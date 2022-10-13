Read full article on original website
Related
blackchronicle.com
Human remains found in Texas identified as longtime missing person
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Officials with the Round Rock Police Department and the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Sunday the human remains found Tuesday belonged to missing 32-year-old Timothy Perez from Conroe, Texas. The remains have been found Tuesday night in the southern a part of Williamson...
fox7austin.com
Skeletal remains found in Williamson County officially identified as missing Conroe man
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas - The family of a missing Conroe man says that the skeletal remains found in a field in Williamson County earlier this week are his. FOX 26 Houston first reported Saturday that the family says the remains were identified through dental records as 32-year-old Timothy Perez, who went missing in early March while on a road trip to Austin to see his brother.
Human remains found in Williamson County identified as missing person
The remains were found Tuesday evening in the southern part of Williamson County near State Highway 45 and MoPac Expressway, the Williamson County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday.
KWTX
Remains found in Williamson County those of missing Houston-area man, investigators say
ROUND ROCK, Texas (KWTX) - Skeletal remains found on Oct. 11 in Williamson County have been identified and reportedly belong to a missing man from Houston. The remains were found north of State Highway 45 and Mopac Expressway and have been identified as belonging to Timothy Perez, 31, of Conroe, reported missing on March 5.
KWTX
Students arrested after Instagram threat against Killeen ISD campuses
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - A student who attends Patterson Middle School and second student who attends Chaparral High School will be charged with making a terroristic threat, a third-degree felony, after the Killeen Independent School District learned of a “potential Instagram threat” against three of its campuses. The...
KWTX
Investigators release photos of escaped inmate Brandon Hogan’s tattoos
GATESVILLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Coryell County Sheriff’s Office released photos of escaped inmate Brandon Hogan’s tattoos in an effort to help area residents identify the fugitive. Hogan has been on the lam since Sept. 26 when he escaped while under the supervision of a community service manager...
18-wheeler crash near Manor leaves 1 dead, 1 injured
It happened just before midnight Saturday near FM 1100 and U.S. 290 eastbound.
Killeen police release name of murdered man
KILLEEN, Texas — The Killeen Police Department has released the name of a murder victim. The victim has been identified as Davarian James Lawrence, according to the department. The case is currently being investigated by detectives from the Criminal Investigation Division Robbery-Homicide Unit. The department has given no further...
WacoTrib.com
Affidavit: McGregor shooter's 8-year-old son saw three killings, video captured two more
An 8-year-old boy and his two younger siblings were in the McGregor home where their father shot and killed their mother and two teenage half-siblings the night of Sept. 28, according to affidavits filed this week. Surveillance video shows the man fatally shoot a neighbor the next morning as she...
Video appears to show Texas teacher tossing student into the wall
A Round Rock administrator is no longer working at a school for special education students after a surveillance video showed him grabbing a 14-year-old student, and then tossing him into a room where he hit his head on the wall.
KWTX
Fire torches several vehicles at Robinson Family Farm parking lot
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - A fire Saturday afternoon in the parking lot of The Robinson Family Farm in Temple torched multiple vehicles. The Temple Fire Department responded to the blaze, first reported at 1:15 p.m. on Oct. 15 on the Robinson Family Farm’s Facebook page. “We currently have a...
KWTX
Fire destroys historic building in downtown Marlin
MARLIN, Texas (KWTX) - Firefighters from throughout Central Texas on Sunday morning extinguished a fire that destroyed a historic building in downtown Marlin. The fire erupted at around 9 a.m. in a historic building in the 200 block of Live Oak Street, awaking nearby neighbors with its billowing smoke. “I...
‘Dead animal’ smell wafts miles into Elgin neighborhood
Neighbors living at The Arbors at Dogwood Creek subdivision in Elgin said there's a "dead animal" smell coming from a nearby plant, and they said it's been happening for years.
fox44news.com
Cause of Sunbright Recycling fire undetermined
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Investigators at the Waco Fire Department say they cannot determine the cause of the Sunbright Recycling fire. This is according to the latest report on the fire which took place on October 11. The fire was located near businesses Howmet Fastening Systems, VanTran Transformers,...
fox44news.com
Family displaced in early morning Killeen fire
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – A Killeen family is displaced in an early Monday morning fire. The Killeen Fire Department responded around 4:19 a.m. to the 600 block of Murphy Street. Crews arrived and saw a single-family home fully engulfed in flames. The fire also threatening three nearby structures.
KWTX
Waco receives $800,000 federal grant to improve bridges surrounding Primrose Creek
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration awarded an $800,000 grant to Waco that will fund the planning process of repairing seven bridges surrounding Primrose Creek in Southeast Waco. The funding is from the Bridge Investment Program which is a part of President Biden’s...
KWTX
Escaped inmate in Coryell County added to Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives List
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Brandon Wayne Hogan,3 7, has been added to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive’s List by the Texas Department of Public Safety. Hogan is wanted after escaping while his jail crew was cleaning a cemetery and Central Texans are being warned to remain vigilant, weeks after the fugitive’s escape near Leon Junction in Coryell County on Sept. 2.
Central Texas Volunteer Fire Departments Request Votes In Jaws Of Life Competition
WACO, TX (FOX 44) — Several Central Texas volunteer fire departments are asking for your help in Daniel Stark’s Jaws of Life competition to promote safety and security in our communities. The competition requires your vote for one volunteer fire department to receive $5,000. This money will support new items each department is trying to […]
fox44news.com
Killeen man killed in Robertson County crash
ROBERTSON, COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – One of the victims in a Tuesday fatal crash has been identified as a Killeen man. The Texas Department of Public Safety says Troopers are investigating the two-vehicle fatality crash – which occurred on Highway 79, near Farm-to-Market 1644. The investigation indicates...
kurv.com
Grass Fire Destroys 70+ Cars Parked At Fall Festival In Temple
The Bell County Fire Marshal says a discarded cigarette may have started a grass fire that destroyed more than 70 cars in Temple on Saturday. People attending the Robinson Family Farm’s Fall Festival Celebration had parked the cars in a grassy field. Bell County is under a burn ban because of the ongoing drought. No injuries were reported.
Comments / 0