Latest ‘Yellowstone’ News: Kelsey Asbille talks the future of the series, while the cast celebrates the Season 5 premiere just one month away

Happy Sunday, Yellowstone fans; we hope you’re having an excellent wind down after channeling your inner Beth Dutton or Rip Wheeler for the last couple of days. Whether you’ve been roping and riding or eating corporate sharks for dinner, we’re sure you’ve been living your best ranch hand lives. Those who bring our favorite characters to life in Paramount’s number-one show have also enjoyed their weekend. From a ride to encourage voters to a birthday within the cast — it’s a great weekend to be a fan of Yellowstone. So grab your favorite parka and settle in for a nice ride to the fire pit because we’ve got the latest and greatest ready for you to enjoy.

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 23 HOURS AGO