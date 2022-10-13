Mullets at Court Days plus 16 other things to do in and around Lexington this weekend

Here is a Lexington list and guide of the best weekend events around Central Kentucky on Friday, Saturday and Sunday if you are bored and need things to do from live music concerts, fall festivals featuring games, rides and food, comedy shows, local concerts, arts and crafts fairs, kid-friendly events, Halloween events, dance and theatre shows or foodie events.

Berea College’s Celebration of Traditional Music

The 49th annual Berea College Celebration of Traditional Music will take place at various locations across the college campus between Oct. 13-16 with a bevy of performances, workshops and more. Evening concerts are $10 per person, dances are $8 and all other events are free to attend. 101 Chestnut St, Berea. Berea.edu/Appalachian-Center/Annual-Celebration-Traditional-Music .

Court Day Festival in Mount Sterling

Kentucky’s oldest festival, October Court Days, will return to the streets of downtown Mount Sterling with live music, food, a mullet and 80’s lady contests, and more from Oct. 14-17. The event, now celebrating year 220, is free to attend. 33 N Maysville Rd, Mount Sterling. MtSterlingTourism.com .

People fill downtown Mt. Sterling during the 2021 Court Day Festival. Ryan C. Hermens/rhermens@herald-leader.com

Mary Queen Fall Festival at Mary Queen Of The Holy Rosary School

Blacktop Rodeo, Paul Childers and others will perform during the Mary Queen Fall Festival at the Mary Queen Of The Holy Rosary School on Oct. 14 and 15 from 4-11 p.m. There will be food, children’s games, inflatables, a $10,000 raffle, casino games and more. The event is free to attend. 601 Hill N Dale Rd. MQHR.org/FallFestival .

Jessamine Fall Festival in Nicholasville

The Jessamine Fall Festival will take place on York Street in downtown Nicholasville on Oct. 14 from 6-10 p.m. and Oct. 15 from 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Activities include live music, a parade, a car show, a health fair, a beauty pageant, carnival rides and more. The event is free to attend. York St, Nicholasville. JessamineFallFestival.com .

Halloween Lights at Fort Boonesborough State Park

Enjoy Halloween frights and lights during the drive-thru Halloween lights display at Fort Boonesborough State Park in Richmond nightly from 7-10 p.m. through Oct. 22. Tickets are $5 per carload. 4375 Boonesboro Rd, Richmond. Parks.Ky.gov/Richmond/Events/Events/Halloween-Lights-Drive-Through .

Comedian Sam Morril at Comedy Off Broadway

Comedian Sam Morril will perform at Comedy Off Broadway at 7:15 and 9:45 p.m. on both Oct. 14 and 15. Tickets are $30. 161 Lexington Green Cir #C4. ComedyOffBroadway.com .

Titus Underwood concert at First Presbyterian Church

Titus Underwood, the first African American artist to hold the principal oboe chair in a major American orchestra with the Nashville Symphony, will perform alongside piano partner, Megan Gale, at First Presbyterian Church on Oct. 14 at 7:30 p.m. The event is free to attend. 174 N Mill St. FPCLex.org/M4M .

UK Theatre & Dance: ‘ Radium Girls’ at Briggs Theatre





The UK Department of Theatre & Dance will perform D.W. Gregory’s “Radium Girls” four times this weekend at the Briggs Theatre inside UK’s Fine Arts Building. Remaining show times are on Oct. 14 at 7:30 p.m., Oct. 15 at 2 and 7:30 p.m. and Oct. 16 at 2 p.m. Tickets are $10 for students and $15 for adults. 127 Fine Arts Building, 465 Rose St. FineArts.Uky.edu/Theatre-Dance/Events/Radium-Girls .

Glow in the dark screen printing workshop at Kre8Now Makerspace

Make your very own glow in the dark ghost garden flag during a screen printing workshop at Kre8Now Makerspace on Oct. 15 from 2-4 p.m. Tickets are $55 for members and $65 for non-members. 305 Codell Dr. Kre8Now.com.

$20 Art Market at Greyline Station





The fifth annual Lexington $20 Art Market will take place at Greyline Station on Oct. 15 from 4-8 p.m. The event is free to attend but if you want to buy a piece of art, that will cost you $20. 101 W Loudon Ave. facebook.com/events/446009343747659 .

The Stephen R. Powell Memorial Garden at Centre College was created by former students of the renowned glass artist who taught at the school. Brian Oates/Centre College

Glass artist Stephen R. Powell dedication at Centre

Centre College will dedicate a 25-foot-tall tribute to Stephen R. Powell, internationally renowned glass artist who lived in and taught at the Danville school for more than three decades. The dedication of the Stephen R. Powell Memorial, which took more than two years of teamwork led by one of Powell’s former students, will be during homecoming on Oct. 15 at 4:30 p.m., on the Arts lawn. The sculpture is made of stainless steel and features large, colorful glass discs crafted as illuminated shards of Powell’s pieces lays in the ground beneath the towering piece. The memorial garden is also an outdoor classroom. centre.edu

Home Grown Head concert at The Break Room at Pepper

Local rock band Home Grown Head will celebrate the release of their “Dig In” EP at The Break Room at Pepper on Oct. 15 at 6 p.m. Other artists performing include Sad Black Lab, Brett & Donnie and more. The event is free to attend. 1178 Manchester St. facebook.com/events/829715558438774 .

Freaky Flicks at Moondance Amphitheater

Freaky Flicks continues at the Moondance Amphitheater, 1152 Monarch St. Oct. 15 from 6:30 p.m.-9:30 p.m. with a free showing of “Addams Family Values.” Pre-show activities begin at 6:30 p.m. with a Monster Mash dance party and the movie will begin at dark, around 7:30 p.m. Plus there will be a kid’s costume contest. Bring blankets or chairs. Lexingtonky.gov/freaky-friday-flicks

Central Kentucky Improv at Base249

Central Kentucky Improv will host an improv comedy show at Base249 on Oct. 15 at 7 p.m. with special guests Leigh Jordan and Tamara Schneider of Kentucky Taste Buds and Monologist. Tickets are $15, with 50% of proceeds benefiting the Kids Cancer Alliance. 249 E Main St #150. Eventbrite.com .

Cider Days at Wide Bird Cider

Taste some of the best cider beers that Kentucky has to offer during Cider Fest as part of Cider Days Kentucky at Wise Bird Cider on Oct. 16 at noon. Tickets are $30 and include a commemorative tasting glass and sample pours of all 8-10 ciders on site. 1170 Manchester St. Eventbrite.com .

Gregory Turay concert at Calvary Baptist Church

American Tenor Gregory Turay, a former Artist in Residence at UK and Centre College who’s performed and won awards around the world, will perform at the Calvary Baptist Church on Oct. 16 at 3 p.m. The event is free to attend. 150 E High St. KentuckyBachChoir.org .

Bachtoberfest at West Sixth Brewing

Celebrate beer and Bach during Bachtoberfest at West Sixth Brewing on Oct. 16 from 4-6 p.m. Tickets are $80.99 including fees and come with two West Sixth beers, complimentary German food, a reverse raffle and live music from the Kentucky Bach Choir German folk song sing-a-long. 501 W Sixth St #100. facebook.com/events/758855385228416 .