WCVB
Burlington, Massachusetts, man accused of throwing another man through North End bakery window in Boston
BOSTON — A Burlington, Massachusetts, man is facing several charges, accused of punching a man before throwing him through the window of a bakery in Boston’s North End. At about 2:45 a.m. Saturday, Boston police officers responded to a fight in the area of 134 Salem St. Officers heard yelling and found a bleeding man sitting on the sidewalk near the shattered window of Bova’s Bakery.
Massachusetts State Troopers Seize Arsenal of Guns, Drugs in OUI Stop
Massachusetts State Troopers made Massachusetts a little bit safer this weekend, taking seven guns off the streets. This past Saturday Trooper Charles Buckley, assigned to the State Police-Newbury Barracks, responded to the weigh station on Route 95 south in Rowley after witnesses reported a vehicle being operated erratically had pulled into the weigh station. Trooper Buckley located the vehicle, a 2018 Mitsubishi Outlander, in a corner of the darkened weigh station and approached the vehicle.
NECN
‘Devastating': Triple Shooting in Dorchester Leaves Woman Dead
In a triple shooting that Boston Mayor Michelle Wu called "devastating," a woman was killed and two other young men were hurt. The three people were shot Sunday night on Geneva Avenue in Dorchester around 8:50, according to Boston police. The 24-year-old woman was pronounced dead on scene, and the two men, both in their mid 20s, were taken to nearby hospitals with gunshot wounds, Superintendent-in-chief Greg Long said at a press conference after the shooting.
NECN
NH Man Arrested for Threats After Armed Standoff
A New Hampshire man is facing multiple charges after he allegedly threatened several people with a gun and then was involved in a short standoff with responding police officers. Nashua police said they received a call around 4:30 p.m. Sunday reporting a disturbance in the area of Pine Street. When...
NECN
VIDEO: 3 Charged in Violent Attack in Brockton
A third person has been charged in a violent attack on two people in Brockton last month. Police say Korey Gallagher-Lee, 19, turned himself in on Monday. He, along with two other suspects, is accused in an attack on two men – ages 68 and 35 – on Walnut Street on Sept. 24.
NECN
Woman Dead After Triple Shooting in Dorchester; No Arrests
A woman is dead and two men have been hospitalized after a triple shooting Sunday night in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood, police said. According to Boston police, three people were shot on Geneva Avenue around 8:50 p.m. The woman was pronounced dead on scene, Superintendent-in-chief Greg Long said at a press...
fallriverreporter.com
Two separate busts by Massachusetts State Police nets 30,000 doses of fentanyl, 27,480 bags of fentanyl/heroin
Two busts by the Massachusetts State Police have netted big quantities of fentanyl and heroin. According to Massachusetts State Police, on Wednesday, members of the Massachusetts State Police CINRET West narcotics enforcement task force, the State Police Gang Unit, the Springfield Police Department Firearms Investigations Unit, and the State Police Detective Unit for Hampden County executed a search warrant on Miller Street that resulted in the recovery of more than 27,000 individual bags of suspected heroin or fentanyl and one arrest.
ABC6.com
6 people shot during party at a warehouse in Massachusetts
WORCESTER, Mass. (WLNE) — Worcester police said six people were shot during a party at a warehouse over the weekend. The shooting happened at about 3 a.m. Saturday on Webster Street. Police said they were called to the warehouse for a report of a person shot. However, when they...
NECN
Swampscott Resident Surrounded by 9 Coyotes, Rescued by Police
A Swampscott, Massachusetts, resident was surrounded by a pack of nine coyotes on Friday night and was only able to escape after police responded and scared the animals off. Swampscott police said they got a call around 9:30 p.m. from a resident who said they were walking their dog on Rockyledge Road when a large group of coyotes surrounded them and wouldn't back down.
NECN
Search Continues for Vehicle Involved in Hadley Hit-and-Run; 13-Year-Old Victim Still Hospitalized
Police in Hadley, Massachusetts, are asking for the public's help for leads on a van believed involved in a hit-and-run crash that seriously hurt a 13-year-old boy last week. The boy was trying to cross Route 9 at a crosswalk near the Hampshire Juvenile Court Building around 7:30 a.m. on Oct. 11 when he was hit, according to the Northwestern District Attorney's Office. He remains in the hospital.
newbedfordguide.com
Massachusetts State Police charge Dominican national with Fentanyl trafficking, firearms offenses
“On Wednesday, Oct. 12, Troopers assigned to the Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit for Bristol County assisted Providence Police Department Detectives in the execution of three search warrants in Providence, R.I., as part of a fentanyl trafficking investigation initiated by a State Police narcotics task force. Troopers and Detectives seized...
fallriverreporter.com
Westport and Chicopee pastor becomes first female Chaplain at Massachusetts State Police
Massachusetts State Police Colonel Christopher Mason on Wednesday, Oct. 12, welcomed Reverend Dr. Kate Galop as a new member of the Department’s Chaplain Corps. Reverend Galop, the MSP’s first female Chaplain, serves as the Pastor of Faith United Methodist Church in Chicopee. Colonel Mason said Reverend Galop’s appointment...
'Unbelievable step': Leominster corrections officer beaten by inmate out of coma
SHIRLEY — A corrections officer from Leominster beaten by an inmate at the Massachusetts Corrections Institution-Shirley in August “has made an unbelievable step forward in his recovery,” a representative from his labor union said. After more than a month in a coma at Lahey Hospital and Medical Center in Burlington, Matthew Tidman is now in a rehabilitation center “to continue his work on getting stronger,” Kevin Flanagan, legislative representative for the Massachusetts Correction Officers Federated Union, said...
NECN
4 People Stabbed in Boston; Man Arrested
Multiple people were stabbed early Sunday in downtown Boston, and one man has been taken into custody in connection to the incident, police announced. According to Boston police, officers responded to the area of Stuart and Tremont streets around 2:10 a.m. for a reported stabbing and arrested 39-year-old Daryl Diamond on site.
Somerset Police Fall Safety Tips Post Called ‘Sexist’ and ‘Victim Blaming’
Somerset Police caused a stir Sunday morning with a Facebook post meant to warn women about the dangers of it getting darker earlier, but instead had commenters calling the post “sexist” and “victim blaming.”. The post, which went up at 8:33 a.m. on October 16, had the...
NECN
Cambridge Business Broken Into, 2 Cars Stolen; Police Equipment Taken From Cop's Personal Car
Authorities in Cambridge, Massachusetts, are looking to identify two suspects after a business was broken into overnight and two cars were stolen. According to police, officers were called to a commercial establishment on Massachusetts Avenue around 5:20 a.m. Sunday for a report of an alarm. Officers discovered the gas and service station had been broken into. Two vehicles were stolen from the business, including a gray Mercedes SUV and a black Ford Taurus. Police say the Mercedes was found abandoned nearby shortly after, but the Ford had not yet been recovered Sunday.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts crossing guard arrested on disturbing charges involving a child
Police say that a Massachusetts crossing guard has been charged this week in a disturbing crime involving a child. According to police, on Tuesday, October 11, David Spiers, a Boston Police School Traffic Supervisor, was arrested by Boston Police Detectives and charged with two counts of Rape of a Child and one count of Assault with Intent to Rape a Child. The Boston Police Crimes Against Children Unit is currently investigating this incident.
westernmassnews.com
6 people shot near Worcester warehouse
WORCESTER, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - Around 3 A.M. Saturday, Worcester police reported that 6 people were shot inside and near a warehouse. Officers were dispatched to a warehouse on Webster Street. On arrival, they found a man suffering from serious injuries and several additional shooting victims in the area. No arrests...
Springfield agrees to $150K settlement over alleged police assault of young student
SPRINGFIELD - The city has agreed to pay $150,000 to settle a lawsuit filed by the mother of a 12-year-old Kiley Middle School student who was thrown to the ground in a school hallway by a Police Department school resource officer three years ago. The Hampden Superior Court suit filed...
Mass. correction officer has made ‘unbelievable recovery’ after severe beating from inmate
SHIRLEY, Mass. — Matthew Tidman, a Massachusetts correction officer, has made an “unbelievable step forward in his recovery” after he was attacked by an inmate in the medium-security facility back in August. Tidman, 36, suffered injuries that were, at the time, considered life-threatening. Now nearly 2 months...
