ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Comments / 0

Related
North Platte Telegraph

Costs of incarceration rise as inflation squeezes inmates, families

Nebraska State Penitentiary in Lincoln. Rising prices at prison stores are putting an additional strain on inmates and their families. (Rebecca S. Gratz for the Nebraska Examiner) People are also reading…. Across the nation, prison commissaries are raising prices on items that many consider basic necessities — from deodorant to...
NEBRASKA STATE
North Platte Telegraph

Shatel: I'm not ruling Mickey Joseph out as Nebraska's next head coach

Mickey Joseph looks the part. First off the bus, walking briskly in an all black suit with red tie. That’s a boss. Mickey Joseph acts the part. See him buzzing up and down the Husker sideline. Cheering and encouraging. Demanding fight. Counting the men on a punt formation. Totally...
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

NU volleyball notes: How 'trust' has Husker defense clicking at the net

Nebraska’s defense — the combination of front-row blockers and back-row diggers — is remarkably good together. But the expectations may have gone up a notch for the blockers on the Husker volleyball team after a stunning display Friday at the Devaney Sports Center. Nebraska racked up 16...
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Winning numbers drawn in 'MyDaY' game

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Nebraska Lottery's "MyDaY" game were:. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Month: 1, Day: 28, Year: 86. (Month: one; Day: twenty-eight; Year: eighty-six) Copyright...
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Nebraska vs. Purdue: Follow live updates, commentary, analysis

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Three in a row?. That's what Nebraska is shooting for as it rolls into Purdue on a two-game winning streak. The Husker defense will face a stiff test, and perhaps that's why the line favors the Boilermakers by 14 points. We've got boots on the...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
North Platte Telegraph

Husker Report Card: Grading Nebraska's performance against Purdue

LINCOLN — The World-Herald's Jimmy Watkins is handing out his Husker Report Card, assessing Nebraska's performance in several areas. Here are the grades coming out of the Purdue game. * * *. RUN OFFENSE. Sacks hurt the numbers and the game script made it hard for NU to commit,...
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Chatelain: Saturday field storms give Nebraska fans peak FOMO — but hope, too

Across the country, in stadiums bursting at the seams, folks are having the time of their lives. Have you noticed?. In Tennessee, a fan base defined by dysfunction, turmoil and stubborn loyalty, blitzes the Neyland Stadium field following a 52-49 marathon against nemesis Alabama, then totes the goalposts through downtown Knoxville.
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Nebraska offense uses multiple explosive plays to cover up efficiency issues

WEST LAFAYETTE, Indiana – Sustained drives? Not so much. But Nebraska found the haymakers Saturday night. Trey Palmer was the star as the Husker offense collectively reminded again that what it lacks in ability to possess the ball, front-line blocking and third-down precision it can make up for with deep balls and explosive plays.
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Grades: Purdue 43, Nebraska 37

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Amie Just weighs in with her report card from Nebraska’s 43-37 loss to Purdue. For the first time all season, Nebraska’s leading rusher was not Anthony Grant or Gabe Irvin. Heck, it wasn’t even a running back at all. Enter do-it-all receiver Trey Palmer. On what was a lovely play-call from Mark Whipple, Nebraska used Palmer on the reverse and it fooled Purdue’s defense. If not for lightning speed from cornerback Jamari Brown, it would have been a touchdown for Palmer. Instead, a 60-yard rush.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
North Platte Telegraph

Nebraska offensive line leaves Casey Thompson under pressure – again

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – It might have been Purdue’s full house football party Saturday night, but Nebraska’s offensive line at times became the accommodating hosts. Another week. Another different starting five offensive linemen for the Huskers. Another evening of quarterback Casey Thompson dodging defenders in the backfield.
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Pregame: Luke Reimer out for Nebraska vs. Purdue

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Nebraska will play without its leading tackler under the lights against Purdue. Inside linebacker Luke Reimer was on the field but not in uniform as the Huskers took the field for warmups at Ross-Ade Stadium. His absence means extended action for Eteva Mauga-Clements and Chris Kolarevic alongside the other starter, Nick Henrich.
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Tom's Takes: Nebraska's special teams continued to impress — and make an impact

1. The narrative around Mickey Joseph will be interesting around Nebraska this week. NU's offensive line couldn't block and the defense couldn't pressure Purdue or stop the run and the Huskers hung in there with basically the deep ball as a weapon. And yet hang in there they did, the players have become engaged in this season and this team has a fearless confidence about it.
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

HuskerExtra's best stories from the last week, the Nebraska-Purdue matchup

The HuskerExtra staff produced some great content last week. From a breakdown of the sheer bad luck the Huskers have had in one-score games (until winning back-to-back tight matchups before Saturday), to the coaching search, basketball season and more, here's a quick run down of our best stories:. Game spotlight.
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

What others are saying about Saturday's Husker game

A look at some talking points after the Huskers' game against Purdue on Saturday. Purdue head coach Jeff Brohm: One thing I can say about our team is they have guts, they play to the end, they work hard, they want to win. It means something to them. They stay positive through it all.
LINCOLN, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy