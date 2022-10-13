Read full article on original website
Black Panther died before Wakanda Forever – now, we know exactly when
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will be released in less than a month, which means Marvel will only intensify its marketing campaign for the movie. Like many MCU properties, the Black Panther 2 sequel sells itself. Maybe even more so, given Chadwick Boseman’s untimely passing a few years ago. Wakanda Forever won’t just honor Boseman’s legacy in the role of King T’Challa/Black Panther. It’ll also introduce us to the MCU’s new Black Panther.
epicstream.com
Michael B. Jordan’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Status Reportedly Revealed
As we draw closer to the premiere of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, it's getting a lot clearer which character becomes the official replacement of Chadwick Boseman's T'Challa moving forward. For a time, however, the identity of the next Wakandan hero was a massive mystery to fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and several names even surfaced as top candidates for the Black Panther role.
ComicBook
Harrison Ford Confirmed For Captain America 4 and Marvel's Thunderbolts
Harrison Ford is confirmed to be taking over the role of Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross in the Marvel Cinematic Universe – a role formerly held by Oscar-winning actor William Hurt, who died earlier this year. Ford will reportedly make his debut as Thunderbolt Ross in Captain America: New World Order in May of 2024; he will then reportedly appear in Marvel's Thunderbolts movie, which is slated for release in July of 2024. That release schedule will presumably allow Ford to get his appearances done in one stint of production on both films. Ford will also be doing work for Disney when he returns for Indiana Jones 5 in late June of next year.
ComicBook
She-Hulk's Kat Coiro Addresses If She Would Direct a Hulk Family Movie (Exclusive)
This past week brought the season finale of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, a live-action series that has absolutely made a splash in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The Disney+ exclusive series not only introduced Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) into live-action in an epic way, but it further expanded the larger "Hulk" family — the cousin dynamic between Jen and Bruce Banner / Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), the humans who make up their extended family, and Bruce's long-lost son, Skaar. Even before She-Hulk debuted, there was the question of whether or not the show could ultimately lead into some sort of Hulk-centric movie, whether it be World War Hulk or something else entirely. While that hypothetical movie has yet to be confirmed by Marvel Studios, She-Hulk director and executive producer Kat Coiro would definitely be on board with helming the project.
ComicBook
Tatiana Maslany and Megan Thee Stallion Twerk in She-Hulk BTS Video
The season finale of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law arrived on Thursday, and it definitely left the Marvel Cinematic Universe in a new status quo going forward. The hero's journey of Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) has ebbed and flowed in some hilarious ways, with standout moments that broke the Internet along the way. One of the most buzzed-about was definitely the cameo from Megan Thee Stallion in the show's third episode, with the rapper and social media icon factoring into a subplot — as well as a post-credits scene where she twerked with Jen.
ComicBook
She-Hulk: Marvel Fans Are Being Hilariously Ruthless About Skaar's Hair
The season finale of She-Hulk: Attorney At Law was released earlier this week and featured a whole lot of excitement and surprises like some major cameos and character reveals, including the introduction of Hulk's son, Skaar, who is being played by Wil Deusner. In the comics, Skaar was created by Greg Pak and John Romita Jr., and was one of the biggest characters to spin out of World War Hulk. He is the son of the Hulk and Caiera the Oldstrong, one of the Shadow People who colonized Sakaar. However, Skaar looked a bit different in the comics. The character had long hair on the page instead of the half-shaved look he's rocking in the She-Hulk finale. The altered style has caused some hilarious reactions from Marvel fans online.
DC at a Turning Point: James Gunn Pitches Secret Movie, Dwayne Johnson Flexes His Superman Power (Exclusive)
With the release of Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam this Friday, and DC Films head Walter Hamada quietly ending his tenure in the coming days, DC is charting into truly unknown territory. In fact, without a permanent leader to guide the stable of some of the biggest and best known pop culture characters in the world, DC is seeing a secret, but dramatic land grab amongst some of the biggest players in Hollywood.More from The Hollywood ReporterEvents of the Week: 'Black Adam,' 'Halloween Ends' and MoreDwayne Johnson, 'Black Adam' Cast on Film's 15-Year Journey and Hopes for DCEU's FutureDC's 'Black Adam': First Reactions to...
25 Times Hollywood Cast The Bafflingly Wrong Actor As A Younger/Older Version Of A TV Or Movie Character
Slapping on some makeup and copying a hair color does NOT make up for bad casting!
ComicBook
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's Box Office Tracking Points to HUGE Opening Weekend
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has some new box office estimates. The fresh tracking numbers are pointing towards a massive opening weekend for the Marvel sequel. The original Black Panther managed to net $202 million in its opening frame. Wakanda Forever is estimated to land somewhere between $180 million and $225 million according to numbers from Box Office Pro. A showing at the low end of that estimate would still put the Marvel movie in the top third of openings for Phase 4. If Wakanda Forever managed to beat $200 million, it would be one of the biggest smashes in the history of the MCU. So, a lot of directions for the Ryan Coogler film. Some viewers didn't know what story the movie would decide to pursue after the tragic passing of Chadwick Boseman. However, general audiences are still queuing up to see whatever Marvel has planned to close out Phase 4.
ComicBook
Avengers Introduces a New Team of Earth's Mightiest Heroes Fighting Mephisto
The Avengers' battle through time against Mephisto has revealed a never-before-seen version of Earth's Mightiest Heroes. Mephisto is set up as the overarching main villain at the conclusion of writer Jason Aaron's tenure on Avengers. The devil's exploits have included the debut of the Multiversal Masters of Evil, as well more stories featuring the Avengers of 1,000,000 BC. While fans have created many theories involving Mephisto's presence in several Marvel Studios projects, the comics are prepping for a massive showdown against the devilish antagonist.
ComicBook
The Rings of Power Showrunners Details Their Scrapped Star Trek Script Starring Chris Pine and Chris Hemsworth
The Rings of Power showrunners J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay are opening up on their scrapped Star Trek 4 script for the first time. Before Amazon hired Payne and McKay as showrunners on The Lord of the Rings streaming series, Payne and McKay penned a script for Star Trek 4 that would have reunited Capt. James T. Kirk, played by Chris Pine, with his father, George Kirk. Chris Hemsworth played George in the opening moments of the 2009 Star Trek reboot movie and would have returned to the role for Star Trek 4. However, the film fell apart over contract negotiations, and Paramount abandoned Payne and McKay's script.
ComicBook
Tom Hanks' A Man Called Otto Release Date Pushed Back
The release date for Tom Hanks' upcoming movie A Man Called Otto has been delayed: A Man Called Otto was originally slated for wide release on December 14th; Sony Pictures will now only do a limited theatrical release (NY and LA) on Christmas Day 2022 (December 25th). A Man Call Otto will reportedly get a wide theatrical release over MLK Day Weekend 2023 (January 13th), which will put it in direct competition for the holiday box office against the Universal/Blumhouse thriller M3GAN and Warner Bros.' House Party remake.
ComicBook
Werewolf by Night Co-Creator Reviews Character's Live-Action Debut (Exclusive)
Long before Werewolf by Night became a household name due to Marvel Studios' self-titled Disney+ special, the character served as a building block of the horror stable within the Marvel Comics mythos. The character first appeared in Marvel Spotlight #2 (February 1972) as a way to test the waters before landing his own title. The character was created by a committee of comics icons, including Roy Thomas, Jean Thomas, Gerry Conway, and Mike Ploog.
ComicBook
Avatar: The Way of Water Two Months Promo Released
The long-awaited Avatar sequel is almost here — there are just two months left before the second film in James Cameron's Avatar franchise finally arrives and now, we've got a new promo reminding us that the wait is nearly over. On Saturday, the film's official Twitter account shared a new promo reminding fans that in just two months, on December 16th, Avatar: The Way of Water will head into theaters. You can check it out below.
ComicBook
Spider-Man: No Way Home's Extended Cut Coming to Digital HD
Spider-Man: No Way Home's extended version is swinging out of theaters and onto Digital HD. The expanded cut of the Sony and Marvel Studios blockbuster, which was re-released into theaters in September as the Spider-Man: No Way Home – The More Fun Stuff Version, will be available to own on Tuesday, October 18th. Featuring 11 minutes of new, never-before-seen footage and deleted scenes — including a post-credits scene not shown in theaters — the More Fun Stuff digital release restores extended scenes with superhero lawyer Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) and the two Spider-Men: Peter #2 (Tobey Maguire) and Peter #3 (Andrew Garfield).
