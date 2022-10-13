ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mariota enters stat category with Walter Payton

A week ago, Saints quarterback Taysom Hill joined a rare stat category with Bears Hall of Fame running back Walter Payton. Now, Marcus Mariota joined Payton in a separate historical stat category on Sunday. Mariota and Payton are the only two players in NFL history to record two or more...
NBC Sports Chicago

What NFL teams have a bye in Week 7?

The NFL regular season can be grueling for its players. And the only reprieve from the week-in-week-out grind that is playing professional football is the annual bye week – something NFL schedule makers implemented to maximize each team’s rest and recovery. While fans of the fantasy game might lament the missed points opportunity, this time allows players a much-needed break.
NBC Sports Chicago

Carson Wentz considering IR stint for broken finger

The Washington Commanders reportedly are turning to Taylor Heinicke at quarterback for the next month and possibly longer. Starting QB Carson Wentz met with a hand specialist about his fractured ring finger, and the results of that meeting have the club considering placing the 29-year-old signal caller on the injured reserve.
NBC Sports Chicago

NY Jets’ 27-10 win over Packers lands Johnny more ice cream

Kid reporter Johnny has something bigger than betting odds to look forward to when the Jets take the field every week: a cup of vanilla ice cream with rainbow sprinkles. “My dad always takes me for ice cream when the New York Jets win,” Johnny said in an interview with Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner before the season. “How many times do you think my dad is going to take me for ice cream?”
NBC Sports Chicago

Why LaVine's decision making will be crucial for Bulls

If the scoring averages of Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan dip this season but that of Nikola Vučević rises, what would LaVine say?. “I don’t think anybody’s complaining at all,” LaVine said. “As long as we get the win and everybody is playing the way we’re supposed to, everybody’s going to be happy. The same way it was last year when we were winning all those games at the beginning of the year.”
NBC Sports Chicago

Why Dragić connected with Butler, Heat culture

Jimmy Butler’s leadership style and teammate tenacity isn’t for everyone. It does resonate, however, with a tough, serious-minded professional like Goran Dragić. “I loved it,” Dragić told NBC Sports Chicago. “Jimmy is one of those guys who if you play hard, he’s going to respect you and be behind you.
