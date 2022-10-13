Read full article on original website
Wheeling SleepOut 2022 shows that everyone deserves a “Happily Ever After”
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The words “Once Upon a Time” resonate feelings of fairytale, fantasy, and hope. This is the theme of the 12th Annual Wheeling SleepOut, hosted by Youth Service System Wheeling. Teams can sign up to build temporary structures for the evening, and spend a...
Hazel’s House of Hope starting to fill-up in Morgantown
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Despite the pandemic and a severe storm, Hazel’s House of Hope on Scott Avenue in Morgantown is now evolving into the social service hub originally envisioned by members of the local leaders. The center is managed by Morgantown Community Resources (MCR), board member Ron Justice...
From Wheeling to Steubenville: Do you know the major announcements this past week?
(WTRF) — From mannequins that can simulate giving birth to a major announcement from Wheeling’s Chamber of Commerce, it’s been a week of excitement!. It started as racial slurs reportedly appearing on social media, then yelling them at football games. And now officials at Marshall County Schools want it stopped.
Taqueria 304 gives back to the Friendly City
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – In an effort to be philanthropic and give back to the city of Wheeling post-pandemic, Taqueria 304 hosted their first ever Disc Golf Scramble at Wheeling University. Teams of three were able to pay to sign up ahead of time, and the registration fee included...
‘Candy Land Adventures’ makes its way to the kids of Bridgeport
The City of Bridgeport held a "Candy Land Adventures" event on Oct. 15 from 12-2 p.m. at the Bridge Sports Complex Baseball Fields.
As the freezing weather approaches, make sure to bring your plants inside
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – With the freeze warning tonight, the time has come to bring in the porch plants, and protect the other outdoor plants that you want to save. Ohio County Extension Agent Karen Cox advises covering the entire plant, down to the ground, using a floating row cover, also called a frost blanket. She says you should anchor it with rocks or soil.
Four Horseman raises money to help three men hit by drunk driver
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Four Horseman in Morgantown is raising money for three men hit by a drunk driver last weekend. After coming back from a Pokémon convention in Illinois, Three local men, Tiger Hickman, Mark Lafferty, and Drake Lemensky from Buckhannon and Lost Creek were hit by a drunk driver.
Rev. Spencer (Cam) Pyle
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Rev. Spencer (Cam) Pyle went home to be with his HeavenlyFather on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at WVU Medicine Ruby Memorial Hospital. He was born in Waynesburg Pa. on November 3rd, 1952, to the late Rev. 0.G. Pyle and Viola “Vickie” (Lahew) Pyle.Cam worked at many jobs over the years and was last employed as store manager for Rider Pharmacy in Fairmont. He was assistant Pastor at Sunrise Chapel in Monongah and was a member of Fairmont #9 Masonic Lodge in Fairmont. He served 4 years in the U.S. Navy.Cam loved and enjoyed his family and working around hishome. Over the years he had sang with The Gospel Ambassadors, The Rising Sons, Perfect Harmony and was currently singing with Gideons Call.In addition to his parents, Cam was preceded in death by his loving wife of 41 1/2 years, Dorothy (Dottie) Holepit Pyle; his in laws, Edward and Dorothy Holepit and his brother, Butch Pyle.Cam is survived by his son, Spencer (Cam) Pyle II and his wife, Teresa Brumage Pyle of Monongah, his daughter, Wendy M. Pyle Comer of Fairmont. Four beautiful granddaughters which he loved and enjoyed, Cameron Pyle and Delayne Pyle of Monongah, Kaylee Comer and Kenzee Comer of Fairmont. Six brothers and sisters, Helen Triplett and late her husband, Sennett of Morgantown, Sioux Ryan and her late husband, Buddy of Fairmont, Mary Pyle-Prince and her husband, Bill of Fairmont, Ray Pyle and his wife, Debbie of Fairmont, Martha Johnson and her husband, Roger of Fairmont and Mattie Vincent and her husband, Bud of Fairmont; his sister in law, Debbie Rogers and her husband, Bill of VirginiaBeach Va. A brother in law, Eddie Holepit and his wife, Sandy of Morgantown. Several nieces and nephews and his family at Rider Pharmacy.Family and friends may call at Carpenter and Ford FuneralHome on Merchant St. in Fairmont on Tuesday from 2:00 – 8:00 p.m. and on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor John Snyder, officiating. Intermit will follow at Peaceful Valley Cemetery at Mt. Harmony Community Church. Masonic Rites will be given at the grave site by Fairmont Lodge #9.Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.carpenterandford.com.
Be a Buddy, Not a Bully with Bordas & Bordas and WTRF
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Parents, did you know 1 in 5 students reports being bullied? That’s according to the National Bullying Prevention Center. This month, 7News is hoping you’ll help us do something about it. WTRF has once again partnered with Bordas & Bordas for the “Be...
NAMI’s 7th Annual Walk for Mental Health Awareness
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – NAMI is the National Alliance for Mental Illness in Greater Wheeling and is the only national alliance affiliate in the entire state of West Virginia. This 7th Annual Walk for Mental Health Awareness works with several community partners and residents in the Ohio Valley to...
Billboard for fentanyl poisoning in Morgantown raises awareness
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Fentanyl poisoning is one of the leading causes of death for Americans ages 18-45. An advocacy group is now raising awareness in Morgantown. A billboard with the faces of fentanyl poisoning victims can be seen on route 705 by Ruby Memorial Hospital. This was done by...
Bridgeport girl finally gets her ‘Make-A-Wish’ granted
11-year-old Jaelyn Myers from Bridgeport had her "Make-A-Wish" granted on Sept. 19-23 with a total VIP package trip to Los Angeles from Make-A-Wish® Greater Pennsylvania and West Virginia.
Man killed in Preston County, West Virginia motorcycle accident identified
The West Virginia State Police Monday released the identity of the man who died after a motorcycle crash in Preston County on Friday.
West Virginia communities team up for ‘Active People, Health Nation’ initiative
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The American Heart Association and the Elk River Trail Foundation partnered with local leaders this week to bring the CDC’s “Active People, Health Nation” initiative to the Mountain State. According to the American Heart Association, the Mayors Kay Summers of Clendenin, J.D. Hoover of Sutton, Josh Shamblin of Clay, and Richie […]
Wheeling Area Chamber of Commerce co-hosts 2022 Economic Outlook Conference
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Wheeling Area Chamber of Commerce is co-hosting the 2022 Economic Outlook Conference in conjunction with the Regional Economic Development Partnership (REDP), the West Virginia University’s John Chambers College of Business and Economics, and McKinley Carter Wealth Services. The Economic Outlook Conference has been...
Much colder as we begin the new work-week
TONIGHT: Cooler start to the workweek with a lack of sunshine across the Ohio Valley. Winds were pertinent for most of the day and that made it feel much cooler. Morning temperatures were in the mid-40s with daytime highs in the upper 40s to low 50s. The wind started to pickup this afternoon with gusts of 35 mph registered at the Wheeling Ohio County Airport. Overcast skies were around for most of the day with a few instances of clearing around dinner. Dry air is wrapping around the upper-level weather system and will eventually erode some of the cloudiness this evening. Clouds will increase by the time we head into the morning commute. The National Weather Service has cancelled the freeze watch for our area, due to the increase in cloud cover. This will stabilize temperatures and not allow for radiational cooling to occur at the surface (a process that typically aides in frost formation). Although Tyler and Wetzel County are outlined in a Freeze Warning, where temperatures will likely approach the freezing mark. Tonight, clouds will start to increase after midnight. Overnight lows will be in the mid to low 30s. Stay bundled up as you head out the door. The wind chill will be a factor into tomorrow morning as the winds blow from the west around 10-15 mph gusting as high as 25 mph.
First at 4 Forum: Lewis-Upshur Animal Control
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Chrissy from Lewis-Upshur Animal Control joined First at 4. She brought RJ, an 8-month-old cat, with her and talked about adopting RJ and how many other animals are at the facility, including 80 dogs that were seized from an Upshur County trailer earlier this month. You...
Police: Auto accident on Ohio 7 claims Marietta woman’s life
MARIETTA — A Marietta woman was killed in a traffic accident Friday in Washington County, the Marietta Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol said. Jean R. Pekach, 92, was killed in a collision with a 2010 Mazda 3 driven by Jimella J. Bigley, 51, of Ravenswood on Ohio 7 near milepost 27 in Marietta Township, the patrol said.
Crews ready for the first possible snowflakes of the season in WV
(LOOTPRESS) – West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) maintenance crews in Preston and other counties in the West Virginia highlands are ready for the first snowfall of the season. Preston, Monongalia, Taylor, Harrison, and Doddridge counties typically get snow earlier than other counties in West Virginia, with an average...
Mister Bee unveils new chip bag for Bridge Day
FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) – West Virginia’s only potato chip manufacturer is announcing a new chip bag themed after the New River Gorge Bridge for this year’s Bridge Day. The New River Gorge region, national park and preserve, and southern West Virginia are being featured on a new five-ounce chip bag that will be unveiled Saturday […]
