Elite Daily
Starbucks’ Holiday Drinks & Cups Could Return Earlier Than Last Year
Everyone knows the holidays officially begin the day Starbucks rolls out its seasonal menu and you can sip a Peppermint Mocha in a festive AF cup on the reg. You can usually count on a November return, but the date — and day of the week — when holiday drinks come back to Starbucks varies from every year. If you’re wondering when Starbucks’ holiday drinks and cups will come back for 2022, here’s what to know about reports of a slightly earlier return. Plus, check out which seasonal drinks and food items you can expect to see on the menu.
ComicBook
Dunkin' Unveils Halloween Treat Lineup
Earlier this month, Dunkin' UK unveiled a killer (no pun intended) line-up of doughnuts paying homage to the classic Halloween monsters we all love. Wednesday, the Dunkin' arm based in the United States finally confirmed its Halloween line-up, and it's significantly different from its counterpart across the pond. While there is a Jack-o-Lantern will be available at Dunkin' locations stateside, that's where the similarities end.
Chipotle Is Bringing Back Its Beloved 'Boorito' Promotion for Halloween
It’s time to trick-or-treat at Chipotle again this year!. The fast-casual chain is bringing back the fan-favorite promotion ”Boorito” for the first time since 2019. It did not return in the following years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s also the longest-running promotion at Chipotle, entering its...
KFC brings back menu favorite after eight years – but there’s a catch
KFC fans have celebrated the return of a favorite menu item, the KFC Twister Wraps, but not all customers have reason to be happy. The fast food chain originally debuted Twister Wraps in the early 2000s. The wraps were so popular among customers that many despaired when KFC removed the...
People are only just discovering what M&M’s stands for after all these years
MANY people love tucking into a delicious bag of M&M’s - but do you know what the name stands for?. Sweet lovers are only just stopping to think about what the initials mean and discovering the answer. The multi-coloured shelled chocolate treats have tiny Ms printed on the top,...
16 Sam’s Club Perks You Never Knew About
As a Sam's Club member, you can save money and enjoy members-only pricing and special perks for only $45 a year -- or $100 for a Sam's Plus membership. Explore: These Cities Are the Most Expensive for...
Costco Just Brought Back This Hearty Comfort Food Favorite That's Great for Busy Weeknights
We love shopping at Costco any time of year, but if we’re being analytical about it, fall is when they really start dropping all of their biggest hits. Their made-in-house pumpkin pies are one of the first tastes of fall we treat ourselves to each year, and their muffin selection — pumpkin streusel are our favorites — can’t be beat. But the savory options aren’t to be missed. Costco’s rotisserie chicken is affordable and can be turned into about a million fast dinners, but for days when we really don’t have time for any kitchen creativity, Costco’s read-made meals are...
Seven items Costco is discontinuing this fall including popular name-brand items and tasty treats
SOME of your favorite Costco products could disappear from shelves as items at the beloved chain are reportedly being discontinued. A shopping guru took to YouTube to reveal seven key items that will soon disappear from the beloved warehouse store. The items were seen with the "death star," which refers...
Thrillist
Krispy Kreme Is Giving Out Totally Free Donuts on Halloween
Halloween has fully turned into a season, tucked neatly between summer and fall. There's a lot of Halloween to take in, but at its heart, it's still a holiday about costumes and treats. It's a perfect holiday. Dress up like something entertaining, and neighbors will gladly toss you a piece of candy for your troubles.
Subway Introduces New Menu Items For Fall—And They’re Not Sandwiches!
Along with pumpkin spice-flavored everything and warm apple cider, the start of fall undoubtedly also kicks off the beginning of soup season. Subway caught onto this, and just announced three new and revamped bowl options that customers can take adva...
Burger King's Halloween Whopper Has An Unexpected Ingredient
Coffee chains have a reputation for keeping their menus at par with the changing seasons but burger chains, not so much. While pumpkin spice in a coffee sounds great, it wouldn't exactly have a huge following in a burger, would it? So when it comes to holiday seasons, burger chains generally remain unaffected. That is, unless it's Burger King and Halloween.
McDonald's is bringing back its classic Halloween pails. Here's how to get one.
The Halloween classic that double as a container for trick-or-treating comes back after a six-year absence.
Thrillist
Taco Bell Has 2 New Tacos and They're Made for Dipping
It's been a big week in Taco Bell news. First, the chain brought back its highly-requested enchilada-burrito hybrid after nearly a decade off menus. Then Taco Bell announced the nationwide debut of its Truff Loaded Nacho Fries. Now, you have even more menu items worth celebrating. Taco Bell is testing...
I ordered a £6.99 sundae at Hungry Horse but what I was served instead was unbelievable
A DINER claims she was served a tub of £2 Tesco own-brand ice cream at a restaurant after ordering a sundae for £6.29. Becky Disdle said she had asked for the popular and spectacular-looking Candy Mania at the Hungry Horse. The chain says of the treat: “Starts with...
Taco Bell Makes a Menu Mistake (and Plans to Change it)
After skyrocketing to stardom through "Saturday Night Live," Pete Davidson also learned a thing or two about making mistakes. The 28-year-old comedian has gotten over 100 tattoos of which many he later had to laser off and has talked about his "immature, irrational decisions" in a nod to several high-profile relationships.
Costco Is Selling the Cutest Holiday Rugs That Come in 4 Festive Styles
Christmas is just around the corner, and we could not be more excited. Decorating for the holiday season is a blast, from trimming the tree to stringing lights outside. And Costco is putting up in the holly jolly mood a little earlier with their new seasonal welcome mats, and we are absolutely in love. “The NEW 2022 Holiday Rugs are out at Costco and they’re ADORABLE!!!” Instagram user @costcohotfinds posted, along with a video of the new selections. “They’re also super plush and just beautiful.” All four styles are festive, including the black-and-red plaid “Merry Everything” complete with mistletoe and the black...
Motley Fool
6 Restaurants Where a Tasty Dinner Costs $15 or Less
Worried about the cost of food? Visit these six restaurants. Eating out has become more expensive this past year, up 8.9% in cost. Applebees, Olive Garden, and other chain restaurants offer tasty dinners for under $15. Food prices will also vary based on where you live. Inflation has hit Americans...
Thrillist
Oreo Is Releasing an All-New Cookie Flavor for Fall
Oreo does not care about your PSLs. Okay, maybe it does a little bit. The brand did drop its own pumpkin spice iteration last month. But now, the cookie maker is moving full-steam ahead toward the winter holidays with the debut of its latest flavor, and we've got zero qualms about it.
KFC Brings Back a McDonald's Fan Favorite
Clearly, the Choco Taco was just the beginning. More than ever before, the big brands of the fast food industry are listening to fan feedback on which foods or snacks should be brought back. Take for example an item that has not been on KFC menus since 2014 but remains...
