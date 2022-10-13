Read full article on original website
Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Game-time decision
Kuznetsov (undisclosed) will be a game-time decision Monday against Vancouver, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports. Kuznetsov won't participate in the Capitals' morning skate and his availability will be determined closer to puck drop. He has one assist in three games this season.
Walleye sign former Northern Michigan captain Joseph Nardi
The Toledo Walleye have signed forward Joseph Nardi, a former captain at Northern Michigan University. Nardi was acquired as part of a deal that sent the ECHL playing rights of defenseman Chris Martenet to Newfoundland. Martenet signed a one-year contract with Manitoba of the American Hockey League. Nardi had been in training camp with Manitoba. Nardi, a 25-year-old from Edmonton, is a rookie. The 5-foot-10, 179-pound forward played five seasons at Northern Michigan. He was the captain of the team in 2020-21. In 170 college games, Nardi produced 113 points with 41 goals and 72 assists. In 2020-21, Nardi had a career-high 33 points (12 G, 21 A) in 29 games.
Wild's Mats Zuccarello: Questionable Monday
Zuccarello (undisclosed) is questionable for Monday's game against Colorado, per Jessi Pierce of NHL.com. Zuccarello left Monday's skate early. He's gotten off to an amazing start this season, scoring two goals and four points in two contests. Every injury is unfortunate, but the timing of this one is particularly rough given that it might disrupt his hot streak.
Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Centering second line Saturday
Kuznetsov has been moved down to the second line in practice Saturday, Tarik El-Bashir of The Athletic reports. Kuznetsov and the Capitals are both off to slow starts as the Russian has yet to pick up a point in two contests, while the Capitals have started the season 0-2-0. Kuznetsov is centering T.J. Oshie and Anthony Mantha at practice as coach Peter Laviolette is shuffling his top two lines.
Lightning's Alex Killorn: Earns two helpers
Killorn was credited with a pair of assists during the Lightning's 5-2 victory over the Blue Jackets on Friday. Killorn, who has yet to score in 42 shifts this season, earned his first two assists of the season Friday. The 33-year-old left winger has proven to be a consistent scorer, collecting at least 14 goals each season since his sophomore campaign (2013-14). Killorn's 25 goals last season were one off the career mark he established during 2019-20. If Killorn remains on the second line with Steven Stamkos, he could provide fantasy managers with offensive depth.
Steelers vs. Buccaneers: Mitch Trubisky replaces Kenny Pickett as rookie QB gets evaluated for concussion
PITTSBURGH -- Mitch Trubisky is back under center for the Steelers following an injury to Kenny Pickett. Pickett exited Sunday's game against the Buccaneers after sustaining a hit by Tampa Bay linebacker Devin White with 7:24 left in the third quarter. Pickett is questionable to return as he gets evaluated for a concussion.
Buccaneers' Cameron Brate: X-rays negative
Brate (neck) received negative X-ray results Monday, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports. Brate was evaluated at a Pittsburgh hospital after exiting Sunday's loss to the Steelers, and it's good news that tests for a broken neck came back negative. He was able to travel back to Tampa Bay with the team Sunday night, but it's too early to speculate about Brate's timetable for a return to the field. In the meantime, the Buccaneers will lean on Cade Otton, Ko Kieft and Kyle Rudolph at tight end.
Patriots' Jonathan Jones: Won't play at Cleveland
Jones (ankle) is listed as out for Sunday's game at the Browns. Jones was forced out of New England's win versus Detroit in Week 5 early with an ankle injury, and he'll now have to miss his first game this season. Until he's ready to play again, rookie fourth-rounder Jack Jones should see more reps on the boundaries.
Jets' Michael Carter: Seven touches in win at Lambeau
Carter rushed six times for 41 yards and caught his only target for six yards in Sunday's 27-10 win over Green Bay. The Jets used Breece Hall (20 carries for 116 yards and a touchdown) as a workhorse in a game that started out as a defensive struggle before New York's running game got going. That left change-of-pace duties for Carter, who was effective in the limited role. Carter set a single-game season high by averaging 6.8 yards per carry in this one, bumping his season mark up to 3.8 heading into a Week 7 trip to Denver.
Giants' Xavier McKinney: Posts season-high nine tackles
McKinney tallied nine tackles (five solo) in a Week 6 victory over the Ravens. McKinney recorded five or six tackles in four of the first five weeks of the campaign, and he stepped up his production with a campaign-high nine tackles in Week 6. He's yet to force a turnover this season but did pick off five passes in 2021. He has the potential to be an IDP asset but hasn't quite panned out that way so far this season.
Rams' Tutu Atwell: Scant usage Sunday
Atwell rushed once for nine yards in Sunday's 24-10 victory against the Panthers. One game removed from his first career catch, Atwell reverted back to his typical usage, with just two snaps on offense. The speedy second-year wideout made the most of his time on the field, ending the first quarter with a nine-yard rush, but Atwell's limited snap share may be completely erased with the impending return of Van Jefferson (knee) after the Rams return from their bye week.
Cardinals' Matt Prater: Logs DNP
Prater (hip) was a non-participant on the Cardinals' estimated practice report Monday, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports. Prater has missed the last two weeks due to the injury, and although he was an estimated DNP, the team cut Matthew Ammendola on Monday, who had been his replacement during the absences. So, it's pretty unclear whether the Cardinals believe Prater will be kicking for them come Thursday when they host the Saints, especially since they haven't signed another kicker yet.
Jaguars' Marvin Jones: Out ahead of Sunday's matchup
Jones (hamstring) has been downgraded to out and will not play Sunday against the Colts, Mark Long of the Associated Press reports. It appears as if Jones' late-week injury will ultimately keep him out of the divisional matchup after all. The veteran has fluctuated between critical target hog and complete non entity in recent weeks so it's unclear exactly who benefits with Jones sidelined. Expect Jamal Agnew and possibly Tim Jones to see additional playing time as a result.
Saints' Michael Thomas: NO mulled putting WR on IR
New Orleans considered putting Thomas, who's missed three straight games due to a foot injury, on injured reserve, but it opted not to in the event he was ahead of schedule, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports. Per Terrell, Thomas' initial prognosis suggested a four-week return timeline, but the Saints didn't...
Jets' Corey Davis: Makes long catch
Davis caught two of four targets for 52 yards in Sunday's 27-10 win over the Packers. Davis contributed New York's longest offensive play of the day, making a double move before hauling in a 41-yard pass during the second half. Thanks to that reception, the veteran led the Jets in yards through the air, as quarterback Zach Wilson managed only 110 overall. While the team's passing attack still lacks consistency, Davis at least helps move the chains and has been more impactful lately than purported top wideout Elijah Moore, who boasts merely 11 yards over the last two weeks and wasn't targeted Sunday.
Capitals' T.J. Oshie: Team scoring leader
Oshie had a goal and an assist in a 3-1 win over Montreal on Saturday. The goal was classic Oshie -- he put in his own rebound on the power play. His 61 power-play goals since joining the Caps in 2015-16 rank second on the team in that span behind just Alex Ovechkin (109). Oshie now leads the Caps with three points (one goal, two assists).
Panthers trade disgruntled wideout Robbie Anderson to the Cardinals, per report
Robbie Anderson is a Panther no more. Carolina has agreed to trade the disgruntled wide receiver to the Arizona Cardinals, according to NFL Media. The specific terms of the deal were not immediately disclosed. This trade comes less than 24 hours after Anderson was ejected by his own coaching staff...
Bills' James Cook: Little usage as clear No. 2
Cook saw just two carries for eight yards and didn't get a target during Sunday's win over Kansas City. Cook managers may have gotten their hopes up when Zack Moss was made a healthy inactive for the game, but it was too close of a contest for the team to put much on the rookie's shoulders, especially with Devin Singletary and Josh Allen capable of handling most of the rushing load. It at least looks like Cook has moved past Moss on the depth chart, and the Bills do have an easier schedule following the team's Week 7 bye, so there could be upcoming opportunities to give Cook some extra playing time.
Cardinals' Dennis Gardeck: Forced out with injury
Gardeck (ankle) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Seahawks, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports. Gardeck recorded one tackle before sustaining an ankle injury at some point during this contest, though the exact nature of this issue is still unclear. The 28-year-old almost perfectly split his 205 total snaps between defense and special teams over the first five games of the season, recording 17 tackles, one sack, one pass defended and one forced fumble. With Gardeck sidelined, expect Victor Dimukeje to step in opposite outside linebacker Markus Golden.
Cardinals' Marquise Brown: Potentially out for season
Brown suffered a potentially season-ending foot injury during Sunday's loss to the Seahawks and will undergo further testing Monday to determine the severity of the issue, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Brown's X-rays came back negative, but he had a walking boot on his left foot following Sunday's loss. The...
