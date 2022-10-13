FRESNO, California (KFSN) — Eviction is on the minds of people living in the troubled Trails End Mobile Home Park now that new ownership has come in and vowed to clean up. “What’s going to happen is we’re going to be homeless,” said Billy Hastings. “To be honest with you. I’m not going to lie to you. That’s what’s going to happen.”

FRESNO, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO