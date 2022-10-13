Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has some new box office estimates. The fresh tracking numbers are pointing towards a massive opening weekend for the Marvel sequel. The original Black Panther managed to net $202 million in its opening frame. Wakanda Forever is estimated to land somewhere between $180 million and $225 million according to numbers from Box Office Pro. A showing at the low end of that estimate would still put the Marvel movie in the top third of openings for Phase 4. If Wakanda Forever managed to beat $200 million, it would be one of the biggest smashes in the history of the MCU. So, a lot of directions for the Ryan Coogler film. Some viewers didn't know what story the movie would decide to pursue after the tragic passing of Chadwick Boseman. However, general audiences are still queuing up to see whatever Marvel has planned to close out Phase 4.

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO