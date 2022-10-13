ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Albany Herald

Reports: De’Andre Hunter, Hawks agree to $95M extension

The Atlanta Hawks signed forward De'Andre Hunter to a four-year contract extension worth up to $95 million, ESPN and The Athletic reported Monday. Hunter and other members of the 2019 draft class faced a deadline of Monday at 6 p.m. ET to sign an extension.
ATLANTA, GA
Albany Herald

Confident Atlanta Falcons eager for more after win over 49ers

Even after the Falcons fumbled away a potential win against the Saints to open the season, or when Marcus Mariota’s ill-advised pass was intercepted late in the fourth quarter against the Rams near the goal line or when Atlanta didn’t score for three quarters in their loss to Tampa Bay, coach Arthur Smith was never worried.
ATLANTA, GA
Albany Herald

Marcus Mariota 'Truly Grateful' for Falcons 'Second Chance'

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota has endured an arduous path to get back to a starting signal caller in the NFL, but without the difficulties, the former Tennessee Titan doesn't feel he'd be in the position he's in today. The date was Oct. 13, 2019.
ATLANTA, GA

