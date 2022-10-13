ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Can Ames rebound vs Des Moines Lincoln? Our Week 8 predictions for Ames area high school football

By Joe Randleman, Ames Tribune
 3 days ago
The Ames football team is looking to secure a playoff spot in Class 5A when they travel to Des Moines this Friday to take on Des Moines Lincoln.

The Little Cyclones (5-2) are coming off a tough 51-7 loss to No. 2 Dowling Catholic. But a win over Lincoln (1-6) would put Ames, currently ranked 14th in the 5A RPI standings, in great position not only to make the playoffs, but potentially host a first-round game.

Ames will be out for revenge after losing a 38-36 to the Railsplitters last year in Ames. That loss, along with a setback to Johnston the following week, prevented the Little Cyclones from making the 2021 playoffs.

That's why Ames head coach Brian Sauser doesn't expect Friday's game to be a cakewalk despite Lincoln's struggles this season.

"They have good size and kids who are physical," Sauser said. "It's their senior night, so I'm sure we'll get their best shot."

Ames boasts the top passer and receiver in 5A. Dallas Sauser has thrown for 2,321 yards and 21 touchdowns and Jalen Lueth has 55 receptions for 971 yards and 12 scores.

Jamison Poe gives Ames a tremendous all-around running back. Poe has 615 yards and nine touchdowns rushing and 258 yards and five scores receiving.

Sophomore DeShawn Long has also come up big in recent weeks at receiver. Long has 29 catches for 341 yards and two scores in just three weeks of action.

On defense, safety Lane Kenny has 36.5 tackles and an interception, Jaxon Danielson 24.5 tackles and two interceptions and Roger Lopez adds 22.5 tackles, 1.5 sacks and a fumble recovery. Colden Bray has 2.5 sacks and Sebastian Molina two for the Little Cyclones.

Lincoln will try and slow down Ames using a Cover-3 defense with both odd and even fronts.

On offense, the Railsplitters will run 11-personnel, using one tight end and one running back.

"They're an 85% run team and they get after you," Brian Sauser said. "That hasn't changed from last year."

Javon Sanders has 304 yards and one touchdown and Blake Butters has 211 yards and four scores rushing the ball for Lincoln. Quarterback Landon Walters has 395 yards and two touchdowns passing.

Leo Jones has 35 tackles and one fumble recovery and David Wesly adds 33 tackles, two fumble recoveries and one sack for Lincoln on defense.

"The biggest key for us will be the start," Brian Sauser said. "Any time you can get an early lead is huge."

Ames vs Des Moines Lincoln prediction

Ames has something to prove after last week's lopsided loss to Dowling.

The Little Cyclones will want to show they are still a quality playoff team and that they're fighting to be able to play at home during the first round of the playoffs.

Ames will take a couple of shots from Lincoln during the game, but the Little Cyclones have more than enough firepower to pull away from the Railsplitters. Ames 48, Des Moines Lincoln 20

Class 3A No. 2 Humboldt (7-0, 3-0) at No. 5 Nevada (6-1, 3-0)

Boasting three teams currently ranked, including two in the top five, the competition in 3A District 2 has been absolutely fierce this season.

Friday will take that to a whole new level when the top two teams in the district collide. Humboldt, ranked second in 3A and undefeated at 7-0 travels to Nevada to face a 6-1 Cub team in a battle between the only two remaining teams with an unblemished conference record.

Nevada currently ranks No. 3 in the 3A RPI rankings after earning a win over previously-ranked Hampton-Dumont-CAL and its only loss coming to a West Marshall team ranked third in 2A. The Cubs have a tough close to the regular season as they will follow up the Humboldt game by going to No. 8 North Polk next week.

Humboldt defeated North Polk by a 24-14 score and is coming off a 31-6 victory over Gilbert. The Wildcats are led by back Lance Coon (901 yards and 12 touchdowns rushing), linebacker Owen Hubble (43 tackles, 3.5 sacks and one interception) and defensive back Trevor Beach (five interceptions).

Nevada features talented dual-threat quarterback Noah Mills (1,089 yards and 10 touchdowns passing and 567 yards and seven scores rushing), running back Cason Stevenson (793 yards and eight touchdowns rushing) and receivers Drew Robinson (429 yards and five touchdowns receiving) and Kyle Kingsbury (408 yards and four scores). On defense the Cubs are led by linebacker Jackson Burlage (50 tackles and 4.5 sacks) and Robinson (39 tackles and three interceptions).

Nevada will be out for revenge after falling at Humboldt in a 19-15 battle last season. Having the home field will give Nevada just enough of an edge to come out on top to move to the head of the district standings. Nevada 20, Humboldt 17

Class 3A No. 8 North Polk (5-2, 2-1) at Gilbert (1-6, 0-3)

Gilbert is coming off a 31-6 loss to Humboldt. Prior to that setback, the Tigers had lost three games in a row by four points or less.

North Polk defeated Ballard last week 42-19. The Comets' only losses came to Humboldt and No. 6 Adel-Desoto-Minburn.

Gilbert running back Will Hawthorne has 321 yards and five touchdowns rushing and 179 yards and three scores receiving. He also has 44.5 tackles and a fumble recovery on defense and Hank Johnson adds 49.5 tackles, three sacks and one fumble recovery on that side of the ball.

Running back Brady Miller leads North Polk on offense with 809 yards and 11 touchdowns rushing. Brayden Foster has 59 tackles, two sacks and a fumble recovery for the Comets on defense.

Gilbert has faced the toughest schedule in 3A in each of the past two seasons. The Tigers are battle-hardened and have shown their potential in close losses to ranked Creston and Nevada teams, but North Polk will be a little too much to overcome. North Polk 34, Gilbert 20

Algona (4-3, 1-2) at Ballard (1-6, 0-3)

Ballard has caught some tough breaks this season with close losses to Atlantic (15-12), Humboldt (26-14) and Nevada (17-12). The Bombers suffered a 42-19 setback at the hands of North Polk last week.

Eli Rouse has 574 yards and 10 touchdowns rushing and Brody Sampson has 56 tackles and six sacks for the Bombers.

Algona is coming off a 38-14 loss to Nevada. The Bulldogs have one of the best dual-threat quarterbacks in three in Alex Manske, who has 1,415 yards and 12 touchdowns passing and 350 yards and six touchdowns rushing.

Ballard is due for a victory. Playing at home on senior night, the Bombers will play inspired ball and pull off the upset. Ballard 27, Algona 24

Roland-Story (4-3, 3-1) at Prairie City-Monroe (4-3, 3-1)

Roland-Story suffered a 41-7 loss to No. 3 West Marshall last week. The Norsemen will wrap up their regular season this Friday against PCM in 2A District 7 play at Monroe.

PCM blasted Iowa Falls-Alden last week by a score of 42-7. The Mustangs are led by back Adrien Robinson (584 yards and six touchdowns rushing) and Donovan Nicholson (37.5 tackles and seven tackles for loss.)

Jonovan Wilkinson has 745 yards and seven touchdowns rushing and Hesston Johnson 861 yards and five touchdowns passing plus five scored on the ground for Roland-Story. Charlie Watts has 52.5 tackles and Boaz Clark has three interceptions for the Norsemen on defense.

Roland-Story will hang tough for a half against PCM. But the Mustangs have just a little more firepower and will prevail at home. PCM 34, Roland-Story 18

Colo-NESCO (3-4, 2-2) at GMG (0-7, 0-4)

Colo-NESCO suffered an 82-38 loss to a quality BGM team last week. GMG was dealt an 86-36 loss by Dunkerton.

Colo-NESCO had won its previous two games prior to the BGM loss. Royals running back Breckin Clatt has 721 yards and eight touchdowns rushing and 209 yards and two scores receiving and linebacker Trenton Beard has 75.5 tackles and two fumble recoveries.

Receiver Jabari Woodbury is the top offensive weapon for GMG. Woodbury has 45 receptions for 722 yards and five touchdowns. Woodbury also leads the Wolverines defensively with 20.5 tackles and 1.5 sacks.

This game is the perfect bounce-back opportunity for Colo-NESCO. The Royals should roll past GMG to give themselves a shot at the 8-player playoffs. Colo-NESCO 68, GMG 26

Eight-player No. 7 Gladbrook-Reinbeck (6-1, 3-1) at Collins-Maxwell (3-3, 2-2) — Game at Colo

The Collins-Maxwell football team will wrap up a regular season where it spent every game away from its home stadium due to renovations at Collins-Maxwell-High School. The Spartans are coming off a bye week.

Cooper Wierson has 312 yards and three touchdowns receiving and Josef Dvorak has added 274 yards and 10 touchdowns rushing plus 162 yards and two scores receiving.

Gladbrook-Reinbeck is coming off a hard-fought 35-32 loss to No. 2 Don Bosco in a game that likely decided the 8-player District 4 championship. Austin Vaverka has 834 yards and 18 touchdowns rushing and Isaac Clark has 1,032 yards and 19 scores passing plus 11 touchdowns on the ground for the Rebels.

Gladbrook-Reinbeck simply has too many weapons for Collins-Maxwell to keep up. Gladbrook-Reinbeck 70, Collins-Maxwell 30

