Kansas Jayhawk Fan Viewing Guide - Week 7

We dig through the weekend games to help figure out which ones you should watch.

It's undeniable that the game of the week is the TCU Horned Frogs coming to Lawrence, KS to take on the Kansas Jayhawks . But there are plenty of other hours in the day to watch football.

With that in mind, we have a primer for the Kansas Football fan. A full slate of action that you can turn on that will whet that football appetite but also be relevant to your rooting interests. We'll pick a main game for the big TV, and then a second one for flipping during commercials or to stick on that laptop/tablet/second TV that we all know is sitting right there. While I'm assuming you will be watching (or attending) the Kansas game, there are still some interesting games to make sure you at least follow on your phone.

All game times below are Central.

Thursday

Baylor Bears @ West Virginia Mountaineers

Location: Milan Puskar Stadium, Morgantown, WV

Game Time: Thursday, Oct 13th at 6:00pm

TV Channel: FS1



Line: BAY -3.0

O/U: 54.5

Why Jayhawk fans should watch:

There is some optimism around Morgantown that the bye week could be exactly what they needed to be able to get the season turned around. And the Bears haven't exactly been impressive yet this season. Blake Shapen has an opportunity to show that he has what it takes to lead this offense to better results, and Neal Brown has a chance to get a win that might be enough to change the narrative around his program and save his job.

Friday

Honestly, there isn't much here that is worth watching. With four teams in action, only one is above .500, and UTSA plays Florida International on CBS Sports Network, which is pretty hard to find anyway.

Early Saturday

Yes I know that you are going to be watching the Jayhawks, but you still need something for your alternate screen.

#10 Penn State Nittany Lions vs #5 Michigan Wolverines

Location: Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor, MI

Game Time: Saturday, Oct 15th at 11am

TV Channel: FOX



Line: MICH -7.0

O/U: 50.5

Why Jayhawk fans should watch:

This is the first of the four straight Big Noon Saturday games that have featured the Michigan Wolverines that is actually worth watching. And we'll get a good idea of how good the rest of that top of the Big Ten really is in this game, as both Michigan and Penn State try to position themselves to compete with Ohio State. Fans of good football will want to watch this one.

Iowa State Cyclones vs #22 Texas Longhorns

Location: DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium, Austin, TX

Game Time: Saturday, Oct 15th at 11am

TV Channel: ABC



Line: TEX -16.5

O/U: 48.5

Why Jayhawk fans should watch:

I was struggling to justify why this game, which looks like a mismatch, would be one that Kansas fans would be interested in besides the fact that it is a Big 12 game. But there is a legitimate question about how good this Texas offense might be this year. And playing against an elite defense like Iowa State's should be a good measuring stick for this team with Quinn Ewers back at the helm.

Honorable Mention: Minnesota Golden Gophers at #24 Illinois Fighting Illini

Saturday Afternoon

This viewing window is packed with a lot of great games.

#3 Alabama Crimson Tide vs #6 Tennessee Volunteers

Location: Neyland Stadium, Knoxville, TN

Game Time: Saturday, Oct 15th at 2:30pm

TV Channel: CBS



Line: ALA -7.0

O/U: 65.5

Why Jayhawk fans should watch:

Even though it's an SEC matchup, it is undoubtedly the top game of the weekend. At the very least, you should have this on a second screen or have the ability to turn it on if you want the opportunity to see Alabama lose.

#8 Oklahoma State Cowboys vs #13 TCU Horned Frogs

Location: Amon G Carter Stadium, Fort Worth, TX

Game Time: Saturday, Oct 15th at 2:30pm

TV Channel: ABC



Line: TCU -4.0

O/U: 68.0

Why Jayhawk fans should watch:

This should be the most competitive game in the conference this week, especially if Baylor blows out West Virginia like many seem to be expecting. And Kansas fans should probably be rooting for Oklahoma State in this one, since they still have an opportunity to play them and make up ground in the conference race that way.

Honorable Mention: Arkansas Razorbacks at BYU Cougars & #15 NC State Wolfpack at #18 Syracuse Orange

Saturday Evening

#7 USC Trojans vs #20 Utah Utes

Location: Rice-Eccles Stadium, Salt Lake City, UT

Game Time: Saturday, Oct 15th at 7pm

TV Channel: FOX



Line: UTAH -3.5

O/U: 65.0

Why Jayhawk fans should watch:

Utah will try to avoid losing to both Los Angeles schools this season when they host Lincoln Riley and his Trojan squad. USC has been the epitome of inconsistent, with huge explosions of offense and stretches where they seem unable to stop anyone. It will be interesting to see which one wins, and a Utah win will make it more likely that the Pac 12 cannibalizes itself this season.

#4 Clemson Tigers vs Florida State Seminoles

Location: Doak Campbell Stadium, Tallahassee, FL

Game Time: Saturday, Oct 15th at 6:30pm

TV Channel: ABC



Line: CLEM -3.5

O/U: 51.0

Why Jayhawk fans should watch:

Are the Clemson Tigers ACTUALLY one of the best four teams this year? They have struggled with some of the other teams in the conference, and the idea that the ACC is Clemson and a bunch of also-rans is getting seriously challenged this year. This is one of the best opportunities for Clemson to take a loss and let the rest of the division get back into the race.

Honorable Mention: #16 Mississippi State Bulldogs at #22 Kentucky Wildcats

Saturday Late Night

Air Force Falcons vs UNLV Rebels

Location: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, NV

Game Time: Saturday, Oct 15th at 9:30pm

TV Channel: FOX



Line: AF -10.0

O/U: 49.5

Why Jayhawk fans should watch:

Don't be fooled by the big spread on this game, this should be an entertaining one throughout, especially as you are winding down for the day. This is the perfect type of game to have on in the background and peeking in at exciting moments.

