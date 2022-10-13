Read full article on original website
Michigan Judge Kicks Juror Out of Trial for Alleged ‘Non-Verbal’ Flirting with Gov. Whitmer Kidnapping Plot Defendant
A Michigan judge kicked a female juror out of trial for allegedly flirting with one of the men charged in a plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. A prosecutor has said that the woman was seen smiling and exchanging eye contact with defendant Paul Bellar. Judge Thomas Wilson had...
Accused of flirting, juror dismissed from Whitmer plot trial
A judge dismissed a woman from the jury for the trial of three men in connection with a plot to kidnap MI Gov. Gretchen Whitmer after attorneys accused her of flirting with one of the defendants
Michigan Anti-Trans Bill Could Send Parents to Prison for Life
An extreme new Michigan house bill shows a new level of hatred toward transgender children and their parents. On Tuesday, October 11th, 2022 Michigan House Bill 6454 was introduced. If this bill becomes law, helping your transgender child would result in a felony child abuse charge. If you are a parent of a transgender child, and you follow medical guidelines and get them gender-affirming care, you could go to prison for life. According to the bill posted at Michigan.gov it was sponsored by the 5 Republicans below:
ClickOnDetroit.com
58-year-old man charged with assaulting 5 teenage women at locations across Wayne State campus
DETROIT – A 58-year-old man has been charged with assaulting and sexually assaulting five teenage women at locations across the Wayne State University campus in Detroit. Frederick Barnett, 58, of Detroit, is accused of approaching several women between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Oct. 10 at multiple locations on the campus.
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
AG Nessel Secures Conviction in Clergy Abuse Case
LANSING – A southeast Michigan priest has been convicted of criminal sexual conduct by a jury in Wayne County, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced today. Joseph “Jack” Baker, 60, was convicted of Criminal Sexual Conduct First Degree – sexual penetration with a person under 13 in Detroit’s 3rd Judicial Circuit Court. Baker had been a pastor at St. Perpetua Parish in Waterford, MI since 2008. Prior to that, Baker was a pastor at St. Mary Parish in Wayne, associate pastor at Sacred Heart Parish in Dearborn, and associate pastor at St. Hugo of the Hills Parish in Bloomfield Hills.
Smiles, nods and frequent glances: Judge believes juror, defendant are flirting during Whitmer kidnapping trial
Prosecutors voiced concerns on Wednesday over a juror who is believed to be flirting with one of the three defendants on trial for their alleged involvement in the plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.
Susan J. Demas: Tudor Dixon trashes all the single ladies
In Michigan, the GOP nominee for a critical congressional seat is on record blasting women being in the workplace and having the right to vote. John Gibbs, who won his 3rd District primary thanks to an endorsement from former President Donald Trump and is facing Democrat Hillary Scholten on Nov. 8, got exactly zero backlash […] The post Susan J. Demas: Tudor Dixon trashes all the single ladies appeared first on Michigan Advance.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Court denied Michigan woman’s protection order against man who later held her hostage in bunker
TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. – A court denied a Michigan woman’s request for a protection order against a man who later shackled her inside a sound-proof bunker and held her hostage for 13 hours, according to UpNorthLive. A Blair Township woman filed for a personal protection order against Christopher...
'Cruel and sadistic': MI Attorney General, Humane Society team up to investigate, prosecute animal abuse
Michigan’s Attorney General along with the Michigan Humane are cracking down on animal abusers and dog fighting rings, Dana Nessel announced on Thursday.
interlochenpublicradio.org
Kids in Crisis: Trying to improve Michigan's complicated system
This is the third and final installment in our series "Kids in Crisis," on Michigan's juvenile justice system, co-reported by IPR News and the Traverse City Record-Eagle. Read and hear the entire series here. Sitting in his home office in Grand Rapids, the blue light of Williams' computer screen illuminated...
ClickOnDetroit.com
‘All they needed was a pole’: Parents outraged over woman’s dancing in gym of Macomb County school
MT. CLEMENS, Mich. – Parents are outraged after a partially clothed woman was caught on video dancing during a weekend event inside a Macomb County school. The gymnasium of Mount Clemens High School was rented by Rivals Recruiting Worldwide, a company founded by Quentin Hines, a former NFL player and graduate of the school. The company describes itself as a marketing service for adult football players.
Michigan Bill Could Mean Life in Prison for Parents or Docs Who Allow Gender Transition Treatment for Minors
A bill introduced in the Michigan Legislature this week could mean life in prison for any parent or doctor who "consents to, obtains, or assists with a gender transition procedure for a child." The measure—H.B. 6454—amends the state's child abuse statute to define such actions as child abuse in the first degree.
Oxford Teen Arrested After Posting Threats Online
A 14-year-old Oxford boy was arrested after posting threats and photos of guns on social media. According to WILX 10 and the Oakland County Sheriff's Department, the boy posted a photo of three guns and made threats toward Jewish people at the former Legacy Center, now operating under the moniker Legacy 925.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Flashpoint: Taking a look at Thursday’s debate between Whitmer, Dixon
DETROIT – Polls are showing us that 10% of the electorate is still undecided and on Flashpoint, we are wondering if anything happened on Thursday’s debate that could help voters with their decision. The same polls tell us that Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has a healthy lead which means...
Michigan governor debate features accusations of lies, with abortion front and center
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has led in several polls over her Republican challenger, Tudor Dixon, though that lead has narrowed to the single digits in recent weeks.
Crumbleys appeal to judge: Prosecutor won't stop bad-mouthing us
James and Jennifer Crumbley have sought legal intervention from the judge hearing their case, arguing the prosecutor is causing them grief on a number of fronts as she seeks to hold them responsible for last year's deadly Oxford school shooting. Not only won't the prosecutor stop bad-mouthing them, the Crumbleys maintain, but the...
fox2detroit.com
Michigan GOP front and center as Arab Americans push for removal of LGBTQ books in Dearborn schools
DEARBORN, Mich. (FOX 2) - As Dearborn parents and residents sounded off on LGBTQ+ books in school libraries during a school board meeting, high profile republicans sat front and center. Their presence was a nod to the unexpected alliance of sorts between conservatives and many in the Arab American community as their interests overlap on this issue.
Governor Whitmer orders flags to be lowered Oct. 17 for identified WWII soldier
Governor Gretchen Whitmer has ordered U.S. and Michigan flags to be lowered to half-staff throughout Michigan on Monday, October 17 in honor of an identified World War II solider.
MSNBC to air documentary about Michael Thompson, who served Michigan’s longest non-violent prison sentence after selling pot
The Flint native was granted clemency by Gov. Whitmer in 2020
WILX-TV
Michigan State Police investigating deadly hit-and-run
BRIGHTON, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police are investigating a deadly hit-and-run that was discovered Friday morning. According to authorities, a motorist noticed sheets of plywood on the shoulder of the ramp from eastbound M-14 to southbound US-23. Police said the person pulled over to retrieve the wood and discovered the body in the grass.
