Easterby out: Texans part ways with controversial front office executive
The Texans bye week was quiet, but on this Monday, Jack Easterby, who was executive vice president of football operations, is out of a job, a front office shakeup.
Panthers' Robbie Anderson sent to locker room by interim coach
Carolina Panthers interim coach Steve Wilks wasted no time exercising his new authority. Wilks, who took over after former head coach Matt Rhule was fired last week, tossed Robbie Anderson out of Sunday's game after the wide receiver had repeated confrontations with wide receivers coach Joe Dailey. Anderson, who the...
Report: Carson Wentz could miss time with fractured finger
The Washington Commanders snapped a four-game losing streak with a Thursday Night Football win over the Chicago Bears, but it appears to have come at a cost. Starting quarterback Carson Wentz reportedly suffered a fractured ring finger on his throwing hand in the victory. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Mike...
Mariota enters stat category with Walter Payton
A week ago, Saints quarterback Taysom Hill joined a rare stat category with Bears Hall of Fame running back Walter Payton. Now, Marcus Mariota joined Payton in a separate historical stat category on Sunday. Mariota and Payton are the only two players in NFL history to record two or more...
Cowboys expect Dak Prescott to be cleared for practice Wednesday
The Dallas Cowboys are expecting starting quarterback Dak Prescott to be cleared for practice Wednesday, setting him up to start this week against the Detroit Lions.
Bears fans mock Packers on Twitter for loss to Jets
The Bears dropped their fourth loss of the year to the Washington Commanders on Thursday night – falling to 2-4 on the season. But, good karma came around for Bears fans because the Green Bay Packers dropped their third game of the season to the New York Jets on Sunday.
What NFL teams have a bye in Week 7?
The NFL regular season can be grueling for its players. And the only reprieve from the week-in-week-out grind that is playing professional football is the annual bye week – something NFL schedule makers implemented to maximize each team’s rest and recovery. While fans of the fantasy game might lament the missed points opportunity, this time allows players a much-needed break.
Carson Wentz considering IR stint for broken finger
The Washington Commanders reportedly are turning to Taylor Heinicke at quarterback for the next month and possibly longer. Starting QB Carson Wentz met with a hand specialist about his fractured ring finger, and the results of that meeting have the club considering placing the 29-year-old signal caller on the injured reserve.
Bears overreactions: Fields in worst QB situation since Stafford?
The Bears had a must-win game slip through their fingers on Thursday against the Washington Commanders at Soldier Field. Chicago held the Commanders to 214 total yards, but a Velus Jones Jr. muffed punt and a Darnell Mooney bobble cost the Bears a win as Carson Wentz and Co. left Chicago with a 12-7 win.
Projected 2023 NFL Draft order through Week 6 scores
Entering Week 7 of the 2022 NFL regular season, the Carolina Panthers continue to dig an even bigger hole for themselves. With the worst record this season, the Panthers (1-5) played their first game since head coach Matt Rhule was fired, losing convincingly to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.
Patriots open as massive betting favorites in MNF game vs. Bears
The New England Patriots have won back-to-back games for the first time all season, and oddsmakers see Bill Belichick's team continuing its winning run in Week 7. The Patriots will welcome the Chicago Bears to Gillette Stadium for their only "Monday Night Football" matchup of 2022. Here are the opening...
NY Jets’ 27-10 win over Packers lands Johnny more ice cream
Kid reporter Johnny has something bigger than betting odds to look forward to when the Jets take the field every week: a cup of vanilla ice cream with rainbow sprinkles. “My dad always takes me for ice cream when the New York Jets win,” Johnny said in an interview with Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner before the season. “How many times do you think my dad is going to take me for ice cream?”
Report: NFL won't discipline Adams until legal process concludes
The NFL will wait to potentially punish Davante Adams for shoving a credentialed photographer after the Las Vegas Raiders' loss last week, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported on Sunday. As of now, the league's plan is to wait until the legal process plays out before disciplining the star receiver. Adams...
Deion Sanders answers if he would consider Power 5 job
Deion Sanders has repeatedly said he loves coaching at Jackson State and is committed to the program, but the Hall of Fame defensive back had a clear message for bigger programs over the weekend — I’m all ears. Sanders spoke about his coaching career during an interview with...
Why LaVine's decision making will be crucial for Bulls
If the scoring averages of Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan dip this season but that of Nikola Vučević rises, what would LaVine say?. “I don’t think anybody’s complaining at all,” LaVine said. “As long as we get the win and everybody is playing the way we’re supposed to, everybody’s going to be happy. The same way it was last year when we were winning all those games at the beginning of the year.”
Why Dragić connected with Butler, Heat culture
Jimmy Butler’s leadership style and teammate tenacity isn’t for everyone. It does resonate, however, with a tough, serious-minded professional like Goran Dragić. “I loved it,” Dragić told NBC Sports Chicago. “Jimmy is one of those guys who if you play hard, he’s going to respect you and be behind you.
