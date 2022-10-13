Central senior wins fan vote for high school football player of the week

The voters have spoken. And they have selected Ricky Isom as The Daily Memphian’s high school football player of the week for Week 8.

Isom — who captured 51% of the vote — played a big role as the Warriors improved to 5-3 with a 41-0 victory over Overton. He scored a 79-yard touchdown run on his team’s first play from scrimmage and added scoring runs of 2 and five yards in the second quarter. Isom finished with 185 yards of total offense, rushing for 136 on 11 carries and catching four passes for 49 yards.

The senior’s play also helped Central coach Major Wright pick up his 150th career victory.

Melrose running back Rhyan Brown was second with 30%. Rounding out the list of candidates were Brighton’s Hunter Lampley, DeMario Smith of Whitehaven and Greg Martin of Oakhaven.

A new round of voting begins on Monday.