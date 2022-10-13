Read full article on original website
Related
Letter: Eagle Valley Transit will benefit us all
I’ve lived in this valley for 16 years, and I can say confidently that the proposal for the Eagle Valley Transit effort is one of the very best that I have seen presented to our community. Some voters may say, “I don’t take public transportation; therefore this has nothing...
Letter: Transportation authority is our best way forward
Eagle County’s population is growing, our resorts have continued to be world-class destinations, and visitors continue to visit this region. This growth provides economic opportunities for many but also strains our region’s housing and transportation systems. It’s long past time to work on collaborative solutions to increase transit...
Vail Symposium names James Kenly as its new director
Following the announcement of Kris Sabel’s retirement as executive director at Vail Symposium at the end of 2022, Vail Symposium Chairman Dale Mosier has announced that James Kenly will take over as executive director of the organization starting in 2023. Kenly will succeed Kris Sabel who will retire at the end of this year. Vail Symposium, which provides thought-provoking, diverse and affordable educational programs for the Vail Valley, recently celebrated its 50th anniversary.
Vail Daily
Vail Symposium presents panel discussion about preserving the Colorado River
IF YOU GO: What: Overworked and Under Threat: Preserving the Colorado River When: Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, 6-7:15 p.m. Where: Zoom Webinar | Virtual More information: This webinar is free. Please visit http://www.vailsymposium.org for more information. The Colorado River is a workhorse – sustaining life as we know it for...
Avon opts out of state-wide paid leave program
The Avon Town Council unanimously voted Tuesday to opt out of the state-wide Paid Family and Medical Leave Insurance program, known as the FAMLI program. The town is following the lead of the vast majority of municipalities — including the Breckenridge, Vail and Telluride town councils — which have all determined that the financial requirement of the town government and the employees is not worth the returns of the program at this time.
Camp Hale monument declaration could renew attention on restoration plan
The Oct. 12 designation of Camp Hale as the country’s latest national monument may re-focus efforts at a restoration plan for the area. Ideas for managing the new Camp Hale national monument include:. More interpretive signs about Camp Hale’s history. Improving the campground. Restoring the Eagle River to...
Letter: Communication, compromise and common sense
The key issues in the Booth Heights affordable housing project dispute are focused on two issues, the safety of the bighorn sheep and the need to provide more affordable housing. A couple of years ago, an awful-looking chain link and barbed wired fence was installed parallel to the frontage road...
Eagle County Fairgrounds plan envisions bigger grandstands, RV park, new building
The Eagle County Fairgrounds loses money every year. But are improvements worth the costs?. The Eagle County Board of Commissioners recently heard a presentation from Crossroads Consultants about a new master plan for the fairgrounds. No decisions have been made, but it’s an ambitious plan, with elements including expanding seating at the rodeo arena, relocating the county animal shelter and adding a 100-space RV park with other areas for tent camping.
Avon considers joining public broadband network Project THOR
The Avon Town Council is considering joining Project THOR, a government-owned regional network bringing broadband to rural Colorado, to improve access and reduce the cost of high quality broadband in the town. At the council meeting on Tuesday, the town invited representatives from local broadband providers and the Northwest Colorado Council of Governments to get a better idea of the current services available and determine whether investing in the new public broadband service is a worthwhile expense.
McQueeney: Committed to supporting our workforce
Eagle County is a great place to live! It has been my honor to represent you as your county commissioner for the past several years to address the issues you have told me are important to you. I look forward to continuing to build a stronger community with your vote again this election year.
Letter: We need to educate our kids, not indoctrinate them
I watched the Club 20 debate for State House District 26. I encourage all to search for the debate on YouTube and watch the contrast between the two candidates. One of Meghan Lukens’ big talking points in the debate was rising above partisan attacks, but she was partisan, polarizing, and could not speak to local issues.
Haims: Keeping fit during the winter
When people are depressed and anxious, exercise is not often high on the list of things to do. However, once you find the fortitude to help yourself and get out of your own way, you may discover that the psychological and physical benefits of exercising this winter are just what you need.
Vail, PrimaVail to host free homebuyer class
The town of Vail and PrimaVail are teaming up to host “Vail 81657: A Homebuyer’s Guide for the Local.”. The class is free and will take place from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25 in the Grand View Room, located on the top deck of the Lionshead parking structure. Yeti’s Grind will be providing coffee and tea and breakfast bites will also be available.
Vail Mountain to revive retro ice bar for 60-year celebration
On Thursday, Vail Mountain fired up its first snow guns — a sign that ski season is imminent for the resort’s 60-year anniversary celebration. According to the Colorado Snowsports Museum, the resort opened for its first season on Dec. 15, 1962, with one gondola, two chairlifts and nine trails. In the years since, the resort has seen significant transformation — now boasting two gondolas, around 30 lifts and 195 trails.
Eagle County warehouse will enable more energy efficiency work for low-income residents
Opening a warehouse isn’t usually cause for a celebration. But that’s what happened Tuesday, as the Northwest Colorado Council of Governments unveiled new space for its energy efficiency projects. Representatives from Eagle County, the Colorado Energy Office, Energy Outreach Colorado and Holy Cross Energy were among those on...
Olympian Bode Miller and Andy Wirth kill plans for ski academy at Granby Ranch
Less than a year after Olympian Bode Miller announced he was going to open the first-ever Bode Miller Ski Academy at Granby Ranch Resort in Grand County, he and business partner, Andy Wirth, reported that they have terminated the deal. Wirth and Miller made a splash when they unveiled plans...
In their words: What Camp Hale-Continental Divide National Monument means to Eagle County
On a historic day in Eagle County, lots of people had lots to say about President Joe Biden’s visit to designate his administration’s first national monument. Here’s a roundup of quotes from elected officials and locals on the significance of the new Camp Hale-Continental Divide National Monument.
ECO Transit launches new payment app
Eagle County has announced the launch of its ECO Transit Mobile Tickets app, a next-generation fare payment system utilizing Masabi’s market-leading Justride platform. “We are committed to providing our customers with the best possible transit experience, and part of that involves delivering the level of service and convenience that they expect from a modern transit operator,” said Tanya Allen, ECO Transit director. “We are excited to be deploying a world-leading mobile ticketing system.”
Roberts: Results, not politics, for our region
Hello Eagle County voters! I am ready to get to work for you in the Colorado State Senate. You deserve a state senator who will focus on our community’s challenges and opportunities, put politics and ego aside, and strive for results that improve our region and improve people’s lives. I offer you just that.
Brandl: Fiscal responsibility, transparency and accountability
My name is Brian Brandl, native son of the town of Gypsum! Growing up in this close-knit, outdoor-loving community played a major part in shaping me into the man I am today. Besides being an avid skier and outdoorsman, I have a strong connection to the people and the history of Eagle County.
Vail Daily
Vail, CO
4K+
Followers
10K+
Post
970K+
Views
ABOUT
Local news for Vail and Eagle County, Coloradohttps://www.swiftcom.com
Comments / 0