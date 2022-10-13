Read full article on original website
Hyundai Working On World's Most Advanced Infotainment System
Hyundai Mobis, the automotive brand's parts maker and supplier, is looking to make the world's best infotainment systems. That's why the subsidiary has teamed up with Swiss software company Luxoft to create a system worthy of that title. Both are currently working on a new Infotainment Cockpit Controller MIS (Mobis Infotainment System), described as "the most advanced system."
Electric SUV Comparison: Polestar 3 Vs. BMW iX
Polestar's first SUV is finally here. Not only does it introduce a body style that no automaker can afford to ignore, but it is the first of several EVs that the brand aims to launch each year as it looks to step out of the shadows and transform itself into more than just a small, niche EV brand. The Polestar 3 enters a hotly contested segment already populated by the likes of the BMW iX, Audi e-tron, and Jaguar I-Pace. We've chosen to compare the Polestar 3 with the newest of that trio, that being the boldly styled and high-tech BMW iX. Let's see how these two electric SUVs compare.
Pininfarina Will Join VinFast At Paris Motor Show 2022 To Showcase New Hydrogen-Powered SUV
VinFast, the fresh boutique EV company from Vietnam, will display its current lineup, consisting of the VF 8 and VF 9, at the 2022 Paris Motor Show next week. These two electric SUVs penned by Pininfarina will soon hit the global market to challenge the likes of the Tesla Model Y and Model X. Joining the duo on the brand's stage is Pininfarina's NamX concept, revealed to us earlier this year as the first hydrogen-powered SUV with removable capsules for quick refueling.
BMW Rolls Out Free Over-The-Air Software Updates For 7 Series, iX, i4, And 2 Series
In the wake of a recent report from vehicle connectivity expert VNC, which said that the subscription service industry would be here to stay and would only continue to grow, many are preparing for a world in which you only pay for the features you want and are most likely to use regularly in your car. There are pros and cons to this, but it will be a little while yet before paying to unlock additional functionality becomes the norm. Until then, BMW is rolling out free software updates, perhaps in an effort to show goodwill after receiving public backlash from those who thought they'd lose access to options they had already paid for. Some 3.8 million vehicles will benefit, and there are ten new functions to look forward to.
BMW Reusing Old Engine Names, M50, M60, And M70 For Its Electric Future
We can't be the only automotive enthusiasts to have noticed it: BMW is using old engine designations for new electric powertrains. We first caught wind of it through trademark filings, wondering whether the brand was merely keeping the old name alive or trying to do something new. The answer, it turned out, was the latter.
New Porsche eBike Is The Perfect Porsche Taycan EV Partner
If you want to buy a brand new Porsche in the United States but don't have an unlimited budget, your most affordable option is the base Macan at $57,500. For a little more, $63,400, you can drive off in a 718 Cayman. For many Americans, those prices are still far out of reach, so what about a new Porsche that starts at $9,500?
Limited Edition Lotus Evija Electric Hypercar Celebrates Emerson Fittipaldi And Lotus Type 72
In 1972, Brazilian racer Emerson Fittipaldi took a black and gold Lotus Type 72 to that year's Formula 1 drivers' and constructors' championship titles. 50 years later, Lotus is celebrating that monumental achievement with eight special editions of the world's most powerful production car, the 1,972-horsepower Lotus Evija. Fittipaldi himself was present at the reveal, making this extra special.
Hyundai Invents Airbag For Your Crotch That Makes Your Seatbelt Work Properly
Did you know that occupants of a car seldom have their seatbelts in the correct position as they are when tested by crash safety authorities? Due to gravity, poor posture, and the vibration of a car, the lap belt rides up above the pelvis of a passenger within a few miles. While this might not seem like a problem, in the event of a crash, smaller occupants can easily slip underneath the belt in what is termed 'submarining.' Even those that don't slide all the way through can suffer, as the belt tightening over the soft stomach can cause internal organ damage at speeds as low as 30 mph, meaning your car isn't as safe as testing authorities claim.
Buick's China-Only Electric SUV Might Replace The Aging Encore
There's an entire world of (arguably) American cars most of us don't know about. Earlier this year, Chevrolet revealed the Seeker, a Chinese-only compact SUV that's part of the joint venture between General Motors and SAIC. The all-new Buick Envista SUV coupe followed shortly after, based on the same platform.
Ferrari Develops World-First Technology To Predict Engine Knock Before It Happens
The majority of car manufacturers are currently spending most of their research funding on battery tech and fancy touch interfaces, but Ferrari still holds the internal combustion engine (ICE) close to heart. So, to help ICE survive a little bit longer, the Italian company has devised a way to further optimize combustion efficiency for its high-performance gas-burning engines. CarBuzz has discovered a new patent from the automaker with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for technology that can actively predict and prevent pre-ignition, allowing ICE engines to make more power and burn cleaner, prolonging the life of the beloved V12 in the Ferrari 812 Superfast.
Don't Panic: Electric Cars Won't Overload The Power Grid
Just days after California passed legislation to ban the sale of ICE vehicles by 2035, the state pleaded with residents not to charge electric vehicles during peak hours. Many pointed out that this is just the beginning, and the risk of rolling blackouts will only get worse as EVs grow in popularity. But a new report from Business Insider says this is not so: the US grid is in no danger of being overwhelmed by battery-powered cars.
BREAKING: BMW Won't Build Three- Or Four-Cylinder M Cars
At today's media preview of the 2022 BMW M Fest at Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit in South Africa, BMW M boss Franciscus van Meel was vehemently opposed to the suggestion that smaller three- and four-cylinder engines could come to future M cars. Could the straight-six could one day be replaced...
All Dodge Challenger Models Can Now Get A Wrap Featuring 14 Colors
Before the Dodge Challenger bids farewell to the V8 engine, Dodge is giving enthusiasts their last opportunity to experience brand new versions of the car through 'Last Call' special editions. In time, the Challenger and Charger muscle cars will be replaced by something electric, and although this has irked some fans of the brand, the future of Dodge performance cars looks very promising.
CONFIRMED: New Sporty Volkswagen ID.Buzz GTX Is On The Way
While Volkswagen has plans to rule the electric car roost, things are moving slowly in the USA. The ID.4 crossover is the company's sole EV offering in the States, but that's set to change soon with the ID.Buzz and ID.Aero waiting in the wings. Ahead of the 2024 arrival, an internal document provides us with additional details about the electric minivan.
2022 Lucid Air Gets Extensive Software Update Giving The Electric Car A New Lease Of Life
Lucid Motors has rolled out its biggest-ever software update for the luxurious 2022 Lucid Air. Lucid UX 2.0, as it's known, introduces a host of new features and revisions - at no cost to the owner whatsoever. The automaker says the update essentially benefits every user touchpoint in the vehicle,...
Ingenius New Tailgate Coming To Future Ram Trucks
Stellantis has filed a patent that looks rather similar to something you might find on a Ford F-150. After all, Ford has had some level of fold-out tailgate step for ages now. That's almost exactly what this patent uncovered by Motor Authority is. Stellantis has filed a patent showing some sort of truck bed step assist that deploys from next to the tailgate, just underneath your truck's tail light.
2024 Mercedes-AMG EQE SUV Debuts With 677 HP Alongside All-Electric 2023 Mercedes EQE SUV
Mercedes-Benz CEO Ola Kallenius says that the luxury segment will spearhead the full-scale switch to electrification, and that is certainly true in the case of the just-released 2023 Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV and its high-performance AMG EQE SUV big brother. The EQE SUV is the EQ sub-brand's fourth all-electric model after the EQS and EQE sedans and the EQS SUV, and the entry-level version of the new arrival features a 288-horsepower, 417 lb-ft of torque permanently excited synchronous motor on the rear axle, while the opposite end of the scale sees the hottest AMG version, set to arrive as a 2024 model, produce up to 677 hp and 738 lb-ft of torque thanks to twice as many motors, which also provide all-wheel drive. Now you have the headline figures, let's go into a little more detail.
BMW M Admits BMW XM Was Made For Appearances And The USA Will Be Its Biggest Market
The largest-ever BMW M Fest is taking place this weekend at the Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit in South Africa and as part of the celebrations, BMW unveiled not only the new M2 but also the BMW XM to the public for the first time. While getting to grips with the...
Mazda CX-70 Or CX-90 Will Have 3.3-Liter Inline-6 e-Skyactiv Engine
Mazda's all-new turbocharged 3.3-liter straight-six was introduced by the CX-60 crossover in the Australian market. This particular model will not be making its way to the USA, but the good news is that this very exciting engine will be. We don't quite know which car will feature it first. This is according to a company spokesperson in Australia speaking to Car Expert.
Nissan Rogue Sport And Pathfinder Now Available With 5,000-Mile Lease
Nissan has been keeping a close eye on car shoppers' changing needs and habits over the last two or so years. Based on this, the Japanese brand has introduced updates to both its leasing options and pre-owned program. Rising gas prices, an increase in the number of people working from...
