ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

William Shatner Paints Ominous Picture Of Space Flight In Biography ‘Boldly Go’

DoYouRemember?
DoYouRemember?
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0K5qA0_0iY8EOgy00

Space is the final frontier very familiar to USS Enterprise Captain James T. Kirk – and now it is familiar to his actor, William Shatner. Roughly a year ago, Shatner went into space, the oldest individual to do so, and came back shaken by the experience. For his biography, Boldly Go, he puts into definitive words what it was like to be up there, and it is at once awe-inspiring and intimidating.

Boldly Go released on October 4 through Simon & Schuster and was written as a collaboration between the Star Trek actor and TV and film writer Joshua Brandon. When Shatner completed his ten-minute trip into space aboard a Blue Origin spacecraft, Shatner said what he could in the aftermath of the shocking experience. Through Boldly Go, he more thoroughly outlines what he saw, which, he made clear, was death.

William Shatner describes the chilling sights when he decided to ‘Boldly Go’ into space

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RAtgm_0iY8EOgy00
Boldly Go, a new biography by William Shatner / Amazon

“I saw a cold, dark, black emptiness,” Shatner outlined. “It was unlike any blackness you can see or feel on Earth. It was deep, enveloping, all-encompassing. I turned back toward the light of home.” Looking toward space, “All I saw was death.” This elaboration is consistent with the quick rundown Shatner gave when he first touched back down to Earth, when Shatner said he was “seeing death.”

All this was in sharp contrast to what he saw looking back home. He continued, “I could see the curvature of Earth, the beige of the desert, the white of the clouds and the blue of the sky. It was life. Nurturing, sustaining, life. Mother Earth. Gaia. And I was leaving her.”

Defying everyone’s expectations

Shatner was 90 years old when he went into space, which makes him the oldest person to perform such a feat. But the surprises don’t end there. Sure, it’s understood Star Trek won’t be a complete reenactment of space exploration, but the Blue Origin team included a space industry engineer and an orbital satellite inventor and mission architect; plenty of informed parties can give a rundown on what to expect.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jX9z4_0iY8EOgy00
Shatner likened his time in space to a funeral / Unsplash

None of it was enough to prepare Shatner, who admitted, “Everything I had thought was wrong. Everything I had expected to see was wrong.” What he couldn’t have anticipated was the grief he’d feel, the strongest he’s ever felt, according to Boldly Go, thinking about humans destroying the wonderful orb he beheld. He even likened it to a funeral. “When I got up to space, I wanted to get to the window to see what it was that was out there. I looked at the blackness of space,” Shatner recalled. “There were no dazzling lights. It was just palpable blackness. I believed I saw death.”

Back on Earth, he is now more alarmed that death should come for the planet he and others call home. This voyage of the spacecraft Blue Origin was one of heartbreaking beauty and fear.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sEMC4_0iY8EOgy00
William Shatner discusses his time in space / YouTube screenshot

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Pierce Brosnan shares how Robin Williams made dreaded Mrs Doubtfire scene instantly brilliant

Pierce Brosnan has revealed how Robin Williams saved one of his most dreaded Mrs Doubtfire scenes.The actors starred together in the 1994 comedy, which was directed by Chris Columbus, with former Bond star Brosnan reflecting on the experience in a new interview.Discussing his past credits in a recent interview with GQ, Brosnan spoke specifically about a scene in the film in which he has a lime lobbed at the back of his head by Williams’s character, Daniel Hillard, while he is carrying a drinks tray.Hillard does this after Brosnan’s character, Stu, the new boyfriend of his ex-wife (Sally Field),...
CELEBRITIES
DoYouRemember?

Sally Field’s Three Handsome Sons Are Her Biggest Pride In Life

With many recognitions and two Oscars to her name, Sally Field considers her children her biggest achievement, and rightly so. The 72-year-old actress had her first two children — Peter and Eli — from her first marriage to Steven Craig. She and Steven were together until 1975, after which she married producer Alan Greisman in 1987, with whom she had her third son, Samuel, before their divorce in 1994.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

‘He had to be restrained’: Sacheen Littlefeather said John Wayne was behind the ‘most violent moment’ in Oscars history

Sacheen Littlefeather‘s death has prompted a wave of tributes to the actor and activist, arguably best known for her 1973 Oscars speech. At the ceremony, Littlefeather appeared in Marlon Brando’s place to reject his Academy Award for Best Actor, for his performance in Francis Ford Coppola’s The Godfather. Standing onstage in front of the biggest stars of Hollywood, the 26-year-old instead delivered a speech condemning the film industry’s poor representation of Native American people. She also highlighted the events at Wounded Knee, South Dakota, where a massacre of Native Americans took place in 1890, and where protests were taking...
CELEBRITIES
HackerNoon

'It is Some Horrible Inhabitant of Space, Something Unknown to us on Earth'

"I thought you knew him well. It is a surprise to me to find that there is any prominent man who is not an especial friend of yours. At any rate you know him as well as anyone of the staff, so I'll give you the assignment." For eighty vertical miles Carpenter and Bond blasted their way—only to be trapped by the extraordinary monsters of the heaviside layer. "What's he up to now?" I asked. "He's going to try to punch a hole in the heaviside layer." "But that's impossible," I cried. "How can anyone...."
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Independent

William H Macy says he now realises co-star Philip Seymour Hoffman was ‘in pain’

William H Macy has reflected on his late co-star Philip Seymour Hoffman eight years after his death.Hoffman died of a drug overdose in 2014.Speaking to Vulture in a recent interview about Paul Thomas Anderson’s modern classic Boogie Nights, Macy said that, looking back, he now realises that Hoffman was “in pain”.“He was the best of us; he was never bad,” Macy said of Hoffman. “And I don’t know if it’s just looking back, but I now see that he was in pain. I think the weight of living was heavier on Phil than it is on other people.”Macy recalled...
CELEBRITIES
DoYouRemember?

DoYouRemember?

New York City, NY
173K+
Followers
9K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering "the good old days" for fans of the ‘50s, ‘60s, '70s, and ‘80s. Enjoy stories and updates about the people, culture, and pastimes of your generation! Keep your memories alive with DoYouRemember? - Nostalgia Lives Here!

 https://doyouremember.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy