ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stockton, CA

'We need to be more alert': Police chief visits homeless residents amid serial killings

By Aaron Leathley, The Record
The Stockton Record
The Stockton Record
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Som4k_0iY8FJNy00

In the wake of six serial killings that have shaken Stockton residents, Stockton police officers took to the streets of downtown to give tips to unhoused people who call the area home.

"It's gotten back to me [that], there's fear, right? Just like [in] the general population. Everyone's in fear," Chief Stanley McFadden said Thursday. "Do we need to pause our lives? No. But I think we need to be more alert. I think we need to have situational awareness."

Previous coverage:Police release footage of person of interest in serial killings, details of survivor encounter

Several victims of the seven connected shootings — six fatal — that have hit Oakland and Stockton starting in April 2021 had experienced homelessness, including the first fatality in the Stockton shootings, 35-year-old Paul Yaw. Yaw was killed in Holiday Park on July 8.

On Thursday, McFadden led a walk through an encampment on Church Street, as officers and outreach workers handed out flyers containing safety tips and an image of a person of interest in the killings.

The canvassing was part of weekly visits staff from multiple organizations — including Community Medical Center, the Gospel Center Rescue Mission, San Joaquin County Behavioral Health Services — make to homeless encampments to connect people to services.

Tips included:

  • Walk close to the curb. Avoid doorways, bushes, and alleys where someone could hide.
  • Walk confidently at a steady pace.
  • Make eye contact with people when walking.
  • Do not respond to conversation from strangers on the street — continue walking.
  • When driving, travel on busy, well-lighted streets.
  • Keep your car in good running order.
  • Drive with all car doors locked.
  • If you are followed, drive to the nearest police or fire station for assistance.

A full list of tips is available on the Stockton Police Department Facebook page.

It is unclear whether the killer or killers interacted with any of the victims before shooting, but the attacks do appear to be ambushes, according to police spokesman officer Joseph Silva.

Timeline: Key moments in police investigation of Stockton, Oakland serial killings

When asked whether homeless residents are more in danger from the killer, McFadden said, "I would say that." He added, "But I think we all need to be safe."

The department has also shared information about the slayings with Spanish-speaking churches and on Spanish-speaking radio stations, McFadden said. Five of the perpetrator's seven known victims have been Latino men.

"It's something we're looking at," McFadden said. "As we hope to get more leads ... I do hope some more [info] will come out, so we can start doing that profile-building, and know what the motive is."

Officers also planned to visit residents living in Mormon Slough near Wilson Way on Thursday, Silva said.

"We're getting calls out of the encampment, which is always great," McFadden said. "Incredible cases have been solved from our partnerships in encampments."

McFadden's father, a veteran who dealt with PTSD, lived in a homeless encampment in San Jose, the chief shared. "I'm used to this terrain. I've brought meals to my father on holidays in this terrain, so this is nothing new to me."

"As I said from my first day here ... I'm everyone's chief, which also means I'm the chief of those living in these encampments too," he continued.

Police do not believe a shooting near Aurora and Worth early Sunday morning was part of the serial killings, McFadden said. The victim is expected to survive.

Record reporter Aaron Leathley covers public safety. She can be reached at aleathley@recordnet.com or on Twitter @LeathleyAaron. Support local news, subscribe to The Stockton Record at https://www.recordnet.com/subscribenow.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRON4 News

1 injured in early morning West Oakland shooting

OAKLAND (BCN) — A person was in stable condition following a shooting early Monday morning in West Oakland, police said. The city’s gunshot detection system alerted police to the shooting just after midnight in the 2100 block of Union Street, one block from West Grand Avenue. Officers responded to the location, and while they were […]
OAKLAND, CA
FOX40

Community of Stockton reacts to suspect arrest

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Stockton residents are reacting to the recent arrest of the suspected serial killer in their home city. Wesley Brownlee was arrested early Saturday morning after a surveillance team watched him, found a pattern, and determined he was hunting to kill someone. The Stockton Police Department said Brownlee was wearing dark clothing […]
STOCKTON, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Oakland police need help solving Labor Day fatal shooting

OAKLAND, Calif. - The Oakland Police Department is asking for the public's help in an unsolved homicide. Andre Wilkes Jr. was found fatally shot in a parked car just after 10:15 p.m. on Sept. 4 in the 8100 block of Olive Street. Police said they have been unable to find...
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Santa Rosa man evidently called police to warn of murder-suicide plan

SANTA ROSA, Calif. - Santa Rosa police said they received a call Wednesday from a man telling of plans to kill his wife and himself. The call was made at 9:18 a.m., according to officials, warning of the murder-suicide about to take place. The caller provided an address in the 400-block of Meadowgreen Drive and then hung up the phone, police said.
SANTA ROSA, CA
CBS San Francisco

Gunman at large following Walnut Creek Saturday night shooting

WALNUT CREEK -- Walnut Creek police are looking for the suspect responsible for a Saturday-night shooting that left one person in John Muir Hospital with non-threatening gunshot injuries.Police received multiple 911 calls at 11:20 p.m. regarding shots fired in the 2700 block of Hutchinson Ct. Police contacted the victim at the hospital, where they were already seeking treatment, according to the Walnut Creek police department's Facebook page.Police say it's still an active investigation so only limited information can be released at this time but investigators believe it was an isolated incident between the involved parties.Anyone with information about regarding this incident can call detective Gerstner at gerstner@walnutcreekpd.com
WALNUT CREEK, CA
KRON4 News

Shooting suspect at large in Walnut Creek; 1 person hospitalized

WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (KRON) — Authorities are investigating a shooting Saturday night that left one person injured, the Walnut Creek Police Department announced in a Facebook post. The incident happened around 11:20 p.m. on the 2700 block of Hutchinson Court where police say shots were fired in the area. Police are calling this incident an […]
WALNUT CREEK, CA
Daily Californian

Man injured in reported shooting on San Pablo Avenue

The Berkeley Police Department responded to reports of a shooting Saturday night at 2301 San Pablo Ave. Around 10 p.m., the Berkeley Fire Department received notice that a person had been shot, according to the Citizen app. BPD officers were sent in response to the call and were told that the suspect responsible for the shooting was associated with a vehicle. Officers who were at the scene noted that a man had allegedly fled northbound in a “newer-model,” white Nissan following the shooting.
BERKELEY, CA
eastcountytoday.net

Oct. 2-8: Antioch Police Calls

ANTIOCH, CA — On October 11, 29-year-old Ray Shaqil Reeves was arrested and booked into the Martinez Detention Facilityfor vehicular manslaughter and 5 charges of assault with deadly weapon. The charges stem from a Sept. 16 crash on Sycamore Drive where at 3:21 pm, Antioch Police and Contra Costa...
ANTIOCH, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Walnut Creek police make arrest in crash that killed salon owner

WALNUT CREEK, Calif. - Walnut Creek police said they arrested the driver responsible for killing a local business owner. Arck Marquez Ramirez, 29, of Brentwood, was taken into custody Friday for the hit-and-run collision that killed Chung Thuy "Tammy" Le on Oct. 1. Police said tips from witnesses and images from surveillance cameras helped them to identify and arrest Ramirez.
WALNUT CREEK, CA
NBC Bay Area

San Francisco Police Arrest Suspected Serial Stalker

An alleged serial stalker tied to several sex assaults has been arrested by San Francisco police. The San Francisco Police Department on Friday said Bill Hobbs was taken into custody. Investigators have linked the 34-year-old Hobbs to at least 14 recent incidents and believe he may be involved in cases dating back to 2021.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Stockton Record

The Stockton Record

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
652K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Stockton, CA from Stockton Record.

 http://recordnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy