Relationships

Everything Sister Wives’ Christine Brown Has Said About Moving On From Kody: Our Wedding Rings Felt ‘Like a Noose’

By Julia Emmanuele
 3 days ago
Christine Brown, Kody Brown Puddle Monkey Prods/Kobal/Shutterstock

Looking to the future. Sister Wives star Christine Brown has been open about the process of moving on following her split from husband Kody Brown.

“I think what’s healthy for me and for our family is me leaving,” the mother of six confessed during a September 2022 episode of Sister Wives. “I thought that it was OK to be sad. I think I was a lot sadder than I thought. I tried to be happy as much as possible and certainly I still found joy in things. Plural marriage is tough.”

Christine and Kody, who were spiritually married in 1994, announced in November 2021 that they had called it quits for good. “After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart and I have made the difficult decision to leave,” she wrote via Instagram, shortly after moving back to Utah while the rest of the family stayed in Arizona. “We will continue to be a strong presence in each other’s lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family. At this time, we ask for your grace and kindness as we navigate through this stage within our family.”

The Cooking With Just Christine star — who shares son Paedon, and daughters Aspyn, Mykelti, Gwendlyn, Ysabel, and Truely, with Kody — later opened up about feeling guilty for leaving the plural marriage. The Wyoming native was previously legally married to Meri Brown from 1990 to 2014. He tied the knot with Robyn Brown and remains spiritually married to Janelle Brown.

“I’m like, ‘Am I being super selfish?’ I’m changing the whole dynamic of a huge family with so many people,” Christine admitted during the Sister Wives: One on One tell-all special in February 2022. “Is it just selfish? Is that what it is? I just decided I’ve got to live my life for me too. I wasn’t present. I wasn’t happy. It just wasn’t working anymore.”

Kody, for his part, explained that he was struggling with the aftermath of Christine’s decision to leave. “I love her and I, um … I don’t know what to do because I’ve got the grief, but I’m still angry,” he said at the time. “I’ll take the grief right now to be out of the anger phase.”

That same month, their son Paedon told Us Weekly that Christine made the right choice. “Mom is happier now,” he exclusively told Us in February 2022. “She is now minutes away from her two oldest daughters. And eventually, in the future, maybe more children will move up there.”

Keep scrolling to see more of Christine’s honest quotes about moving on:

Comments / 10

Carolyn Mann
1d ago

Kody would do her just like he did Meri. Why would any woman want to continue in a loveless marriage. Looks as if he’s losing his gravy train he’ll he may have to go out and find a real job and quit living off these women

IfYouOnlyKnew...
2d ago

Everything was seemingly okay until Robyn came along, and shook everything up…LOL!!! Kody knows that he is in love with Robyn, and no one else matters…🙄🙄🙄

April Austin
2d ago

Sorry about all the ladies are going through this stuff but it sounds like to me he doesn’t wanna be in a polygamist relationship with any of you girls anymore besides his last wife I think her name is Robin sounds like to me he’s changed his religion

