wjol.com
Flags at City Hall Flown at Half-Staff In Honor Of Alderman
The City of Lockport is saddened by the sudden passing of Alderman Larry Schreiber on Tuesday – October 11, 2022. Please be advised that the flags at City Hall are flown at half-staff in his honor. “Everyone who knew Larry loved him – he was a great friend and...
wjol.com
Will County Treasurer Tim Brophy Announces Commemorative Coins For Purchase
Will County Treasurer Tim Brophy announces the sale of one-ounce silver medallions minted to commemorate the County’s sesquicentennial in 1986. The County of Will was established on January 12, 1836 and on January 12, 1986 Will County Illinois became 150 years old. To celebrate that sesquicentennial event the Will County Sesquicentennial Committee minted one-ounce silver and bronze medallions. The new County seal appears on one side and on the reverse appear the words “Will County Illinois Sesquicentennial Commemorative 150 Years 1836 * 1986.”
Glenview restaurant hosts fundraiser for 8-year-old Cooper Roberts
GLENVIEW, Ill. — The local Chicagoland community came out in force Sunday to support Cooper Roberts — an 8-year-old boy who was shot during the Highland Park 4th of July parade earlier this year — at a Whiskey River fundraiser. Cooper was left paralyzed following the 4th of July mass shooting in Highland Park — […]
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Aurora, IL
If food tripping is your main reason for traveling, Aurora is the perfect destination. Despite being incorporated into Kane County, its city limits have grown to include parts of DuPage, Kendall, and Will counties. Aurora earned the moniker "City of Lights" in 1908 because it was one of the first...
Aurora Hollywood Casino Relocation and Expansion Deal Moves Forward
In a unanimous vote, the Finance Committee of the Aurora City Council advanced the PENN Entertainment proposal to relocate the Hollywood Casino in Aurora. All five members recommended the proposal to continue through the process. The next step is a presentation to all 12 members at the Committee of the Whole Meeting at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18. If the proposal clears that committee, a final vote will be held at the City Council Meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25.
Roseanne Tellez takes on The Old Joliet Haunted Prison
For Halloween lovers, the Old Joliet Haunted Prison is up and running again this year! FOX 32's Roseanne Tellez shows us some of the new attractions.
Proposal for citizen review board for Joliet Police Department fizzles
Advocates for a citizen review board to review Joliet Police Department practices vow to fight on after the latest proposal fizzled in the city council.
Former alderman makes another try at toppling Preckwinkle for Cook board president
Former Chicago alderman Bob Fioretti is again running to unseat Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle, but this time he’s doing it from the Republican side of the aisle.
suburbanchicagoland.com
Orland Park Democrats organize strong rally for November 8 candidates
Orland Park Democrats organize strong rally for November 8 candidates. The Orland Park Democratic Organization headed by Beth McElroy Kirkwood hosted a forum and fundraiser to support Democratic candidates running in the November 8 elections. The event was held at Papa Joe’s Restaurant Wednesday night Oct. 12, 2022 and included...
Joliet, October 15 High School 🏈 Game Notice
wjol.com
Reopening of Cass Street Bridge in Joliet Delayed
The reopening of Cass Street bridge in Joliet has hit a snag. The bridge was supposed to reopen this week, but the Illinois Department of Transportation tells WJOL, the timeline has changed to mid to late November. IDOT is in the process of automating all the draw bridges through Joliet. While they were completing that work, it was discovered that one of the bridges four motors was not functioning properly.
edgarcountywatchdogs.com
Amanda Koch Resigned as Will Co. Board Member; Conflict of Interest in $495,000 Grant Vote / Holding Two Offices
Will County Board Member Amanda Koch resigned from office after the Will County State’s Attorney’s Office delivered a 4-page letter to her spelling out the conflicts of her serving as a county board member and as a Commissioner of the Veterans Assistance Commission (“VAC”) of Will County.
South Side elementary school to surprise hundreds of families with free food
CHICAGO (CBS) -- More than 200 families will be surprised with more than $100 worth of free groceries as part of a giveaway Saturday. The giveaway is from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at CICS Wrightwood Elementary.The school, located at 8130 S California Ave., says it prides itself on making a difference in the lives of its students and the community.They raised more than $10,000 on their own and were also able to partner with Mariano's to make the food giveaway a reality.
starvedrock.media
Firemen respond to fire at rural Mendota Ag facility
No significant damage to a rural Mendota corn dryer after a fire Sunday. The dryer caught fire after 11:30 at the Northern Partners facility north of town. Firefighter Brady Rutishauser said smoke was coming from the fifty foot structure when they arrived before noon. Corn had to be removed from...
Food Truck Saturday continues in Chicago's Chatham neighborhood
CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago's city-led Food Truck Friday may be over, but Food Truck Saturday is still happening in Chatham at the new Mahalia Jackson Court.Along with food trucks, there will be music and other activities. The Mahalia Jackson Court opened last month and honors the singer for her contributions to gospel music and civil rights.Food Truck Saturday in the plaza will happen every Saturday throughout the month.
WIFR
Northern Illinois University student found dead in dorm complex
DEKALB, Ill. (WIFR) - A student at Northern Illinois University was found dead inside Patterson Hall on campus Friday. Campus police and paramedics from the DeKalb Fire Department responded to an emergency call regarding an unconscious student. Paramedics attempted life-saving measures before the student died, according to the university statement. The school newspaper the Northern Star says the student died at approximately 1:00 p.m. Friday with the cause of death currently unknown.
wjol.com
Plainfield Police To Host National Take Back Initiative
On Saturday, October 29th, 2022, from 10am -2pm, the DEA will coordinate a collaborative effort with state and local law enforcement agencies focused on removing potentially dangerous controlled substances from our nation’s medicine cabinets. This national take-back day will provide a unified opportunity for the public to surrender expired, unwanted, or unused pharmaceutical controlled substances and any other medications to law enforcement officers for destruction and will bring.
starvedrock.media
Outdoor "Fitness Court" Opens In South Ottawa
Wanting to get in shape without paying to go to a gym? Here's a perfect opportunity in Ottawa. A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Friday morning in Ottawa's south side Kiwanis Park for a new “Fitness Court”. The outdoor exercise venue enables you to use your own body weight to get a complete workout using seven exercise stations. It's geared towards anyone 14 years old and older. Users are urged to download a “Fitness Court” app which acts as a coach-in-your-pocket.
Affordable housing projects to be built in two vacant schools in Aurora
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The city of Aurora will break ground Thursday morning on two new affordable apartment complexes at vacant former elementary schools.Visionary Ventures NFP is redeveloping the former Lincoln Elementary School and former Todd Elementary School.Overall, the projects will bring 47 new affordable apartments to Aurora.The old Lincoln Elementary School will get 14 apartments in its existing building, and 22 more in a new building; while the former Todd Elementary School will get 11 apartments, and a new medical facility to serve West Aurora School District families.Both buildings also will have a community room, laundry facility, and a library with a computer area and lounge.
nypressnews.com
Cook County Crime Stoppers offering $15,000 reward for information on shooting of Kenneth Early
CHICAGO (CBS) — Cook County Crime Stoppers are ramping up their efforts to find a killer. The organization is handing out flyers in hopes someone will see them and speak up. On Aug. 12, 62-year-old Kenneth Early was found in his car at a stop sign, suffering from a gunshot wound.
