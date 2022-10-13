ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Temple, TX

blackchronicle.com

Human remains found in Texas identified as longtime missing person

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Officials with the Round Rock Police Department and the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Sunday the human remains found Tuesday belonged to missing 32-year-old Timothy Perez from Conroe, Texas. The remains have been found Tuesday night in the southern a part of Williamson...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TX
fox7austin.com

Skeletal remains found in Williamson County officially identified as missing Conroe man

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas - The family of a missing Conroe man says that the skeletal remains found in a field in Williamson County earlier this week are his. FOX 26 Houston first reported Saturday that the family says the remains were identified through dental records as 32-year-old Timothy Perez, who went missing in early March while on a road trip to Austin to see his brother.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TX
KWTX

Students arrested after Instagram threat against Killeen ISD campuses

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - A student who attends Patterson Middle School and second student who attends Chaparral High School will be charged with making a terroristic threat, a third-degree felony, after the Killeen Independent School District learned of a “potential Instagram threat” against three of its campuses. The...
KILLEEN, TX
KCEN

Killeen police release name of murdered man

KILLEEN, Texas — The Killeen Police Department has released the name of a murder victim. The victim has been identified as Davarian James Lawrence, according to the department. The case is currently being investigated by detectives from the Criminal Investigation Division Robbery-Homicide Unit. The department has given no further...
KILLEEN, TX
KWTX

Fire torches several vehicles at Robinson Family Farm parking lot

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - A fire Saturday afternoon in the parking lot of The Robinson Family Farm in Temple torched multiple vehicles. The Temple Fire Department responded to the blaze, first reported at 1:15 p.m. on Oct. 15 on the Robinson Family Farm’s Facebook page. “We currently have a...
TEMPLE, TX
KWTX

Fire destroys historic building in downtown Marlin

MARLIN, Texas (KWTX) - Firefighters from throughout Central Texas on Sunday morning extinguished a fire that destroyed a historic building in downtown Marlin. The fire erupted at around 9 a.m. in a historic building in the 200 block of Live Oak Street, awaking nearby neighbors with its billowing smoke. “I...
MARLIN, TX
fox44news.com

Cause of Sunbright Recycling fire undetermined

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Investigators at the Waco Fire Department say they cannot determine the cause of the Sunbright Recycling fire. This is according to the latest report on the fire which took place on October 11. The fire was located near businesses Howmet Fastening Systems, VanTran Transformers,...
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Family displaced in early morning Killeen fire

KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – A Killeen family is displaced in an early Monday morning fire. The Killeen Fire Department responded around 4:19 a.m. to the 600 block of Murphy Street. Crews arrived and saw a single-family home fully engulfed in flames. The fire also threatening three nearby structures.
KILLEEN, TX
KWTX

Waco receives $800,000 federal grant to improve bridges surrounding Primrose Creek

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration awarded an $800,000 grant to Waco that will fund the planning process of repairing seven bridges surrounding Primrose Creek in Southeast Waco. The funding is from the Bridge Investment Program which is a part of President Biden’s...
WACO, TX
KWTX

Escaped inmate in Coryell County added to Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives List

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Brandon Wayne Hogan,3 7, has been added to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive’s List by the Texas Department of Public Safety. Hogan is wanted after escaping while his jail crew was cleaning a cemetery and Central Texans are being warned to remain vigilant, weeks after the fugitive’s escape near Leon Junction in Coryell County on Sept. 2.
CORYELL COUNTY, TX
fox44news.com

Killeen man killed in Robertson County crash

ROBERTSON, COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – One of the victims in a Tuesday fatal crash has been identified as a Killeen man. The Texas Department of Public Safety says Troopers are investigating the two-vehicle fatality crash – which occurred on Highway 79, near Farm-to-Market 1644. The investigation indicates...
KILLEEN, TX
kurv.com

Grass Fire Destroys 70+ Cars Parked At Fall Festival In Temple

The Bell County Fire Marshal says a discarded cigarette may have started a grass fire that destroyed more than 70 cars in Temple on Saturday. People attending the Robinson Family Farm’s Fall Festival Celebration had parked the cars in a grassy field. Bell County is under a burn ban because of the ongoing drought. No injuries were reported.
TEMPLE, TX

