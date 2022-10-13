Authorities in Cambridge, Massachusetts, are looking to identify two suspects after a business was broken into overnight and two cars were stolen. According to police, officers were called to a commercial establishment on Massachusetts Avenue around 5:20 a.m. Sunday for a report of an alarm. Officers discovered the gas and service station had been broken into. Two vehicles were stolen from the business, including a gray Mercedes SUV and a black Ford Taurus. Police say the Mercedes was found abandoned nearby shortly after, but the Ford had not yet been recovered Sunday.

CAMBRIDGE, MA ・ 21 HOURS AGO