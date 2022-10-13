Austin Energy customers can expect bills to rise $180 annually, with more hikes likely

Already about to get hit with higher monthly fees, the typical Austin Energy residential customer will soon pay an additional $15 per month for the next three years as the electric utility looks to recover $104 million in payments it made last year.

The factors that led to the $104 million in pass-through charges are largely beyond Austin Energy's control, the utility says. The price of natural gas increased, driven in part by the war in Ukraine, and the unusually hot summer demanded higher-than-usual energy consumption. Also, the February 2021 winter storm led to expensive regulatory changes to the state's electrical grid. A bankruptcy filing contributed to the burden, as Austin Energy can't currently collect $27 million it is owed from Waco-based Brazos Electric Cooperative for power it generated to the grid during the storm.

And one final factor: The $69 million that Austin Energy made during the winter storm, by continuing to generate power when other utilities in the state could not, is all gone after the utility passed it along to customers last year through reduced costs.

This week, the Austin City Council considered two options for collecting the $104 million. The first was to recover it over one year, an option recommended by Austin Energy, but that would have created a more immediate burden to ratepayers. Instead, the council on Thursday elected to spread the charges over three years, which, compared with the first option, decreases a monthly bill for the typical customer by $5.

A typical customer, defined as using a system average of 860 kilowatt hours, will pay an additional $180 annually.

"It's a regrettable yes vote," Council Member Kathie Tovo said.

These changes go into effect Nov. 1.

After Thursday's vote, the City Council now faces another important decision that will affect Austin Energy customers. Separate from the $104 million under collection is an ongoing rate case that, by itself, was already going to lead to higher bills.

Under the utility's recommendation, the typical homeowner would pay an additional $184 a year, an 18% increase. If approved, combined with the pass-through fees approved Thursday, the typical customer will pay an additional $364 annually, or a little more than $30 per month extra.

Last month, Austin Energy said it needed to recover an estimated $796 million in costs. Included in that was the $104 million undercount from last year.

Although Council Members Natasha Harper-Madison, Vanessa Fuentes, Mackenzie Kelly and Paige Ellis voted against both options, the rest of the council approached the decision as a lesser of two evils. Mayor Steve Adler noted that Austin Energy eventually must collect the money, and that by waiting, customer bills will increase even higher, and the utility's bond rating would suffer.

The council, through an Adler amendment, signaled a desire for Austin Energy to more frequently adjust bills based on fluctuating power supply. That won't prevent the need for future recovery payments, but it could give customers more notice of a significant change in their bill.

“We know that any rate increase impacts our customers, so we always strive to keep costs low by operating as efficiently as possible,” Austin Energy General Manager Jackie Sargent said in a statement. “The escalating cost of energy production and transmission poses a substantial challenge to power providers everywhere, including Austin Energy. We will continue to work with council to find strategies that help protect ratepayers from rate shock to the greatest extent possible.”

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Austin Energy customers can expect bills to rise $180 annually, with more hikes likely