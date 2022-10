Chick-fil-A has apparently heard our cries. The fast food chain's assortment of salad dressings will soon be available in select grocery stores starting this month. The company has graciously bottled up four of its most popular dressings, including Avocado Lime Ranch, Garden Herb Ranch, Creamy Salsa, and Zesty Apple Cider Vinaigrette.

