capcity.news
Laramie County Recent Arrests (10/14/22–10/17/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
Titipong Tongbua Is Larimer County Most Wanted Fugitive
A Loveland man who is wanted for identity theft and trying to influence a public servant as well as numerous other charges is this week's Larimer County Most Wanted Fugitive. That's according to a post on the Larimer County Sheriff's Office Facebook page. Titipong Nathan Tongbua is described as being 42-years-old and standing five feet nine inches tall, and weighing 195 pounds.
Numerous Arrests Made In Larimer County Drug Interdiction Effort
Numerous arrests were made recently in a Larimer County drug interdiction effort conducted by the Northern Colorado Drug Task Force. That's according to a post on the Larimer County Sheriff's Office Facebook page. According to the post, the following arrests were made:. • One individual was contacted and arrested for...
Cheyenne Police Remind It’s Illegal to House a Runaway Child
Cheyenne police are still searching for a 15-year-old boy who ran away from home last month, and are reminding those who may be housing him that it is illegal to do so. According to a department Facebook post, Jonathan Davisson ran away from the 4500 block of Ontario Avenue, which sits just south of Dell Range Boulevard between N. College Drive and Dildine Elementary School, in the early hours of Sunday, Sept. 25.
Laramie County Animal Control Rescues Kitten Trapped In Drain
Laramie County Animal Control was alerted on Wednesday by a concerned citizen about desperate-sounding screams coming from a storm drain at Firestone Complete Auto Care in Cheyenne. That's according to a news release from the agency. Animal Control Officer Nguyen responded to the call, finding a tiny kitten trapped in...
2 Dead After Being Ejected in Crash South of Laramie
Two people are dead after being ejected in a single-vehicle crash south of Laramie, the Wyoming Highway Patrol says. The crash happened around 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 13 near mile marker 424.5 on U.S. 287, about a mile north of the Wyoming-Colorado state line. The patrol says 21-year-old Colorado...
$12K Trailer Stolen From Business on Cheyenne’s South Side
The Laramie County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help tracking down whoever stole an enclosed cargo trailer from a business in south Cheyenne. Agency spokesman Brandon Warner says the theft occurred around 3 a.m. on Sept. 2 in the 2,000 block of E. Allison Road. Warner says a...
oilcity.news
Two die in single-vehicle crash along Highway 287
CASPER, Wyo. — Two people have died after a single-vehicle wreck that took place Oct. 13 along Highway 287 outside Laramie. According to the Wyoming Highway Patrol, the vehicle was headed southbound at a high rate of speed when it ran off the roadway to the right. After sliding sideways half off the road, the car tripped and rolled several times. Neither the driver nor the passenger was wearing a seatbelt at the time, and both were ejected from the car.
Driver cited in crash that burned other driver and new overpass
Friday's crash involving two semi-trucks resulted in one of them being engulfed in flames.The driver of that truck suffered burn injuries, but they did not appear life-threatening. Also burned in the crash was an overpass built just months earlier.The crash happened Friday afternoon on Interstate 25 between CO 402 and US 34 in Loveland at Mile Marker 257.Traffic on the overpass was diverted as a precaution but engineers and inspectors with CDOT say the burns on the overpass were only superficial and didn't appear to result in any structural damage."A power washing is in the future," said Matt Inzeo, CDOT Communications director. "You never want to see a fire under and overpass. (But) they checked above and below, and then did girder soundings."Construction on that overpass was completed in March of this year.The driver of the truck responsible for the crash was cited, although CSP did not immediately have details as to what he was cited for. That driver was 31 years old and from Panama City, Florida, but was not otherwise identified.
Shots Fired In Downtown Cheyenne Lead To Arrest Of Local Man
A 26-year-old Cheyenne man was arrested on Monday night in connection with an incident earlier in the evening in which he allegedly fired several shots at another car in downtown Cheyenne. That's according to a Tuesday news release from the Cheyenne Police Department. Police spokeswoman Alex Farkas says officers were...
Larimer County Sheriff’s Office: Drug Trafficking Group ‘Dismantled’
The Northern Colorado Drug Task Force says a recent investigation and resulting arrests have ''dismantled" a drug ring specializing in cocaine that had been trafficking drugs in northern Colorado, including Fort Collins, Loveland, and other communities in the area. That's according to a task force media release posted on the...
One Found Unconscious After Fire Breaks Out at Cheyenne Apartment
A Cheyenne resident was found unconscious after Cheyenne Fire Rescue says "a carelessly left pan with burning food on the stove" sparked a fire in their apartment. Battalion Chief Kipp Sanders says firefighters were called to the scene in the 1700 block of E. 17th Street shortly before 4 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 14, and arrived to find the victim passed out at the bottom of the stairs near a basement apartment.
Unattended Cooking Causes Structure Fire; One Left Unconscious
In the early morning hours of Friday, Oct. 14, units from Cheyenne Fire Rescue (CFR) were called to the 1700 block of E. 17th St. in response to a structure fire. Authorities said properly placed smoke detectors notified occupants of the apartment building to evacuate and call for help. Once...
capcity.news
Laramie County Circuit Court arraignments (10/14/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Laramie County Circuit Court. All persons cited are presumed innocent until convicted or pleading guilty. Official charges are subject to change by the Laramie County District Attorney’s Office. Initial Appearances:. Max Duggan – DUI, speeding...
Cheyenne Police Announce Trunk Or Treat Event Later This Month
The Cheyenne Police Department has announced a Trunk or Treat event for October 28. That's according to a post on the CPD Facebook page. According to the post, the event will run from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. in front of the Public Safety Center at 415 West 18th street.
capcity.news
Laramie County health and food inspections (10/8/22–10/16/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department inspects restaurants, bars, convenience stores, delis, grocery stores, bed and breakfasts, and more. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year. According to the department, there are two types of violations: “red critical violations” and “black violations.” Critical...
Laramie County Residents Recently Listed As Missing Persons
A pair of young Laramie County residents have recently been separately listed as missing persons on the Wyoming DCI Wyoming Missing Persons Website. The two are 15-year-old Jonathon Robert Davisson [above left] and18-year-old William Anthony Nicholson [above right]. Davisson was listed on the website on September 25, while Nicholson was listed on Sept. 21.
capcity.news
Laramie County divorce filings (9/23/22–10/5/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who have filed for divorce from Sept. 23 through Oct. 5. All filings are reported to Cap City News by the Laramie County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces...
Suspects In Burglaries In Windsor, Fort Collins Sought By Police
Police in Windsor and Fort Collins are making for the public's help in identifying the suspects in several burglaries in both communities. That's according to a post on the Fort Collins Police Services Facebook page. According to the post, recent burglaries in which the suspects are thought to be involved...
Fire Causes ‘Considerable Smoke Damage’ at Cheyenne Motel
Cheyenne Fire Rescue is reminding civilians to never reenter a burning building following a fire in east Cheyenne late Wednesday morning. Battalion Chief Kipp Sanders says firefighters were called to the scene in the 2000 block of E. Lincolnway around 11:30 a.m. and arrived to find moderate smoke coming from the front door of the basement apartment at the Big Horn Motel.
