NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Unsettled Weather to Start the Week

Expect more shower activity into Monday morning. While nothing severe is expected, some intermittent wind gusts upwards of 25-35 mph are possible. This frontal passage will produce rainfall totals of 0.30" to 1.50" across North Texas. TEMPERATURES. In wake of the front, much cooler air will filter in. Afternoon temperatures...
TEXAS STATE
KSAT 12

Early week front sends rain chances, fall air into South Texas

San Antonio – Did you feel the humidity out there Saturday? Southeast winds quickly ushered in plenty of moisture for the weekend, accompanied by warmer-than-average highs in the upper 80s and low 90s Saturday afternoon. Good news for those missing that fall feel: cooler and drier air arrives for...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Kiss 103.1 FM

It’s True: Two Cold Fronts Coming to Central Texas Soon

It's about time the temperatures outside started to match the calendar, and the latest forecast should make you pretty happy if you love fall as much as I do. KWTX is predicting not just one, but TWO cold fronts headed for the Killeen and Temple area, which will be a nice change from the last few weeks.
KILLEEN, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

Governor Abbott Mobilizes State Resources Ahead Of Potential Flash Flooding

AUSTIN, TX -- Governor Greg Abbott today ordered the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) to preposition state resources in anticipation of flash flooding impacts in the western half of the state. According to the National Weather Service Weather Prediction Center (WPC), a marginal-to-slight risk of rainfall exceeding flash flood...
TEXAS STATE
KXAN

Best places to raise a family in Texas

(NEXSTAR) — One of the most important decisions in one’s adult life is where to put down roots and raise a family. Luckily, plenty of fantastic options are available in Texas – but is it possible to determine which is best?. Niche.com is a ranking and review...
TEXAS STATE
fox44news.com

These roads are the deadliest in Texas

(NEXSTAR) – As you drive into Texas, you’ll be greeted with a sign that says “Drive friendly – the Texas way.” Despite that encouragement, distracted, dangerous and drunk driving frequently result in death around the state. The Texas Department of Transportation called the number of...
TEXAS STATE
fox44news.com

Here’s how to become a poll watcher in Texas

AUSTIN (KXAN) — There’s a new poll watcher training program in Texas that allows interested residents to become certified poll watchers for the upcoming election in November. Under Texas law, anyone who wants to be a poll watcher must get a Certificate of Completion from the Texas Secretary...
TEXAS STATE
fox44news.com

These are the 50 safest cities in Texas: FBI crime data

(NEXSTAR) — Have you ever wondered what the safest places in Texas are?. To determine the rankings, safety and security research outlet SafeWise used crime data from the Federal Bureau of Investigation, in addition to demographics and population information. As part of the rankings, only cities with populations above...
TEXAS STATE
txktoday.com

Pedestrian Hit and Killed Walking on Highway 71

A 24-year-old Texas man was hit and killed while walking on Highway 71 Friday evening. According to an Arkansas State Police fatal crash report, 24-year-old James Settegast was walking southbound in the northbound lanes on Highway 71 when he was struck by a Chevrolet Silverado. Settegast was pronounced dead by...
MILLER COUNTY, AR

