Minnesota State

18 Reasons Why People in Iowa, Minnesota, Illinois and Wisconsin Despise Winter

You can feel it, can’t you? The wet, dark, and dampness of W-I-N-T-E-R. Did I Just See Snow in Southeast Minnesota...in mid-October?. I was driving back to Rochester, Minnesota on Friday from Wisconsin, and on I-90, coming straight at my windshield was the horrible white flakes we know as snow. I almost stopped my car because I was in shock that it was happening already on October 14th.
Winterlike Feeling Within a Day Unfolds Across Minnesota and Wisconsin

A recent weather forecast reported that parts of Minnesota and Wisconsin felt winterlike within a day, having the coldest air and snow of the season. It resulted in beautiful winter sights for the lover of the winter season. According to AccuWeather's recent winter update on October 15, the report noted...
Person accused of threats at several Minnesota, North Dakota schools arrested

(Barnesville, MN) -- Authorities in Minnesota say a suspect has been arrested in connection with a swatting incident at Barnesville High School. The arrest came after several schools in Minnesota and North Dakota were hit Thursday with false threatening messages that brought a large police response. School officials at all...
Minnesota DNR asks state to conserve water at home

MINNEAPOLIS – Parts of the state, including Twin Cities and southwestern Minnesota, are experiencing extreme drought. To help combat this, the Department of Natural Resources is asking residents to conserve water at home. "Whether it's the height of the summer, or dead of winter, we can have drought conditions here in Minnesota," DNR Climatologist Luigi Romolo said. Right now, parts of southern Minnesota need to see 11 to 15 inches of precipitation before the end of the year. "Everybody thinks that water availability here in Minnesota is a bottomless pit, but we soon realize that it's not the case when we are faced these...
Now is the Time to Experience the “Most Haunted Road in Minnesota”

'tis the season for Halloween and haunted and/or scary things to be talked about everywhere. We have seen and heard about this road for awhile. Some people agree with the "haunted road" description. Other people say that they have driven this road several times, and never experienced anything scary about it I say... check it out, but don't go alone.
Amazing Video Shows Black Bear Running In SE Minnesota

My heart is pounding just a little bit faster because I have a whole bunch of honey sitting in hives at my house and an animal that was just spotted in Southeast Minnesota LOVES honey. Yes, it was a bear. A pretty large (and fast!) black bear and it was caught on camera about 50 miles south of Rochester and really close to Iowa.
California car mandates have consequences for Minnesotans

California just announced the end of gas-powered vehicles in its state and Minnesotans should be concerned. New regulations recently announced by California Air Resources Board (CARB) will require that 35% of new passenger vehicles sold in the Golden State must be zero emissions by 2026, a number that ramps up to and 100% of new vehicles by 2035. This has implications for Minnesota because in 2019 Gov. Tim Walz instructed the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) to unilaterally adopt California’s current and future standards for low and zero emission vehicles. In wake of this stunning announcement by CARB, the MPCA has reaffirmed their belief that they have the authority to adopt all the rules set by CARB “as is,” including the.
