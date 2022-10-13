Latest ‘Yellowstone’ News: Kelsey Asbille talks the future of the series, while the cast celebrates the Season 5 premiere just one month away

Read full article on original website
‘Yellowstone’ Stars Cole Hauser and Kelly Reilly Say Beth Will Finally Be Dealing With Her Past in Season 5
‘Yellowstone’ stars Cole Hauser and Kelly Reilly say that married life will be full of twists and turns for the couple when Taylor Sheridan's western returns in November.
Where Is Jimmy in the ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 Trailer? Here’s What We Know
Yellowstone fans are eagerly waiting for the fifth season to finally begin after the emotional… The post Where Is Jimmy in the ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 Trailer? Here’s What We Know appeared first on Outsider.
‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 Trailer Breakdown: Everything Revealed in the Fast-Paced Showcase
From John and Beth Dutton’s new positions to the fate of Kayce, Jamie, and more,… The post ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 Trailer Breakdown: Everything Revealed in the Fast-Paced Showcase appeared first on Outsider.
‘Yellowstone’s Kelsey Asbille Reveals ‘All’ the Women Get into Season 5 ‘Trouble’
We’re just a few weeks away from Yellowstone‘s season five premiere and we’re chomping at the bit to know what comes next—for Kayce, Beth, and the rest of the Dutton dynasty. However, while we know Beth is sure to stir up some trouble, Monica Dutton actress Kelsey Asbille has promised fans that all of the hit TV show’s women will get into some “trouble” this season.
‘Yellowstone’ and ‘1883’ Actor Lands New Role on Huge NBC Show
A familiar face from Yellowstone is making their way to a new NBC show. Martin Sensmeier is joining season two of La Brea. Sensmeier, who portrays Martin in Yellowstone, will join the cast of La Brea as Taamet. The drama show revolves around: “When a massive sinkhole opens in the middle of Los Angeles at the site of the La Brea Tar Pits and Wilshire Boulevard, hundreds of people, vehicles and buildings (including the distinctive Petersen Automotive Museum) are pulled into its depths. The survivors find themselves trapped in a mysterious and dangerous primeval land where they must band together to survive.”
Yellowstone adds Orli Gottesman as Carter's love interest in season 5
When Yellowstone returns for its fifth season, a lot of things are changing: John Dutton (Kevin Costner) is in a new position of power as he's sworn in as the governor of Montana. Beth (Kelly Reilly) and Rip (Cole Hauser) are giving married life a go. And then there's Carter (Finn Little), who's also about to experience something new: Romance!
‘The Conners’: Season 5 To Feature Show’s Biggest Ever Episode Count
EXCLUSIVE: The current fifth season of ABC’s The Conners will be the largest yet for the Roseanne spinoff. It will include 22 episodes, traditionally considered a full-season broadcast order. The series’ first season, which rose out of the ashes of Roseanne’s implosion, consisted of 11 episodes. With cast members being signed year-to-year and juggling other commitments, The Conners produced 20 episodes each in Seasons 2-4. That count has now gone up to 22 episodes. I hear the news was shared during the Oct. 7 taping of the multi-camera comedy. ABC has been stocking up on its most popular comedy series. This past summer, the network...
'Pawn Stars' spinoff to premiere on History Nov. 9
The "Pawn Stars" spinoff series, "Pawn Stars Do America," is slated to premiere on the History Channel Nov. 9.
'The Walking Dead' now has 6 spin-off shows. Here they all are.
AMC announced a few spinoffs to the main "The Walking Dead" series. Even if you stopped watching, you may be curious about what's to come.
A freshly panned in-house exclusive unimaginatively terrorizes the Netflix Top 10 in 78 nations
Death, taxes, and underwhelming Netflix originals are three of the very few guarantees in life, so it’s without a single shred of surprise we discover that The Curse of Bridge Hollow has laughed in the face of a critical drubbing to instantaneously become one of the platform’s biggest hits.
Here's How The Goldbergs Handled Murray's Death in Season 10 Premiere
The Goldbergs‘ Season 10 premiere kicked off with Murray Goldberg’s well-spoiled demise. So, how exactly did the ABC comedy handle the passing of Jeff Garlin’s cantankerous alter ego? The Powers That Be could have gone in any number of directions. Murray could’ve been pushed in front of a train in Paris and exploded like a balloon full of meat. Or he could have succumb to a previously unknown drug addiction. Heck, he could’ve been offed via kung fu coupon — there’s precedent! But instead, The Goldbergs chose to sidestep the specifics of Murray’s death. The cold open only disclosed that Murray was...
Latest ’Yellowstone’ News: the cast joins together for a special ride as we celebrate an important birthday
Happy Sunday, Yellowstone fans; we hope you’re having an excellent wind down after channeling your inner Beth Dutton or Rip Wheeler for the last couple of days. Whether you’ve been roping and riding or eating corporate sharks for dinner, we’re sure you’ve been living your best ranch hand lives. Those who bring our favorite characters to life in Paramount’s number-one show have also enjoyed their weekend. From a ride to encourage voters to a birthday within the cast — it’s a great weekend to be a fan of Yellowstone. So grab your favorite parka and settle in for a nice ride to the fire pit because we’ve got the latest and greatest ready for you to enjoy.
How NCIS' Latest Premiere Quietly Destroyed Fans' Hopes Of Mark Harmon's Return As Gibbs
NCIS kicked off Season 20 with a crossover event, while also quietly deflating fans' hopes for Mark Harmon to return as Gibbs.
Amazon Prime Video Reveals Trailer for ‘The English’ Western Series Starring Emily Blunt and Chaske Spencer (TV News Roundup)
Prime Video shared the official trailer for upcoming Western drama series “The English,” starring Emily Blunt and Chaske Spencer. All six episodes of the limited series will premiere on November 11 exclusively in the U.S., Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and the Nordics on Prime Video, following its November 10 UK premiere on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer. The series is created by Hugo Blick, who also serves as an executive producer, director and writer. The series follows aristocratic Englishwoman Lady Cornelia Locke, played by Blunt, and a Pawnee ex-cavalry scout named Eli Whipp, played by Spencer. They come together in 1890...
Virgin River: Martin Henderson Celebrates Major Milestone With Co-Stars
Virgin River is one of Netflix's buzziest series. Fans were shocked earlier this year when Virgin River Season 4 wrapped up with several cliffhangers. Thankfully, the cast is hard at work on the forthcoming fifth season, which will feature the 50th episode. Martin Henderson, who plays Jack on the soapy...
An Endless family reunion gives fans hope for ‘The Sandman’ renewal news
It’s now been two full months since The Sandman season 1’s bonus episode landed on Netflix, bringing what we hope is just the first of many runs to a close. And yet, despite the DC series’ huge viewing figures and enormous critical and audience acclaim, the streaming company still hasn’t announced a second season. But a fan-pleasing cast reunion is only raising hopes that a renewal is on the horizon.
Jon Hamm's 'Grimsburg' Renewed for Season 2 Ahead of Series Premiere
Upcoming Fox animated comedy Grimsburg has been renewed for a second season. The series, which will star Jon Hamm, has yet to premiere. Variety reports that the announcement was made by Fox president of entertainment Michael Thorn, demonstrating a high level of confidence in the yet-to-be-aired series. "Everything we’re seeing with Grimsburg – from the very first scripts and show bible to animatics and preliminary cuts – makes us believe we have a winner on our hands that beautifully complements our animation brand," Says Thorn. Grimsburg joins another upcoming Fox animated series destined for Fox's Sunday night Animation Domination programming block, the Dan Harmon-produced Greek mythology comedy Krapopolis, in being renewed in advance of its premiere.
Sydney Sweeney to Star in and Executive Produce 'The Caretaker' Adaptation
Deadline reports that Sydney Sweeney is officially set to star in and executive produce an upcoming adaptation of The Caretaker, based on the short story by Marcus Kliewer. Universal will distribute the film after acquiring the rights in a competitive bidding war. The film will follow a young woman who takes up a catetaker position she found on Craigslist, only to discover that her job is much bigger and more terrifying than she could ever have imagined.
'NCIS Hawai’i' Cast Members Go Live During Latest Episode, Accidentally Spoil A Major Plot Line
It's not every day that a celebrity accidentally issues a spoiler alert a little too late, but that's precisely what happened on Instagram earlier this week. NCIS: Hawai'i stars Vanessa Lachey, Yasmine Al-Bustami, and Mark Gessner joined fans tuning into the show's most recent episode for some lighthearted fun in an unofficial streaming party. But in the process, the three unknowingly tipped fans off to what's to come in future episodes.
‘House of the Dragon’ meme for this week’s ickiest scene has the fandom in stitches
Regardless of how we may feel about Alicent Hightower and what she’s done so far in the first House of the Dragon season, at least now she won’t be able to plead righteousness after the events of the latest episode. As King’s Landing prepared to embrace its new...
