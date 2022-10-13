Read full article on original website
KMPH.com
Valley antique collectors gathered for The Old Town Vintage Market in Clovis on Sunday
CLOVIS, Calif. — We have all heard the saying, "One man's trash is another man's treasure." On Sunday, families to trinket collectors to knick-knack lovers were surrounded by antiques and collectibles of every size, shape, and color during the Old Town Vintage Market in Old Town Clovis on Sunday.
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Clovis, CA
Located at the heart of San Joaquin Valley, Clovis is a bustling city in Fresno County, California. It also lies less than ten miles northeast of downtown Fresno City. Like many Californian cities, Clovis’ first permanent residents were prospectors during the Gold Rush in the mid-1800s. Nevertheless, in the...
sierranewsonline.com
Visit the Mountain Artisans Market at Fresno Flats
OAKHURST — Handcrafted jewelry, soaps, bath and body products, Fall décor, candles, lavender products, woodwork, and so much more!. October 15, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Mountain Artisans Market happens on the third Saturday of each month from March to December. The Market is a collective of Artisans from our local area mountain communities.
Dine and Dish: 99 Craft Pizza in northwest Fresno
Pizza is such an Instagram-worthy food item. 99 Craft Pizza at Nees and Palm in northwest Fresno dared to think outside the pizza box.
sierranewsonline.com
Coarsegold 4-H Starts New Year With New Officers
Article submitted by Tigerlily King, Coarsegold 4-H Club Reporter. The new 4-H year kicked off with a blast this July!. The Coarsegold 4-H Club started strong with a Beginning of the Year Party. In addition to having a great time at Manzanita Lake and eating a delicious potluck dinner, the newest club officers were elected.
kingsriverlife.com
Valley Animal Center: Cat in Shelter for Four Years Seeks Special Furever Home
If you love the beauty of sparkling brilliance, then Glitter is your gal!. Glitter (Animal ID: 21340) is a four-year-old orange tabby. She and her siblings were surrendered to Valley Animal Center when they were only four months old. While all of Glitter’s siblings were adopted, she has been in the care of Valley Animal Center since 2018.
GV Wire
SF Rat Infestation Provides a Lesson for Fresno Residents
A rat infestation in a San Francisco neighborhood offers a vital tip to Fresno residents battling the disgusting, destructive, disease-spreading villains. Don’t store or spread birdseed where rats can feed. ABC7 reports that a woman putting out hundreds of pounds of birdseed in San Francisco’s Glen Park area is...
Fire tears through historic Fresno building, two burned, several animals rescued
More than half of the city's firefighters responded as a fire quickly spread to all floors of the building.
KMPH.com
Deadly rollover crash on Belmont Ave. Friday morning in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — One person died in a rollover crash at Belmont and Parkway Avenues in Fresno Friday morning. The crash happened around 7:45 a.m. when police say 22-year-old Jinnah Conley was making a turn onto Belmont left the roadway, clipped a telephone pole support cable, and flipped.
kion546.com
Trails End residents fear homelessness as new owners threaten evictions to clean up
FRESNO, California (KFSN) — Eviction is on the minds of people living in the troubled Trails End Mobile Home Park now that new ownership has come in and vowed to clean up. “What’s going to happen is we’re going to be homeless,” said Billy Hastings. “To be honest with you. I’m not going to lie to you. That’s what’s going to happen.”
Fuentes family mourns for Jolissa after wreckage found
SELMA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Over two months after Jolissa Fuentes’ family first reported her missing, they are finally able to say goodbye. “We love you and we miss you sister. Just watch over us,” her younger brother said during the vigil in Selma’s Downtown Lincoln Park Wednesday evening. Fighting back tears, her father addressed the […]
Fans injured when a Fresno State coach shatters glass window at Valley Children's Stadium
A Fresno State coach has been put on administrative leave after breaking a window during last night's game, injuring some fans.
sierranewsonline.com
Caltrans Traffic Advisory: Mariposa County
MARIPOSA COUNTY – The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) will perform various operations on State Route 49, 132, and 140 next week in Mariposa County. One-way traffic control from Tiptop-Usona Road to Hirsh Road/Woodland Road for tree work beginning Tuesday, October 18, through Friday, October 21, 2022, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
indybay.org
Fresno Protest Against the Threat of Nuclear War
The protest was co-sponsored by Peace Fresno, The Fresno Center for Non-Violence, and the Fresno chapter of the Women's International League for Peace and Freedom. It took place at the Federal Building at Tulare and O Street.
GV Wire
Pazin Touts His Credentials, Calls Soria a Credit Grabber.
In what could be a tight state Assembly race, two political veterans are running to represent parts of Merced, Madera and Fresno counties in Sacramento. For months, Esmeralda Soria and Mark Pazin have been touting endorsements, raising money, and airing ads on TV in the 27th Assembly District election. Soria,...
Man shot while driving in northeast Fresno, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Police Department is investigating after a man was shot while driving in northeast Fresno Friday morning Police say around 1:40 a.m. in the area of Audubon Drive and Friant Road officers found a man in his 20s with a gunshot wound. Officers say he was driving eastbound on Friant Road […]
Woman dies, flips car over after clipping power stabilizing wire, police say
Fresno police are investigating a fatal traffic accident on Parkway Drive and Iota Avenue that left one woman dead.
GV Wire
Falling Glass Injures Girl at Fresno State Football Game, Witnesses Say
Witnesses says at least one person was cut by shards of glass that suddenly rained down on spectators during Saturday night’s Fresno State football game at Valley Children’s Stadium on the university campus. A window in a coaches’ observation booth overlooking the field from the top of the...
Funeral services held for Merced County family who was kidnapped, killed
The funeral services for four Merced County family members who were kidnapped and killed was held in Turlock Saturday.
WATCH: Bodycam shows arrest after shots fired into Fresno home
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Bodycam footage released by the Fresno Police Department on Friday shows what led to the arrest of a 48-year-old man on March 6, who police say fired gunshots through the adjoining wall of his apartment – into an apartment where two children lived. According to the Fresno Police Department, officers were […]
