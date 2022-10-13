High School Standouts: MJ Bennett, Tyler Brown, Greenville WRs

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Greenville receivers MJ Bennett and Tyler Brown accounted for three touchdowns in the Red Raiders’ home game against Berea, helping secure an early lead as the team went on to an 85-0 win.

Bennett took the opening kickoff 72 yards for a touchdown while Brown added three catches for 50 yards and two scores.

Bennett, a junior, has 24 catches for 379 yards and seven touchdowns this season. Brown has tallied 31 catches for 538 yards and nine scores. The two cousins have amassed nearly one thousand yards for the Red Raiders, helping secure a four-game winning streak after the team began the season 0-3.

