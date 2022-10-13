Read full article on original website
Costs of incarceration rise as inflation squeezes inmates, families
Nebraska State Penitentiary in Lincoln. Rising prices at prison stores are putting an additional strain on inmates and their families. (Rebecca S. Gratz for the Nebraska Examiner) People are also reading…. Across the nation, prison commissaries are raising prices on items that many consider basic necessities — from deodorant to...
Shatel: I'm not ruling Mickey Joseph out as Nebraska's next head coach
Mickey Joseph looks the part. First off the bus, walking briskly in an all black suit with red tie. That’s a boss. Mickey Joseph acts the part. See him buzzing up and down the Husker sideline. Cheering and encouraging. Demanding fight. Counting the men on a punt formation. Totally...
Nebraska-Purdue: Three things we learned, three things we still don't know
LINCOLN — Three things we learned and three things we still don't know about the Huskers coming out of Saturday's loss to Purdue. Purdue coach Jeff Brohm still knows how to do a number on Nebraska’s defense. For the last five years, the Huskers’ D has struggled to...
NU volleyball notes: How 'trust' has Husker defense clicking at the net
Nebraska’s defense — the combination of front-row blockers and back-row diggers — is remarkably good together. But the expectations may have gone up a notch for the blockers on the Husker volleyball team after a stunning display Friday at the Devaney Sports Center. Nebraska racked up 16...
Winning numbers drawn in 'MyDaY' game
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Nebraska Lottery's "MyDaY" game were:. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Month: 1, Day: 28, Year: 86. (Month: one; Day: twenty-eight; Year: eighty-six) Copyright...
Nebraska vs. Purdue: Follow live updates, commentary, analysis
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Three in a row?. That's what Nebraska is shooting for as it rolls into Purdue on a two-game winning streak. The Husker defense will face a stiff test, and perhaps that's why the line favors the Boilermakers by 14 points. We've got boots on the...
Husker Report Card: Grading Nebraska's performance against Purdue
LINCOLN — The World-Herald's Jimmy Watkins is handing out his Husker Report Card, assessing Nebraska's performance in several areas. Here are the grades coming out of the Purdue game. * * *. RUN OFFENSE. Sacks hurt the numbers and the game script made it hard for NU to commit,...
Chatelain: Saturday field storms give Nebraska fans peak FOMO — but hope, too
Across the country, in stadiums bursting at the seams, folks are having the time of their lives. Have you noticed?. In Tennessee, a fan base defined by dysfunction, turmoil and stubborn loyalty, blitzes the Neyland Stadium field following a 52-49 marathon against nemesis Alabama, then totes the goalposts through downtown Knoxville.
Former Husker Lance Brown to continue Lo Sole Mio legacy with new Italian restaurant
OMAHA — Omaha businessman Lance Brown wanted to help his sister move back to their hometown. Their mom lives here. So does his sister’s granddaughter. And his sis, Jamie Uphoff of Las Vegas, has been away for 25 years. Brown, a former Nebraska football player, started to seek...
Despite comeback efforts, early deficit sinks Nebraska in 43-37 loss to Purdue
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — At some point this season, Nebraska’s second-half magic will run out. But until it does, the Huskers are a lock for a dramatic second-half turnaround every time they hit the field. For the third week in a row, Nebraska faced an early deficit only...
Nebraska offense uses multiple explosive plays to cover up efficiency issues
WEST LAFAYETTE, Indiana – Sustained drives? Not so much. But Nebraska found the haymakers Saturday night. Trey Palmer was the star as the Husker offense collectively reminded again that what it lacks in ability to possess the ball, front-line blocking and third-down precision it can make up for with deep balls and explosive plays.
Grades: Purdue 43, Nebraska 37
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Amie Just weighs in with her report card from Nebraska’s 43-37 loss to Purdue. For the first time all season, Nebraska’s leading rusher was not Anthony Grant or Gabe Irvin. Heck, it wasn’t even a running back at all. Enter do-it-all receiver Trey Palmer. On what was a lovely play-call from Mark Whipple, Nebraska used Palmer on the reverse and it fooled Purdue’s defense. If not for lightning speed from cornerback Jamari Brown, it would have been a touchdown for Palmer. Instead, a 60-yard rush.
Husker notes: Casey Thompson says Nebraska's offense was 'hit and miss' against Purdue
That’s how Casey Thompson described Nebraska’s offensive performance against Purdue on Saturday. The Huskers scored 37 points but barely ran half as many plays as Purdue. Thompson through for 354 yards and two touchdowns but also threw two interceptions and missed Alante Brown in the end zone. “I...
Nebraska volleyball set for another top-15 matchup; Allick earns Big Ten award
It will be another top-15 matchup for the Nebraska volleyball team when the Huskers play at No. 12 Purdue on Wednesday. Nebraska (16-1) maintained its spot at No. 3 in the new AVCA rankings on Monday, while Purdue dropped three spots to No. 12 after Sunday’s loss against unranked Maryland.
Nebraska offensive line leaves Casey Thompson under pressure – again
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – It might have been Purdue’s full house football party Saturday night, but Nebraska’s offensive line at times became the accommodating hosts. Another week. Another different starting five offensive linemen for the Huskers. Another evening of quarterback Casey Thompson dodging defenders in the backfield.
Pregame: Luke Reimer out for Nebraska vs. Purdue
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Nebraska will play without its leading tackler under the lights against Purdue. Inside linebacker Luke Reimer was on the field but not in uniform as the Huskers took the field for warmups at Ross-Ade Stadium. His absence means extended action for Eteva Mauga-Clements and Chris Kolarevic alongside the other starter, Nick Henrich.
Tom's Takes: Nebraska's special teams continued to impress — and make an impact
1. The narrative around Mickey Joseph will be interesting around Nebraska this week. NU's offensive line couldn't block and the defense couldn't pressure Purdue or stop the run and the Huskers hung in there with basically the deep ball as a weapon. And yet hang in there they did, the players have become engaged in this season and this team has a fearless confidence about it.
Nebraska's second-half rally falls short at Purdue, snapping two-game winning streak
WEST LAFAYETTE, Indiana — Nebraska football's two-game winning streak has been snapped. Despite remaining within one possession for most of the second half, the Huskers fell to Purdue 43-37 in front of a sold-out crowd at Ross-Ade Stadium on Saturday. The Boilermakers took control early, outgaining the Huskers 296-169...
HuskerExtra's best stories from the last week, the Nebraska-Purdue matchup
The HuskerExtra staff produced some great content last week. From a breakdown of the sheer bad luck the Huskers have had in one-score games (until winning back-to-back tight matchups before Saturday), to the coaching search, basketball season and more, here's a quick run down of our best stories:. Game spotlight.
What others are saying about Saturday's Husker game
A look at some talking points after the Huskers' game against Purdue on Saturday. Purdue head coach Jeff Brohm: One thing I can say about our team is they have guts, they play to the end, they work hard, they want to win. It means something to them. They stay positive through it all.
