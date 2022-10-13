Read full article on original website
Related
Marlon Wayans Revealed The One Reason Will Smith Might Not Want Him To Return For Season 2 Of "Bel-Air"
Marlon chatted with BuzzFeed about the fate of his character and the role Will Smith could play in that decision.
25 Times Hollywood Cast The Bafflingly Wrong Actor As A Younger/Older Version Of A TV Or Movie Character
Slapping on some makeup and copying a hair color does NOT make up for bad casting!
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
86K+
Followers
66K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.https://www.masslive.com/
Comments / 0