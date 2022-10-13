Read full article on original website
Related
18 Reasons Why People in Iowa, Minnesota, Illinois and Wisconsin Despise Winter
You can feel it, can’t you? The wet, dark, and dampness of W-I-N-T-E-R. Did I Just See Snow in Southeast Minnesota...in mid-October?. I was driving back to Rochester, Minnesota on Friday from Wisconsin, and on I-90, coming straight at my windshield was the horrible white flakes we know as snow. I almost stopped my car because I was in shock that it was happening already on October 14th.
Minnesota Window Tint Law: How Dark is Too Dark?
DeannaMK chatted a question on our app, "My son is talking about tinting his car windows and I warned him to be careful, Minnesota has laws about how dark you can go with tinting. He said I don't know what I'm talking about, but I'm right, right?" Are Car Window...
Did You Celebrate Fat Bear Week? These Minnesota Bears Are Pretty Chonky!
File this one under things I didn't know was a thing. Last week was fat bear week, a week where fat bears are celebrated as they prepare to hunker down and hibernate over the winter. The week originated in Alaska, but one Minnesota organization celebrated in its own way last week, and it was pretty awesome to see!
natureworldnews.com
Winterlike Feeling Within a Day Unfolds Across Minnesota and Wisconsin
A recent weather forecast reported that parts of Minnesota and Wisconsin felt winterlike within a day, having the coldest air and snow of the season. It resulted in beautiful winter sights for the lover of the winter season. According to AccuWeather's recent winter update on October 15, the report noted...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Person accused of threats at several Minnesota, North Dakota schools arrested
(Barnesville, MN) -- Authorities in Minnesota say a suspect has been arrested in connection with a swatting incident at Barnesville High School. The arrest came after several schools in Minnesota and North Dakota were hit Thursday with false threatening messages that brought a large police response. School officials at all...
redlakenationnews.com
Minnesota hemp farmers hit brakes as the state's industry opens up
DRESBACH, MINN. - Pam Hartwell calls it her "little bonfire." Earlier this year, half her inaugural hemp crop growing near a goat pasture "went hot" - that is, tested over the state's legal limit of THC. The Winona County farmer had to raze 20 plants. "As soon as I watched...
Minnesota DNR asks state to conserve water at home
MINNEAPOLIS – Parts of the state, including Twin Cities and southwestern Minnesota, are experiencing extreme drought. To help combat this, the Department of Natural Resources is asking residents to conserve water at home. "Whether it's the height of the summer, or dead of winter, we can have drought conditions here in Minnesota," DNR Climatologist Luigi Romolo said. Right now, parts of southern Minnesota need to see 11 to 15 inches of precipitation before the end of the year. "Everybody thinks that water availability here in Minnesota is a bottomless pit, but we soon realize that it's not the case when we are faced these...
Canadian Pacific Holiday Train is Back in Person with 3 SE Minnesota Stops
You read that right, the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train is back in person this year for the first time since COVID! I know it's mid-October, but this is too exciting not to share. Plus, they have three stops in southeast Minnesota. I can't believe that it's been two years since...
Now is the Time to Experience the “Most Haunted Road in Minnesota”
'tis the season for Halloween and haunted and/or scary things to be talked about everywhere. We have seen and heard about this road for awhile. Some people agree with the "haunted road" description. Other people say that they have driven this road several times, and never experienced anything scary about it I say... check it out, but don't go alone.
Minnesota Drivers Do Not Know How to Merge Onto Highway 52
One of my driving pet peeves isn’t those people who blow by you going way faster than you are, but instead, it's the drivers who insist on driving way slower. Which is why I think Rochester should follow Florida’s lead when it comes to slowpoke drivers on our highways and interstates.
You’ll Never Guess Who Crashed A Minnesota Wedding Over The Weekend
I found myself in St. Paul over the weekend djing a wedding at the St. Paul College Club on Summit Avenue. A surprising "celebrity" guest crashed the ceremony. Seeing all the different venues throughout the area. Getting to try all the different foods throughout the area. I've been djing for...
Amazing Video Shows Black Bear Running In SE Minnesota
My heart is pounding just a little bit faster because I have a whole bunch of honey sitting in hives at my house and an animal that was just spotted in Southeast Minnesota LOVES honey. Yes, it was a bear. A pretty large (and fast!) black bear and it was caught on camera about 50 miles south of Rochester and really close to Iowa.
California car mandates have consequences for Minnesotans
California just announced the end of gas-powered vehicles in its state and Minnesotans should be concerned. New regulations recently announced by California Air Resources Board (CARB) will require that 35% of new passenger vehicles sold in the Golden State must be zero emissions by 2026, a number that ramps up to and 100% of new vehicles by 2035. This has implications for Minnesota because in 2019 Gov. Tim Walz instructed the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) to unilaterally adopt California’s current and future standards for low and zero emission vehicles. In wake of this stunning announcement by CARB, the MPCA has reaffirmed their belief that they have the authority to adopt all the rules set by CARB “as is,” including the.
‘We Keep Us Safe…Riots Work’: Minnesota Man Used Police Award Ceremony To Speak Out Against Them
After the Saint Paul interim police chief gave remarks, Mingus took the opportunity to talk about the issues with policing. The post ‘We Keep Us Safe…Riots Work’: Minnesota Man Used Police Award Ceremony To Speak Out Against Them appeared first on NewsOne.
What Are Digital License Plates and Will They Be in Minnesota?
I recently saw that digital license plates are now legal in California and I was like “what the heck is that?” and I bet you may be wondering the same thing. So, here is everything we know so far on digital license plates. According to an article from...
Meet Minnesota’s ‘Chonkers from the Northwoods’ (VIDEO)
I just recently learned that up in Alaska they do this competition that is now called Fat Bear Week. The winner of 2022 Fat Bear Week was recently announced, and we'll get to that in a second, but in response, Voyageurs Wolf Project of Minnesota tweeted a video of our very own fat bears in Minnesota.
It’s Another Great Weekend for Colors Across Minnesota [Map]
The colors have been slow to change here across southern Minnesota, but the Department of Natural Resources says things are really picking up -- making this weekend great one for getting out to take it all in. Most of southern Minnesota is now either approaching peak colors, or has just...
Charges: Montana man fled Minnesota police in stolen semi-trailer on I-94
A Montana man has been charged with fleeing police in a stolen semi-truck that crashed off I-94 in Minnesota Thursday. Isaac Lee Birdinground Jr., 38, is currently being held at the Stearns County Jail after a pursuit involving multiple agencies that ended when he crashed the semi-trailer into a ditch near the New Munich exit.
Minnesota DNR urging residents to conserve water amid extreme drought
ST PAUL, Minn. — Coming off the driest September on record for much of the state, the Twin Cities metro area has spent the last two weeks under an extreme drought. "This is the driest I've ever seen it," said Linda Spallino who was visiting Minnehaha Regional Park. The...
KDHL AM 920
Faribault, MN
10K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
KDHL plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Faribault-Owatonna, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 1