ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

GeForce RTX 4090 Power Adapter Dissected

By Aaron Klotz
Tom's Hardware
Tom's Hardware
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fvMDG_0iY8AGUK00

According to a report by Igor Wallossek from Igor's Lab, the included quad 8-pin-to-16-pin adapter with the GeForce RTX 4090 is hackable to allow 600W of power consumption from just three 8-pin PCIe power connectors. But, of course, this is just an experiment in the name of science. We do not recommend you try this on your adapter for obvious reasons. Always use the adapter included with your GeForce graphics card and follow Nvidia's specifications. However, it's worth knowing if someone reverse-engineers this hack into a sellable product online, we should stay away from it.

Nvidia's power adapter is much more than just a power-splitting device. It's an adapter that detects which of the four 8-pin power plugs is active. It allows the end user to run just three supplementary power connections to the adapter to make the card work - but at a lower 450W TDP. With all four plugs connected, the GPU can access 600W if the power delivery system allows it.

Nvidia's power adapter does this by relaying which power plugs are being used, directly to the graphics card via four tiny wires that come with the 12VHPWR power connector . Two of the four wires are active, and tell the GPU whether or not it's safe to boot up the graphics card - depending on how many 8-pin power plugs are connected.

But, interestingly, Wallossek figured out that connecting just the secondary two-pin plug on a 6+2-pin PCIe power connector can trick the adapter into thinking the plug is active. It will trick the adapter into thinking all four plugs are active and activate the entire 600W power budget. To investigate further, Wallossek looked at the individual wires and found that you can do the same thing by shorting the two sensory wires that tell the GPU which power plugs are active.

It is hazardous, can lead to full-blown system failures, and pose a fire hazard from the power adapter due to the wires overheating the plastic plugs. As for the sensory wire hack, this is even more important to note, since this hack can create a triple 8-pin power adapter for the GeForce RTX 4090 instead of a quadruple 8-pin adapter - but with the full 600W power limit active. Again, Wallossek did the experiment to illustrate how we could eventually see dubious adapters on the market. If you ever see a device like this on the market, avoid it at all costs.

Comments / 0

Related
Ars Technica

Nvidia’s last-minute 12GB RTX 4080 rebrand will be a pain for GPU makers

Late last Friday, Nvidia decided that it was "unlaunching" the lower-end 12GB version of its upcoming GeForce RTX 4080 graphics card so that it could be renamed and released at a later date. This was good news, for the people who care about this kind of thing—the $899 12GB RTX 4080 and $1,199 16GB RTX 4080 were substantially different cards with much different performance levels. Giving them both the same name could have created unnecessary disappointment and confusion for buyers of the cheaper card.
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

This 27-inch gaming monitor from Asus is only $200 at Walmart today

It’s never a bad time to search through the best gaming deals, and right now one of the best gaming monitor deals is worth taking a look at. Walmart has discounted the Asus 27-inch gaming monitor an impressive $100, bringing its price down to just $199 from its regular price of $299. This would pair nicely with one of the best gaming desktops, and free shipping is included with your purchase, so click over to Walmart now to claim this deal while you can.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

The RTX 4080 unlaunch is the worst news for GPU prices since crypto

Nvidia is “unlaunching” the 12GB RTX 4080, which is such a strange move that Nvidia made up a whole new word to mark the occasion. On one hand, it’s a positive development for a card that most of us thought was a very bad idea. On the other hand, it’s also a very worrying sign for already rising GPU prices.
COMPUTERS
Tom's Hardware

Tom's Hardware

1K+
Followers
10K+
Post
53K+
Views
ABOUT

Whether building a PC, buying a laptop, or learning how to create robots for their kids, readers will find all they need to know about computing, new technologies and web services on Tom's Hardware.

 http://www.tomshardware.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy