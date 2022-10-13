Read full article on original website
VA rep speaks at Soroptimist Club￼
Andrew Canvasser was a guest speaker at a recent Soroptimist meeting and spoke to the club regarding the resources women veterans have in the Kingman community and how he assists them in finding employment and, also, how he can assist local employers in employing veterans. Pictured are Andrew Canvasser, Northern Arizona VA Healthcare System VHA Vocational Rehabilitation Specialist and Suellen Stewart, President of Soroptimist International of Kingman.
Gnome for the Holidays will be a treat￼
LAUGHLIN, Nev. – What do you get when humble Christmas gnomes mix it up with their perky but prideful elves counterparts? The Voices of the River community choir will show you at 7 p.m., Friday, December 9 in their 2022 Christmas Gala program, “Gnome for the Holidays.” Pack up the entire family and head to the Aquarius Pavilion in Laughlin for an evening of holiday-style laughs and musical adventure.
New ministries starting at Christian Joy Church￼
BULLHEAD CITY – “Our Church Fellowship breakfast will be on the last Saturday of every month at 8:00 a.m.,” reads the website of the Christian Joy Church of the Nazarene. “Breakfast will be prepared that morning—fresh & hot.” Who could resist?. Like a number...
Lake Havasu City launches community resource program￼
LAKE HAVASU CITY – Lake Havasu City is launching a Community Resource Program that injects up to one million dollars in ARPA allocation for non-profits and public service organizations. This program is to support local organizations in the areas of food, housing, medical services, agency services, childcare, senior adult care, senior services, or other social services.
Gutierrez jailed after scalding child￼
KINGMAN – A Kingman woman has been jailed on a child abuse charge for allegedly using scalding hot water to discipline a toddler. Deputy police chief Joel Freed said the two-year-old boy suffered burn injuries when Brittany Monique Gutierrez, 29, “splashed extremely hot water onto the child for not listening” on Tuesday, October 11.
Forced to move out of district, Boyd resigns from school board
BULLHEAD CITY — Anna Boyd had planned to be a member of the Bullhead City School District Governing Board through 2024 and maybe longer. Boyd filed for re-election in the upcoming general election — but the BCSD election was canceled by Mohave County School Superintendent Michael File when only three people filed to fill the three terms that were to become open in 2023.
BLM issues decision on proposed transmission line upgrade￼
KINGMAN – The Bureau of Land Management Kingman Field Office has authorized the UniSource Antares to Meadview 69 kV Upgrade Project. The project will improve power quality and reliability for customers in the community of Meadview. The decision approves construction of a new approximately 8.3-mile 69-kilovolt transmission line along...
Air Force fighter makes emergency landing
BULLHEAD CITY — A U.S. Air Force fighter jet made an emergency landing at Laughlin/Bullhead International Airport on Friday after the pilot reported a possible fire onboard. According to Kellen Shireman, assistant airport director, the pilot of an F-35 assigned to the 56th Fighter Wing at Arizona's Luke Air Force Base, made a safe landing at the Bullhead City airport, designated IFP by the Federal Aviation Administration, around 10:30 a.m. Friday.
Free legal help for renters facing eviction
The non-profit law firm advocates for low-income Arizonans in five counties: Maricopa, Yavapai, Yuma, La Paz, and Mohave.
