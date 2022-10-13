Read full article on original website
fox5ny.com
NYPD officer hit during carjacking in the Bronx
NEW YORK - A carjacking in the Bronx ended with an NYPD officer being injured, another cop opening fire, and the vehicle crashing. The four suspects remain on the loose. It happened Sunday night near Westchester Ave. and Elder Ave. in the Soundview section just before 10:30 p.m. The NYPD...
NYC Man Jumped in $17k Broad Daylight Robbery Caught on Video
NEW YORK, NY – A man carrying $17,000 in cash was attacked from behind in broad daylight, dragged, and robbed by an unknown suspect on Thursday in Queens. New York City Police Department detectives said the 66-year-old man was walking along 71st Street on Thursday prior to the attack. The man attempted to thwart his attack but was punched, kicked, and dragged before he was forced to give up the bag containing a large amount of cash. The incident was captured on video, which was released today by the NYPD. After taking the bag of money, the suspect entered a The post NYC Man Jumped in $17k Broad Daylight Robbery Caught on Video appeared first on Shore News Network.
NBC New York
NYPD Cops Shoot, Kill Man Allegedly Refusing Commands to Drop Gun
A New York City mother is demanding answers after her son was shot and killed by four NYPD officers when he allegedly refused to drop a firearm. Joel Capellan died Sunday morning after a barrage of bullets was fired at the 28-year-old whom department officials said refused to drop a gun despite multiple commands from cops.
Heavy Luggage: Ringleader Gets 10 Years For Smuggling 330 Pounds Of Coke Into Teterboro Airport
A Puerto Rican resident who coordinated a private shipment of more than 300 pounds of cocaine into Teterboro Airport is headed to federal prison for a mandatory 10 years. Mariano Enrique Arroyo Perez – also known as “Humilde” – took a deal from the government rather than risk a trial. He’ll have to serve out the entire plea-bargained term because there’s no parole in the federal prison system.
hudsontv.com
Jersey City Man Arrested in Bayonne, Charged With Disorderly Conduct During Parking Violation
Photo Credit: Google Maps Bayonne Police Captain Eric Amato reports that 51-year old Bruce B. Bowens of Atlantic Street in Jersey City has been arrested and charged with disorderly conduct. Bowens was taken into custody at 11:18 pm last night from the area of 3rd Street and Humphrey Avenue. According...
Trenton, NJ man with gang-linked gun sentenced for 2021 shooting
TRENTON — A 19-year-old city resident has been sentenced to eight years behind bars for firing bullets into a moving vehicle following an altercation inside a deli last fall. Kevion Watkins had pleaded guilty to second-degree aggravated assault for the incident that left one individual with a gunshot wound...
bronx.com
Tonichelle Harvey, 30, Arrested For The Murder Of Amadou Diallo, 33
On Thursday, October 06, 2022, at approximately 2011 hours, police responded to a 911 call of an aided, unconscious male inside of an apartment, located inside a residential building at 616 E. 139 Street, within the confines of the 40th Precinct in the Bronx. Upon arrival, officers observed a 33-year-old...
FBI’s urgent plea to NJ residents: Watch out for these robbers
The FBI in New Jersey is asking for your help in tracking down a bank robber who pulled a midday stickup in Linden on Oct. 4 then fled on a bicycle. FBI Special Agent Robert DiRocco said at 12:33 p.m. on St. Georges Avenue in Linden, a male walked into Wells Fargo Bank, handed the teller a demand note and brandished a gun.
yonkerstimes.com
Massive Drug Bust: DEA Siezes 300,000 Rainbow Fentanyl Pills and10 Kilos of Fentanyl in the Bronx
Tec-9 semi-automatic assault weapon, hydraulic door opener and 11 GPS devices also recovered. Two individuals are charged in connection with the seizure of approximately 300,000 fentanyl pills in assorted colors and another 20 pounds of fentanyl in powdered form from a drug stash location in the Bronx. The apartment, situated adjacent to the Bronx River Parkway, near the border of Westchester County, also contained a Tec-9 semi-automatic assault weapon, a hydraulic door opener and 11 GPS devices. Some of the fentanyl pills resembled pharmaceutical drugs, including oxycodone and Xanax.
Convicted Stalker From Paramus Charged With Tormenting Same Teaneck Victim Again
A convicted stalker from Paramus was jailed after going after the same Teaneck victim again, authorities said. John F. Connors, 44, "placed fictitious calls to 911 on different dates," bringing police to the victim's home each time, Teaneck Deputy Police Chief Andrew McGurr said. These weren't only illegal actions on...
2 reputed gang members charged in fatal Bronx drive-by shooting
Justis Colon and Ariel Martinez are members of the 670 gang and were attacking rival gang members that day, investigators say.
2 brothers from Staten Island charged in ‘pig butchering’ scam that bilked investors of $18 million, say feds
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Two Staten Islanders masterminded a multimillion-dollar investment fraud and money-laundering scheme, called a “pig-butchering” scam because it bled over 200 victims dry, federal prosecutors allege. Brothers Jin Hua Zhang, 35; and Jin Fu Zhang, 39, are among 11 defendants charged in the $18...
New Jersey’s Yacht Rock Killer charged with 4th murder
A New Jersey serial killer already jailed for killing three women is facing new charges of a fourth murder. Police say they have linked Khalil Wheeler-Weaver to the killing of 15-year-old Mawa Doumbia, whose body was found in an abandoned carriage house in Orange in April of 2019. Wheeler-Weaver had...
Blue Haired Woman Wanted For Questioning In Newark
A woman with bright blue hair is being sought by police in Newark, they said. Larnette F. Luckette, 42, is wanted for questioning in connection with a shooting on Aug. 13, Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé said. Police responding to reports of shots fired ust before 4...
Intercepted phone calls by DEA agents allow glimpse into alleged $24M oxycodone distribution ring run by Staten Island doctor
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Intercepted phone calls by Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) agents provide insight into an alleged oxycodone distribution ring that authorities say was masterminded by a Staten Island doctor and based out of the doctor’s office in Brooklyn. Prosecutors have linked the office to Dr. Somsri...
West New York man arrested as part of narcotics investigation
A West New York man was arrested on gun and drug charges, according to Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez announced on October 10. On Thursday, October 6, the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Gang Task Force recovered a firearm and arrested a 31-year-old man as part of a narcotics investigation in North Bergen.
Doctor from Staten Island arrested, charged in connection with alleged $24M oxycodone distribution ring
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A Staten Island doctor and seven others are facing federal charges in connection with an alleged $24 million scheme to distribute 1.2 million oxycodone pills. The alleged drug-trafficking ring was based out of a doctor’s office in Brooklyn. Prosecutors linked the office to Dr. Somsri...
Woman Accused Of Altering Amount On Check Stolen In Darien
A woman has been charged with a criminal attempt of larceny after allegedly changing the amount on a check for more than it was written for. Jennifer Burgos, age 32, of the Bronx, was arrested on Monday, Oct. 10 at Rikers Island after being nabbed at JFK Airport. According to...
Jury convicts robber of gunpoint holdups at N.J. banks
A federal jury on Friday convicted a man for the gunpoint holdup of two banks in Passaic County that netted a total of $80,000 weeks apart, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said. Jose Soto, 52, of Passaic, was found guilty of the bank robberies, conspiracy to commit bank robbery, and brandishing a firearm during those robberies following a six-day trial in Newark federal court, New Jersey U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger announced.
Queens sibling rivalry boils over in bloodshed, leaving one Laurelton brother, 66, fatally shot, and older brother in custody
A longstanding sibling rivalry ended in bloodshed when a 73-year-old man shot his younger brother in their mother’s house Saturday morning, police and neighbors said. Officers responding to a report of gunfire in tree-lined Laurelton at about 7:50 a.m. found the younger brother, identified by neighbors as George Jacobs, 66, shot three times in the chest inside the single-family home on 230th ...
