONDALE, Ill. — Quarterback Nic Baker set a school completion percentage record, connecting on 25-of-28 passes, as Southern Illinois cruised to a 30-7 win over Western Illinois in front of a big Homecoming crowd at Saluki Stadium on Saturday. Baker completed his first 15 passes in the game, which set a school record for consecutive completions to start a game and tied the overall school record.
MACOMB, IL
Local 4 WHBF

Road work starts Oct. 17 in Muscatine

Drivers in Muscatine should be aware of upcoming construction work over the next couple of weeks. Green Street will be reduced to one lane of traffic each way from Grandview Avenue to Hershey Avenue starting Monday, October 17. The Public Works Department will be milling and patching the asphalt pavement and work should be completed […]
MUSCATINE, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Manchester man caught in grain bagger dies

MANCHESTER, Iowa — A Manchester man died in a farm accident Thursday at a farm three miles north of Hopkinton. The Delaware County Sheriff's Office says at 11 a.m. Randall Wulfenkuhle, 68, was operating a grain bagger and while checking or adjusting the machine, his clothing got caught in a drive shaft.
MANCHESTER, IA
KOEL 950 AM

Canadian Pacific Holiday Train Rides Again In Iowa in 2022

For the first time in three years, one of the most spectacular Christmas attractions is set to return to Iowa this holiday when the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train returns. We get it, it's not even Halloween yet, but it's never early to start thinking about the season of joy because we ALL need some of that this year. According to KWQC,
IOWA STATE
KWQC

One person shot in Rock Island Saturday afternoon

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - One man was shot in Rock Island Saturday afternoon, according to police. Police say at about 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 500 block of 25th Street. Once there, they found a 25-year-old man with a serious but non-life-threatening gunshot wound at 25th Street and 5th 1/2 Avenue. The man was taken to the hospital.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
KCRG.com

Speed cameras updated on I-380

NewBo City Market has been a staple of Cedar Rapids NewBo neighborhood, which is celebrating 10 years since it opened in 2012. State panel expects 2.7 percent fall in revenue due to recently passed tax cuts. Updated: 11 hours ago. A state panel has said Iowa's economy is performing well,...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Mix 94.7 KMCH

Manchester Man Dies in Farming Accident Near Hopkinton

A Manchester man died in a farming accident near Hopkinton on Thursday. The Delaware County Communication Center received a report of a farm accident in the 2800 block of Quarter Road, indicating a person was caught in a grain bagger. When emergency personnel arrived, they found 68-year-old Randall Wulfekuhle dead...
HOPKINTON, IA
KWQC

Police investigating robbery at Davenport video game store

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Davenport Police Department is investigating a robbery at a business. At 8:09 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to a report of a robbery at Video Games Etc., 902 W. Kimberly Road. According to police, preliminary information indicated that two people came into the store and demanded money from an employee.
DAVENPORT, IA
The Hawk Eye

The Hawk Eye

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
326K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Burlington, IA from The Hawk Eye.

 http://thehawkeye.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy