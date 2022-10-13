Read full article on original website
Tresa Crutchfield
3d ago
THIS kind of thing HAS to STOP 🛑. Innocent child is killed bcuz of a argument!?!? RIP 🙏🙏❤️❤️, Prayers for the family
Reply(3)
3
Related
actionnews5.com
Trial set to begin for man charged with shooting death of 2-year-old in 2017 road rage incident
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The man charged with shooting and killing a 2-year-old in a road rage incident more than five years ago will begin his trial Monday. Tylan McCray, 25, remains in Shelby County Jail without bond on seven charges, including first-degree murder. This incident happened in June 2017.
actionnews5.com
Man in critical condition after suspected domestic violence incident in Frayser
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police officers are investigating a suspected domestic violence incident that left one person in critical condition Monday. Investigators say they received a “shots fired” call just before 2 a.m. Monday on Helmwood Street. They were notified that one of the people involved had...
actionnews5.com
Man arrested, accused of stealing ‘76 Corvette from dead person’s garage
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police say a man stole a 1976 Chevrolet Corvette out of a dead person’s garage. A neighbor called police on October 5 to say that his deceased neighbor’s Corvette was stolen out of their garage. The neighbor says the car was loaded onto...
actionnews5.com
Man tries to run over child during fight with wife, affidavit says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is accused of trying to run over a child during a fight with his wife Friday night and is now facing charges. Officers were called to a home on Wingate Street in Frayser where 27-year-old Ferlandos Wirt’s wife told officers she was assaulted.
Dixie Queen worker accused of firing gun in argument over refund
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — There was drama at a Dixie Queen in Memphis last week when police say an employee fired a gun during an argument with a customer who demanded a refund. Police say Erica Ousley got into a verbal fight with a customer October 9 at the Dixie Queen on Third Street in southwest […]
Oxford Eagle
Police arrest suspect in death of an Ole Miss student; search continues for second suspect
One of two suspects in the death of an Ole Miss student has been arrested. Oxford Police issued at statement at 8:45 p.m. saying that two suspects have been identified in the fatal incident early Sunday that also left a University of Mississippi co-ed hospitalized with critical injuries. “We have...
1 Woman Died, 1 Man Injured In A Fatal Accident In Memphis (Memphis, TN)
According to the Memphis Police Department, a fatal accident was reported on Friday afternoon. The officials stated that the crash happened on Airways Boulevard near Democrat Road.
18-year-old arrested after string of Midtown robberies
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Midtown residents are relieved police have made an arrest in a string of violent robberies in the neighborhood this week. Police said they took Ardell Nelson,18, into custody after they tied him to the white SUV used to commit the crimes. Sunday night, a man and woman were robbed by four men […]
Mother’s intuition leads her to discover son’s body
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Evelyn Stone-Bailey said her son, Taurean Stone, and another man were murdered in May 2021, and now more than one year later, she is still waiting for the person who pulled the trigger to be brought the justice. Stone-Bailey does whatever it takes to avoid thinking about and remembering how her son […]
actionnews5.com
Man tells police he stole catalytic converters to pay for warrants
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police have arrested a man who told investigators he stole catalytic converters to pay for legal costs associated with his active warrants. Treavor Coop is charged with theft of motor vehicle property valued at $1,000-$2,500; theft of property valued at $10,000-$60,000; and evading arrest. On...
Officer-involved shooting at Southaven restaurant, police say
SOUTHAVEN, Miss. — A person was shot at a restaurant in Southaven late Friday night. On Oct. 14 at approximately 10:55 PM, Southaven Police responded to a shooting at the Red Hook restaurant on Airways Boulevard. One person was shot and left the restaurant before officers arrived, police said.
Man found dead on Summer Ave, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was found dead on Summer Avenue late Saturday night. On Oct. 15 at approximately 10:55 PM, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to a scene on Summer Avenue and Summer Trace Drive. When officers arrived, they found a man unresponsive. The man was pronounced...
Kait 8
Police investigating Mississippi County shooting
BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Police are investigating the death of a Blytheville man. According to a press release from Blytheville Police Captain Jeremy Ward, on Oct. 15, around 5:23 p.m. officers responded to a shots fired call in the area of Cherry and Ruddle. When officers got to the scene,...
actionnews5.com
MPD: 1 killed, 3 injured including juveniles in car crash
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department responded to a two-car fatal crash Friday evening. According to police, one person was found dead. The crash happened on Horn Lake Road and Charter Avenue. Two juveniles were transported to LeBonheur in critical condition, said MPD. One adult was taken to Regional...
Person hurt in Germantown Parkway car crash, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was hurt following a midday Sunday crash. MPD responded to a one-car crash on North Germantown Parkway, near I-40. When officers arrived, they found a person hurt, police said. Police also said that the victim was taken to Regional One in critical condition. Traffic...
Motorcylist killed in crash near Memphis airport, Memphis Police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A motorcyclist was killed near the Memphis airport late Saturday night. On Oct. 15 at approximately 11:30 PM, Memphis Police responded to a motorcycle crash at the intersection of Winchester Road and Cargo Road. When officers arrived, they found the biker. The biker was pronounced dead...
actionnews5.com
1 killed, 1 injured in fatal crash
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department responded to a fatal crash Friday afternoon. A woman was pronounced dead on the scene, said police. According to MPD, the crash took place on Airways Boulevard near Democrat Road. One male was transported to the hospital non-critical. Police are investigating the scene.
actionnews5.com
Suspect in 10-year-old’s murder given $2M bond
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The 21-year-old charged in the murder of a 10-year-old and an adult is being held on a $2 million bond. Allante McAbee is charged with two counts of second-degree murder. According to a police affidavit, McAbee told police he got into an argument with a woman...
Circumstances of officers involvement in Southaven restaurant shooting unclear
SOUTHAVEN, Miss. — A police officer at a restaurant in Southaven, Miss. was involved in an early morning shooting that sent someone to a Memphis hospital in critical condition, according to state and city investigators. Details of what happened and why are still rapidly developing. At about 12:30 AM...
localmemphis.com
Midtown man, fiancée held at gunpoint during string of robberies
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police are searching for three more suspects in a string of robberies that terrorized Midtowners for days. One victim who was held at gunpoint is speaking out. Zachary Stuart, who was robbed Sunday, is beyond grateful. "I got punched in the back of the head...
Comments / 8