Michigan Anti-Trans Bill Could Send Parents to Prison for Life

An extreme new Michigan house bill shows a new level of hatred toward transgender children and their parents. On Tuesday, October 11th, 2022 Michigan House Bill 6454 was introduced. If this bill becomes law, helping your transgender child would result in a felony child abuse charge. If you are a parent of a transgender child, and you follow medical guidelines and get them gender-affirming care, you could go to prison for life. According to the bill posted at Michigan.gov it was sponsored by the 5 Republicans below:
AG Nessel Secures Conviction in Clergy Abuse Case

LANSING – A southeast Michigan priest has been convicted of criminal sexual conduct by a jury in Wayne County, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced today. Joseph “Jack” Baker, 60, was convicted of Criminal Sexual Conduct First Degree – sexual penetration with a person under 13 in Detroit’s 3rd Judicial Circuit Court. Baker had been a pastor at St. Perpetua Parish in Waterford, MI since 2008. Prior to that, Baker was a pastor at St. Mary Parish in Wayne, associate pastor at Sacred Heart Parish in Dearborn, and associate pastor at St. Hugo of the Hills Parish in Bloomfield Hills.
Susan J. Demas: Tudor Dixon trashes all the single ladies

In Michigan, the GOP nominee for a critical congressional seat is on record blasting women being in the workplace and having the right to vote. John Gibbs, who won his 3rd District primary thanks to an endorsement from former President Donald Trump and is facing Democrat Hillary Scholten on Nov. 8, got exactly zero backlash […] The post Susan J. Demas: Tudor Dixon trashes all the single ladies appeared first on Michigan Advance.
Kids in Crisis: Trying to improve Michigan's complicated system

This is the third and final installment in our series "Kids in Crisis," on Michigan's juvenile justice system, co-reported by IPR News and the Traverse City Record-Eagle. Read and hear the entire series here. Sitting in his home office in Grand Rapids, the blue light of Williams' computer screen illuminated...
‘All they needed was a pole’: Parents outraged over woman’s dancing in gym of Macomb County school

MT. CLEMENS, Mich. – Parents are outraged after a partially clothed woman was caught on video dancing during a weekend event inside a Macomb County school. The gymnasium of Mount Clemens High School was rented by Rivals Recruiting Worldwide, a company founded by Quentin Hines, a former NFL player and graduate of the school. The company describes itself as a marketing service for adult football players.
Oxford Teen Arrested After Posting Threats Online

A 14-year-old Oxford boy was arrested after posting threats and photos of guns on social media. According to WILX 10 and the Oakland County Sheriff's Department, the boy posted a photo of three guns and made threats toward Jewish people at the former Legacy Center, now operating under the moniker Legacy 925.
Michigan State Police investigating deadly hit-and-run

BRIGHTON, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police are investigating a deadly hit-and-run that was discovered Friday morning. According to authorities, a motorist noticed sheets of plywood on the shoulder of the ramp from eastbound M-14 to southbound US-23. Police said the person pulled over to retrieve the wood and discovered the body in the grass.
