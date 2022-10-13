ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nothing keeps Reynoldsburg football team's Chris Karr down for long

By Jarrod Ulrey, ThisWeek
 3 days ago
Chris Karr was thrilled to celebrate as the Reynoldsburg football team beat Newark 13-7 on Sept. 30 for its first win, but the senior linebacker acknowledges that he’s “always hungry for more” when it comes to the sport he’s been playing for more than a decade.

Not even the scariest of injuries kept Karr, who has become one of the most proficient tacklers in program history, off the field for long.

While competing for the freshman team four weeks into the 2019 season, Karr plunged in for a hit that forced a fumble.

As he dived to recover the loose ball, an opposing player came in simultaneously and banged his helmet onto Karr’s left kidney.

Karr felt pain that he thought was a cramp, so he played the rest of the game.

It was soon discovered that his kidney had ruptured, however, forcing him to spend several days in the hospital.

“I ruptured my kidney freshman year, and they didn’t think I was going to be able to play football (after that),” Karr said. “I finished the game, but I couldn’t move at a point and it was so bad that they put me in trauma 2. I had to get blood going through me. One of the first things I asked the doctor was when I could come back. It really just pushed me.”

Karr returned to action full time for his sophomore season and rarely has been off the field since then for the Raiders, who were 2-6 overall and 2-1 in the OCC-Buckeye Division after beating Lancaster 34-7 on Oct. 7.

Reynoldsburg continued league action Oct. 14 at Central Crossing and closes the OCC-Buckeye schedule and the regular season Oct. 21 at home against Pickerington Central.

The top 16 teams in each of the OHSAA’s 28 regions make the playoffs, and the Raiders, Westland, Lancaster and Newark have been battling for the final two spots in Division I, Region 3.

Reynoldsburg won the OCC-Ohio title in 2018 and is on a run of four consecutive postseason appearances. A year ago, it lost its first four games but finished 5-6 in coach Buddy White’s final season after a second-round playoff loss to Upper Arlington.

Under new coach Mark Philmore, the Raiders started out 0-6 — including a 20-19 setback to Groveport on Sept. 23 in their league opener — but their first five opponents all had winning records heading into Week 9.

“It was a big sigh of relief (to beat Newark),” Philmore said. “(The loss to Groveport) was a heart-breaker for the young men, but we were able to bounce back. Everybody knows what’s expected of them, from players to staff, and it’s just a matter of getting it done.

“Our linebacker, Chris Karr, has been a bright spot. He plays on offense and on three of our four special teams. He’s a true throwback football player. He’s a fullback/tight end for us, and on third-and-short, he’ll come over to me and say, ‘Coach, I can get you a block.’ He tries to do anything and everything to will us to win.”

Karr, who is 6-foot-1, 190 pounds and typically lines up at inside linebacker, teamed up throughout the non-league schedule alongside fellow linebacker Jabari Mitchell to form a solid one-two punch.

Mitchell, a Kent State recruit who had 11.5 tackles in a 33-21 loss to Marysville on Sept. 2, has missed time during the league schedule with injury.

That has placed Karr in an even more important role.

Karr has been tasked with what he described as “calling the play” on defense, where he picks out what play the offense is running or points out formations to his teammates.

“(My role this fall) has been pretty much the same,” Karr said. “I still call the defense and get everybody lined up. Either (defensive coordinator Steve) Ayers will call the play or he’ll tell me to call the play.”

Karr was a Division I district qualifier in wrestling as a sophomore at 160 pounds but competed part of the season with a torn right meniscus, which he believes set him back slightly last fall during football.

He elected not to compete in wrestling last winter, choosing instead to focus on conditioning and preparing for his final prep football season.

The brother of 2015 Reynoldsburg graduate and former football player Todd Karr, Chris has aspirations of becoming one of the first members of his family to go to college.

One thing he can put on his resume as he’s attempting to drum up interest from colleges is that he’s the unofficial all-time leader in career tackles at the school with 273 heading into Week 9 of this season.

According to research done by the Reynoldsburg coaching staff, official statistics for tackles were not available for players such as 2010 graduate Roosevelt Nix, who went on to the NFL, and 2013 graduate Emmanuel Beal, who played for Oklahoma.

Nevertheless, Karr had one game during 2020 in which he finished with 20 tackles, and his career total far exceeded the previous known record-holder, 2019 graduate Ke’Shun Moorer with 214.

“It feels good (to be one of the program’s best),” Karr said. “How I look at it (with tackling) is that you can hit someone and not get in trouble for it.”

julrey@thisweeknews.com

@UlreyThisWeek

