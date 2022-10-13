ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Sacramento police arrest homicide suspect in 2020 shooting of woman in South Natomas

By Rosalio Ahumada
The Sacramento Bee
 3 days ago

Sacramento police detectives on Wednesday arrested a man on suspicion of homicide in the shooting of a 19-year-old woman killed two years ago at a South Natomas apartment complex.

Treace Palmer, 20, of Sacramento was arrested while in custody on unrelated charges at the Washoe County Jail in Nevada. Detectives served Palmer with an arrest warrant after an “extensive investigation” into the shooting death of Sarayah Redmond, the Sacramento Police Department announced Thursday in an updated news release.

Police said Palmer remained in custody Thursday in Nevada, but he will later be extradited and returned to Sacramento County to face the homicide charge.

The shooting was reported about 1 a.m. on Sept. 25, 2020, at the apartment complex in the 2600 block of Stonecreek Drive, just north of West El Camino Avenue .

Officers arrived and found the woman, later identified as Redmond of Sacramento, and a man with gunshot wounds, police said. Redmond died at a hospital and the man survived his injuries

Detectives continued to investigate the homicide and believed a group of people captured in security camera video were involved in the shooting . The edited video released April 5, 2021, shows the four people wearing what appears to be hooded sweatshirts with the hoods pulled over their heads. The group is shown walking through a parking lot about 12:30 a.m. Sept. 25, according to the video’s timestamp.

One of the screenshots of the video, released separately by police, shows the four people apparently entering through a gate door. At 12:48 a.m., the video shows the four people running away through the same gate door. The three people wearing black sweatshirts running through the door first, with the person wearing a white sweatshirt straggling behind a few seconds later.

The Police Department has not announced any additional arrests made in connection with the fatal shooting.

The Sacramento Bee

