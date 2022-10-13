LAUGHLIN, Nev. – What do you get when humble Christmas gnomes mix it up with their perky but prideful elves counterparts? The Voices of the River community choir will show you at 7 p.m., Friday, December 9 in their 2022 Christmas Gala program, “Gnome for the Holidays.” Pack up the entire family and head to the Aquarius Pavilion in Laughlin for an evening of holiday-style laughs and musical adventure.

LAUGHLIN, NV ・ 2 DAYS AGO