ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

Jets' Sauce Gardner: Undergoing evaluation

Gardner exited Sunday's game against the Packers to be evaluated for a head injury, Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic reports. Gardner jogged to the locker room after a collision with one of Green Bay's wide receivers during the second half, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports. With the Jets currently up 27-10 late in the fourth quarter, expect cornerback Michael Carter to likely finish out the remainder of this contest.
NFL
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Marquise Brown: Potentially out for season

Brown suffered a potentially season-ending foot injury during Sunday's loss to the Seahawks and will undergo further testing Monday to determine the severity of the issue, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Brown's X-rays came back negative, but he had a walking boot on his left foot following Sunday's loss. The...
NFL
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Justin Pugh: May be done for season

Pugh may have suffered a season-ending knee injury in Sunday's loss to the Seahawks, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. Pugh will undergo additional testing to confirm the worst-case scenario. He suffered the injury in the first half of the game and was unable to return. Following the loss, he was seen wearing a brace on his leg, and he was expected to have an MRI on the knee.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

Jets' Zach Wilson: Quiet in win

Wilson completed 10 of 18 passes for 110 yards in Sunday's 27-10 win over the Packers. Wilson had a long gain of 41 yards to Corey Davis during the second half, but he overall made a limited impact, posting comfortably his lowest yardage while not scoring for the first time this season. However, in avoiding any turnovers, Wilson still did enough to help the Jets earn an unlikely road victory. With a perfect record in his three games since returning from injury, Wilson will look to keep New York's momentum going while contributing more himself in Week 7 versus Denver.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy