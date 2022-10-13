Read full article on original website
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Unsettled Weather to Start the Week
Expect more shower activity into Monday morning. While nothing severe is expected, some intermittent wind gusts upwards of 25-35 mph are possible. This frontal passage will produce rainfall totals of 0.30" to 1.50" across North Texas. TEMPERATURES. In wake of the front, much cooler air will filter in. Afternoon temperatures...
KSAT 12
Early week front sends rain chances, fall air into South Texas
San Antonio – Did you feel the humidity out there Saturday? Southeast winds quickly ushered in plenty of moisture for the weekend, accompanied by warmer-than-average highs in the upper 80s and low 90s Saturday afternoon. Good news for those missing that fall feel: cooler and drier air arrives for...
This Year’s Predictions for Winter Weather in the Texas Panhandle
We are in the fall, but we know winter is coming. The winters in the Texas Panhandle are moody. So what can we expect?. What is winter going to look like in the Texas Panhandle?. According to the National Weather Service, it looks like the weather in the Texas Panhandle...
What Was the Coldest Day in Texas and How Cold Was It?
We love to talk about the weather in Texas, probably because it can get a bit wacky here. One minute the sun is shining and you're rocking a pair of shorts, the next it's freezing cold and you're lighting up the fireplace. Chilly weather certainly isn't something we are known...
It’s True: Two Cold Fronts Coming to Central Texas Soon
It's about time the temperatures outside started to match the calendar, and the latest forecast should make you pretty happy if you love fall as much as I do. KWTX is predicting not just one, but TWO cold fronts headed for the Killeen and Temple area, which will be a nice change from the last few weeks.
Woodlands Online& LLC
Governor Abbott Mobilizes State Resources Ahead Of Potential Flash Flooding
AUSTIN, TX -- Governor Greg Abbott today ordered the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) to preposition state resources in anticipation of flash flooding impacts in the western half of the state. According to the National Weather Service Weather Prediction Center (WPC), a marginal-to-slight risk of rainfall exceeding flash flood...
One of the Most Beautiful Places in Texas You’ve Likely Never Experienced
We may have found one of the most beautiful places in Texas you may have never seen. Well, it isn't too hard to believe that even for Texas natives, in a state so vast and diverse as the Lone Star State is, it's quite possible that there are many truly unique and stunningly beautiful places we have yet to behold.
15 Best Places in Texas for a Couple To Live Only on Social Security
The average monthly Social Security benefit is just about $1,620 -- double that for a couple. For couples who rely solely on Social Security funds for their support, their benefits won't be enough to...
KXAN
Best places to raise a family in Texas
(NEXSTAR) — One of the most important decisions in one’s adult life is where to put down roots and raise a family. Luckily, plenty of fantastic options are available in Texas – but is it possible to determine which is best?. Niche.com is a ranking and review...
fox44news.com
These roads are the deadliest in Texas
(NEXSTAR) – As you drive into Texas, you’ll be greeted with a sign that says “Drive friendly – the Texas way.” Despite that encouragement, distracted, dangerous and drunk driving frequently result in death around the state. The Texas Department of Transportation called the number of...
WacoTrib.com
PHOTOS — High school football Week 8 around Waco, Central Texas
PHOTOS: Take a look at high school football scenes from around the Waco and Centex area on Oct. 14, 2022. #txhsfb #TribFridayNight.
fox44news.com
Here’s how to become a poll watcher in Texas
AUSTIN (KXAN) — There’s a new poll watcher training program in Texas that allows interested residents to become certified poll watchers for the upcoming election in November. Under Texas law, anyone who wants to be a poll watcher must get a Certificate of Completion from the Texas Secretary...
fox44news.com
These are the 50 safest cities in Texas: FBI crime data
(NEXSTAR) — Have you ever wondered what the safest places in Texas are?. To determine the rankings, safety and security research outlet SafeWise used crime data from the Federal Bureau of Investigation, in addition to demographics and population information. As part of the rankings, only cities with populations above...
You’re saying it wrong: Commonly mispronounced Texas cities
Whether you are new to Texas or just visiting, pronouncing city names across the state can be confusing.
Killeen, Texas in Top 10 List of Most Expensive Places Statewide
It's no secret that your dollar is buying less gas, fewer groceries, and limited services. It may still surprise you that the Killeen, Texas area is one of the most expensive places to live statewide when you compare costs across the board. The cost of goods and services in the...
How H-E-B became Texas’ favorite grocery store
If there's one thing all Texans can agree on, it's their love for H-E-B.
Badass BBQ Restaurant in West Texas Ranks #1 in the State For Ribs
Barbecue in Texas is almost a religion, and one West Texas BBQ restaurant has received the #1 status for ribs in the whole state and it is only 90 minutes from Midland/Odessa. ROAD TRIP!!!. According to Mashed, they ranked one Pecos BBQ restaurant as the best place in the state...
fox44news.com
These local restaurants and bars feature on Yelp’s list of most haunted in Texas
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Just in time for Halloween, we now know the most haunted restaurants and bars in Austin, and a familiar place features high on the list. The Driskill Hotel tops Yelp’s newly-released list of the most haunted hotels in Texas. Meanwhile, the Driskill Bar and 1886...
txktoday.com
Pedestrian Hit and Killed Walking on Highway 71
A 24-year-old Texas man was hit and killed while walking on Highway 71 Friday evening. According to an Arkansas State Police fatal crash report, 24-year-old James Settegast was walking southbound in the northbound lanes on Highway 71 when he was struck by a Chevrolet Silverado. Settegast was pronounced dead by...
4 Texas restaurants ranked in top 25 best in America in 2022: report
When it comes to eating lunch or any meal for that matter, you could make a sandwich at home, or heat up a frozen section meal, but there's nothing quite like heading out to eat some top-notch restaurant-quality food.
