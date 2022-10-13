Read full article on original website
Reports: De’Andre Hunter, Hawks agree to $95M extension
The Atlanta Hawks signed forward De'Andre Hunter to a four-year contract extension worth up to $95 million, ESPN and The Athletic reported Monday. Hunter and other members of the 2019 draft class faced a deadline of Monday at 6 p.m. ET to sign an extension.
Confident Atlanta Falcons eager for more after win over 49ers
Even after the Falcons fumbled away a potential win against the Saints to open the season, or when Marcus Mariota’s ill-advised pass was intercepted late in the fourth quarter against the Rams near the goal line or when Atlanta didn’t score for three quarters in their loss to Tampa Bay, coach Arthur Smith was never worried.
Marcus Mariota 'Truly Grateful' for Falcons 'Second Chance'
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota has endured an arduous path to get back to a starting signal caller in the NFL, but without the difficulties, the former Tennessee Titan doesn't feel he'd be in the position he's in today. The date was Oct. 13, 2019.
Chargers' Dustin Hopkins thanks Jesus after game-winning field goal: 'I got so much to be thankful for'
Los Angeles Chargers kicker Dustin Hopkins praised Jesus after nailing the game-winning field goal in the team's victory over the Denver Broncos.
Germantown volleyball rallies to advance to first MHSAA state championship since 2015
MADISON – Rita Sharpe had a vision when she took over the Germantown volleyball program in 2019 — winning a North State championship within four years was one of the highlights of that plan. The Mavericks hadn't advanced to a state championship game since 2015. That all changed...
