ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hendersonville, NC

Around Town: Fall events and news happening in the area in mid-October

By Dean Hensley, Hendersonville Times-News
Times-News
Times-News
 3 days ago

This edition of Around Town will take a look at several Fall events and also news in the area, as the peak of the fall color begins in Western North Carolina.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06mhhi_0iY8Ah7p00

HENDERSON COUNTY

Treat Street Carnival set for Halloween

On Halloween from 5-8 p.m., the annual Treat Street Carnival will be held on Main Street, with trick-or-treating for children with downtown merchants and a parade.

The candy sponsor, Ingles Markets, has provided extra candy for the downtown merchants to distribute, according to a press release. The event combines the Friends of Downtown Hendersonville’s Trick or Treat Street, Henderson County Parks and Recreation’s Halloween Carnival and Hola Carolina's Día de Los Muertos (Day of the Dead) celebration and will include a costume contest, Monster Mash Sound Extreme DJ party, the kid zone (sponsored by Biltmore Church), a variety of inflatables and also performances in the spirit of Día de Los Muertos, the release said.

Trick or treating with downtown merchants will begin at 5 p.m. along Main Street from Allen Street to Sixth Avenue. In addition, local organizations will set up treat contributor booths in the 400 and 500 blocks. The costume contest and Monster Mash will be in the 100 block in front of the Historic Courthouse.

Costume contest registration begins at 5 p.m. at the courthouse square and judging, which includes age categories for infants to age 3, 4 to 7, 8 to 11, 12 to 15, and 16-plus and family/group contestants, will start at 6 p.m., with the pet category first to be judged.

This will be a full street closure of Main Street from Sixth Avenue to Allen Street, with no parking after 1 p.m. for setup.

For more information, visit downtownhendersonville.org or call 828-329-5658.

City plans for fall bulk leaf collection

The City of Hendersonville will will begin its fall bulk leaf collection service on Oct. 17 for city residents, according to a press release. It will continue throughout the fall season and conclude on Dec. 30.

During bulk leaf collection, city residents should pile loose leaves at the edge of the street along the curb, without placing the leaves on the sidewalk or roadway. Leaves should not be bagged.

Residents can help prevent safety hazards by keeping leaf piles off the sidewalks. Keeping leaf piles out of the roadways and sidewalks also helps prevent debris from being washed into the storm drains which can cause flooding.

Leaf piles should be free of tree limbs or other objects that may damage collection equipment, the release said. Spring bulk leaf collection typically occurs during the month of March. The public does not need to contact Public Works with leaf pick-up requests as this service is automatically provided to city residents. Leaf piles are picked up from homes every 10-14 days but, depending on the volume of leaves placed out for collection, the piles could be picked upsooner or later than that time frame.

For more information, call the Public Works Department at (828) 697-3084

Brandy Bar to host Mr. Jimmy, Carmody and Hilligoss

The Brandy Bar, located at 504 Seventh Ave. East, will host three songwriters (Mr. Jimmy, Mare Carmody and Brian Hilligoss) for its next Songwriter Series, set for 7-9 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 19.

According to a press release, Mr. Jimmy is the solo project of guitarist/vocalist Jim “Ang” Anderson. Mr. Jimmy received his musical education on Chicago’s infamous South Side. He has released 10 albums of original music with the Chicago Kingsnakes. Carmody is Virginia-born and raised, but has lived and made music in Memphis, Little Rock, and Western North Carolina over the years. Hilligoss was singing on the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville by the time he was 21 years old with Roy Acuff, Porter Wagoner and performing stand-up comedy with Minnie Pearl. A storyteller at heart, Hilligoss said he looks forward to sharing his original songs with the Songwriter Sessions audience.

For more information send an email to WNCsongwritersessions@gmail.com.

TRANSYLVANIA COUNTY

Brevard Music Center hosts Jeff Sipe Trio on Oct. 25

Brevard Music Center will continue its Parker Concert Hall Fall/Winter Series with Rhythm and Blues with the Jeff Sipe Trio at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 25, according to a press release.

Sipe will be joined by guitarists Mike Seal and Taylor Lee for a an evening of jazz, rock, blues and funk. Tickets are priced from $35 and are available online at brevardmusic.org.

To find out more about the 2022-23 Parker Concert Hall performances, visit brevardmusic.org/tickets or contact the BMC Box Office at (828) 862-2105 or by email at boxoffice@brevardmusic.org.

Heart of Brevard releases micro grant application

Heart of Brevard recently announced it is releasing a micro grant application for businesses in the Heart of BrevardMSD, thanks to a $25,000 grant from the Duke Energy Foundation.

Awarded funds are designed to provide micro grants to businesses in the Heart of Brevard with a focuson beautification projects enhancing the appearance of the business and downtown district, according to a press release. Project examples include pressure washing buildings and awnings, exterior painting, facade repair, signage,public art projects and outdoor expansion or purchasing supplies for expansion of outdoor events.

Micro grants awards will range from $500 to $2,500 per individual business.

“We are excited to partner with Duke Energy to expand our current grant program, and to work with our downtown businesses and property owners to distribute grant funds that have a positive impact on our downtown community. These funds provide a transformative opportunity to facilitate and nurture business support as part of our broader economic vitality strategy,” said Nicole Bentley, executive director of Heart of Brevard, in the release.

Applications are available online at https://brevardnc.org/community/hometowngrant/. The deadlinefor submission is Nov. 14.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
blueridgemountainstravelguide.com

The 12 Best Places to See Christmas Lights in North Carolina

Disclaimer: This post may contain affiliate links. All hosted affiliate links follow our editorial & privacy policies. The state of North Carolina is renowned for an incredible array of popular attractions. There are majestic Appalachian mountains, countless waterfalls, the Biltmore Estate (the largest private home in America), the Raleigh-Durham Tech...
ASHEVILLE, NC
macaronikid.com

10 Things to Do this Week (October 16-22) in Asheville, NC

Here are my picks for ten things to do in the Asheville area with kids this week. Click on the links for all the details!. Enjoy incredible vegan food and a super fun family zone with activities including free face painting, corn hole, a magician, and life-size Connect 4, Jenga, and Checkers. October 16.
ASHEVILLE, NC
greenvillejournal.com

After hurricane delay, Greer Arts & Eats Festival announces new date

The Greater Greer Chamber of Commerce has rescheduled its Greer Arts & Eats Festival, the organization announced Oct. 13. The free festival will be held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Oct. 29 on Trade Street in downtown Greer. It was originally scheduled for Sept. 30-Oct. 1 but was postponed due to Hurricane Ian’s potential impact.
GREER, SC
ourlocalcommunityonline.com

Spruce Pine Southern Christmas Show

Spruce Pine Southern Shristmas Show 1-day craft show Nov 5th. Show hours: 9am-5pm 31 cross street “Whitson building” Spruce Pine, NC. 60+ local artist and crafters with handmade Christmas gifts. This 1 day indoor event helps benefit the Mountaineer Shriners. There is fun for the whole family! Meet Santa and have family Christmas photos made with professional photographer Theresa Lewis. Sample delicious fudge, kettle corn and baked goods. Signup for door prizes and raffles. Show guest can purchase jewelry, pottery, glassware, wreaths, wood, signs, baked goods, quilts, tea products, t-shirts, decorative items, key chains, wire-wrap jewels, crochet, and a ton of other wonderful gifts. Admission $1. Free parking! Call our show office for more event info at (828) 688-1148.
SPRUCE PINE, NC
Mountain Xpress

Letter: What’s up with panhandlers at intersections?

[Regarding “Street Signs: How Is Asheville Addressing Panhandling?” Sept. 28, Xpress:] Can anyone explain why panhandlers at street intersections usually remain stationary even when the traffic light is red for cars headed in their direction? It seems strange that they don’t walk down the line of cars that are waiting for the light to turn.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WOKV

Nurses hike through North Carolina wilderness at night to provide life saving blood transfusion

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — Flight nurses carried fresh blood through the darkness to save the life of a hiker who fell off a remote mountain in North Carolina. Just after sunset on Saturday, Burke County Search And Rescue responded to a report of an injured hiker falling approximately 45 feet from the top of Hawksbill Mountain in the Linville Gorge Wilderness area, according to WSOC-TV.
BURKE COUNTY, NC
The Post and Courier

Sully's Steamers newest location now open in Mauldin

MAULDIN — When Robert Sullivan opened Sully's Steamers in downtown Greenville, he considered himself nothing close to a chef or food expert. Rather, he was "an average Joe" who wanted to offer better sandwich options. Nearly a decade later, the shop that specializes in steamed bagel sandwiches is about...
MAULDIN, SC
WJHL

Pick your own apples at these regional orchards

(WJHL) — Fall is in the air, pumpkins line the patches and apples hang from trees just waiting to get picked. News Channel 11 compiled a list of regional orchards that encourage autumn and apple enthusiasts alike to flock to the farm to pick a peck or two of regionally grown apples. Most regional orchards […]
HENDERSON COUNTY, NC
my40.tv

Woman struck, killed while trying to cross highway in Haywood County

HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A 71-year-old woman died after being struck while trying to cross a highway in Western North Carolina over the weekend. A spokesperson for the North Carolina State Highway Patrol (NCSHP) says troopers were dispatched to US-19 (Dellwood Road) in Haywood County on Saturday, Oct. 15, around 12:28 p.m. regarding a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle.
HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC
The Post and Courier

Greenville developer spends $2.7M for 12 acres along future Swamp Rabbit Trail

GREENVILLE — Twelve acres along the soon-to-come Swamp Rabbit Trail extension along Laurens Road has been sold to a Greenville-based developer. The plot of land at 2500 Woodlark Street is visible from Interstate 385 and is accessible from Laurens Road. The property borders the Holland Park development where businesses like Home Team BBQ, Double Stamp Brewery and Flying Rabbit Adventures reside.
GREENVILLE, SC
tribpapers.com

Late Rent Notices Skyrocket: An Economic Indicator?

Asheville – “I’ve rented a few apartments in my life, but thankfully have never been evicted. When I learned that late rent notices were up 95% in 2022, it makes me wonder if people are still recovering work-wise from the past two years. ” So wrote Kayla Brennan in calling attention to a summary of data compiled by Jana Freer of Legal Templates in an article, “The Truth Behind Being a Landlord in 2022,” https://legaltemplates.net/resources/2022-landlord-struggles/. Other key takeaways from the article are that the number of rent increase notices prepared increased 84% nationwide and year over year, with the average rent increase being 14%; and evictions were up 36%.
ASHEVILLE, NC
Times-News

Times-News

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
467K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Hendersonville, NC from blueridgenow.com.

 http://blueridgenow.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy