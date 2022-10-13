ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joliet, IL

Comments / 0

Related
wjol.com

Flags at City Hall Flown at Half-Staff In Honor Of Alderman

The City of Lockport is saddened by the sudden passing of Alderman Larry Schreiber on Tuesday – October 11, 2022. Please be advised that the flags at City Hall are flown at half-staff in his honor. “Everyone who knew Larry loved him – he was a great friend and...
LOCKPORT, IL
wjol.com

Will County Treasurer Tim Brophy Announces Commemorative Coins For Purchase

Will County Treasurer Tim Brophy announces the sale of one-ounce silver medallions minted to commemorate the County’s sesquicentennial in 1986. The County of Will was established on January 12, 1836 and on January 12, 1986 Will County Illinois became 150 years old. To celebrate that sesquicentennial event the Will County Sesquicentennial Committee minted one-ounce silver and bronze medallions. The new County seal appears on one side and on the reverse appear the words “Will County Illinois Sesquicentennial Commemorative 150 Years 1836 * 1986.”
WILL COUNTY, IL
WGN News

Glenview restaurant hosts fundraiser for 8-year-old Cooper Roberts

GLENVIEW, Ill. — The local Chicagoland community came out in force Sunday to support Cooper Roberts — an 8-year-old boy who was shot during the Highland Park 4th of July parade earlier this year — at a Whiskey River fundraiser. Cooper was left paralyzed following the 4th of July mass shooting in Highland Park — […]
GLENVIEW, IL
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in Aurora, IL

If food tripping is your main reason for traveling, Aurora is the perfect destination. Despite being incorporated into Kane County, its city limits have grown to include parts of DuPage, Kendall, and Will counties. Aurora earned the moniker "City of Lights" in 1908 because it was one of the first...
AURORA, IL
The Voice

Aurora Hollywood Casino Relocation and Expansion Deal Moves Forward

In a unanimous vote, the Finance Committee of the Aurora City Council advanced the PENN Entertainment proposal to relocate the Hollywood Casino in Aurora. All five members recommended the proposal to continue through the process. The next step is a presentation to all 12 members at the Committee of the Whole Meeting at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18. If the proposal clears that committee, a final vote will be held at the City Council Meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25.
AURORA, IL
suburbanchicagoland.com

Orland Park Democrats organize strong rally for November 8 candidates

Orland Park Democrats organize strong rally for November 8 candidates. The Orland Park Democratic Organization headed by Beth McElroy Kirkwood hosted a forum and fundraiser to support Democratic candidates running in the November 8 elections. The event was held at Papa Joe’s Restaurant Wednesday night Oct. 12, 2022 and included...
ORLAND PARK, IL
High School Football PRO

Joliet, October 15 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Joliet West High School football team will have a game with Joliet Central High School on October 15, 2022, 09:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
JOLIET, IL
wjol.com

Reopening of Cass Street Bridge in Joliet Delayed

The reopening of Cass Street bridge in Joliet has hit a snag. The bridge was supposed to reopen this week, but the Illinois Department of Transportation tells WJOL, the timeline has changed to mid to late November. IDOT is in the process of automating all the draw bridges through Joliet. While they were completing that work, it was discovered that one of the bridges four motors was not functioning properly.
JOLIET, IL
CBS Chicago

South Side elementary school to surprise hundreds of families with free food

CHICAGO (CBS) -- More than 200 families will be surprised with more than $100 worth of free groceries as part of a giveaway Saturday. The giveaway is from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at CICS Wrightwood Elementary.The school, located at 8130 S California Ave., says it prides itself on making a difference in the lives of its students and the community.They raised more than $10,000 on their own and were also able to partner with Mariano's to make the food giveaway a reality. 
CHICAGO, IL
starvedrock.media

Firemen respond to fire at rural Mendota Ag facility

No significant damage to a rural Mendota corn dryer after a fire Sunday. The dryer caught fire after 11:30 at the Northern Partners facility north of town. Firefighter Brady Rutishauser said smoke was coming from the fifty foot structure when they arrived before noon. Corn had to be removed from...
MENDOTA, IL
CBS Chicago

Food Truck Saturday continues in Chicago's Chatham neighborhood

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago's city-led Food Truck Friday may be over, but Food Truck Saturday is still happening in Chatham at the new Mahalia Jackson Court.Along with food trucks, there will be music and other activities. The Mahalia Jackson Court opened last month and honors the singer for her contributions to gospel music and civil rights.Food Truck Saturday in the plaza will happen every Saturday throughout the month.
CHICAGO, IL
WIFR

Northern Illinois University student found dead in dorm complex

DEKALB, Ill. (WIFR) - A student at Northern Illinois University was found dead inside Patterson Hall on campus Friday. Campus police and paramedics from the DeKalb Fire Department responded to an emergency call regarding an unconscious student. Paramedics attempted life-saving measures before the student died, according to the university statement. The school newspaper the Northern Star says the student died at approximately 1:00 p.m. Friday with the cause of death currently unknown.
DEKALB, IL
wjol.com

Plainfield Police To Host National Take Back Initiative

On Saturday, October 29th, 2022, from 10am -2pm, the DEA will coordinate a collaborative effort with state and local law enforcement agencies focused on removing potentially dangerous controlled substances from our nation’s medicine cabinets. This national take-back day will provide a unified opportunity for the public to surrender expired, unwanted, or unused pharmaceutical controlled substances and any other medications to law enforcement officers for destruction and will bring.
PLAINFIELD, IL
starvedrock.media

Outdoor "Fitness Court" Opens In South Ottawa

Wanting to get in shape without paying to go to a gym? Here's a perfect opportunity in Ottawa. A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Friday morning in Ottawa's south side Kiwanis Park for a new “Fitness Court”. The outdoor exercise venue enables you to use your own body weight to get a complete workout using seven exercise stations. It's geared towards anyone 14 years old and older. Users are urged to download a “Fitness Court” app which acts as a coach-in-your-pocket.
OTTAWA, IL
CBS Chicago

Affordable housing projects to be built in two vacant schools in Aurora

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The city of Aurora will break ground Thursday morning on two new affordable apartment complexes at vacant former elementary schools.Visionary Ventures NFP is redeveloping the former Lincoln Elementary School and former Todd Elementary School.Overall, the projects will bring 47 new affordable apartments to Aurora.The old Lincoln Elementary School will get 14 apartments in its existing building, and 22 more in a new building; while the former Todd Elementary School will get 11 apartments, and a new medical facility to serve West Aurora School District families.Both buildings also will have a community room, laundry facility, and a library with a computer area and lounge.
AURORA, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy