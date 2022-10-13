Read full article on original website
Man injured in shooting in Riviera Beach
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man was injured in a shooting in Riviera Beach on Monday afternoon. The Riviera Beach Police Department said officers responded to a shooting at 1:29 p.m. at the Azure Estates Community on Martin Luther King Blvd. Officers said they found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.
Palm Beach County deputies investigating deadly shooting
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Video above: Monday's forecast from WPBF First Warning Weather meteorologists. A man is dead after a shooting in West Palm Beach Friday. Deputies responded to a shooting in the 1100 block of Lake Victoria Drive. Around the country: National coverage from WPBF 25 News.
Homicide in West Palm Beach, detectives investigating
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man was killed in West Palm Beach. On Saturday, deputies with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office responded to a shooting on Lake Victoria Drive. Upon arrival, deputies found an adult male suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local...
Gun stolen in May recovered months later during traffic stop, police say
PORT ST LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — It took more than four months, but a gun that was stolen in May was found Friday, during a traffic stop. Detectives with the Port St. Lucie Police Department said a vehicle was driving on St. Lucie West Boulevard without headlights, so it was pulled over.
Teen hurt in watercraft collision in Fort Pierce
FORT PIERCE, Fla (CBS12) — A 16-year-old girl is in the hospital following a watercraft collision in Fort Pierce. The incident happened in the Fort Pierce Inlet on Saturday. The Coast Guard said two watercrafts collided. Authorities took the girl by medical helicopter to the hospital where she is...
Family members face 12 criminal charges but not for the shooting that led to their arrests
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — This one started when Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office agents found a car used in a shooting. It was the afternoon of Friday, Sept. 30. The shooting happened two days earlier. Authorities followed it until the car stopped in a driveway north of...
Florida woman dies after jumping out of window of moving truck, troopers say
A Florida woman died after jumping out of a moving vehicle in Highlands County Sunday night, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
Driver in deadly school bus stop crash in Royal Palm Beach offered bail
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The man charged with killing two students who were waiting for their school bus, last spring, is eligible to bond out of jail. Court documents said just before 7 a.m. on March 22, Angel Lopez was in Royal Palm Beach, heading northbound on Crestview Boulevard approaching Cypress Lake Drive, when his Alfa Romeo SUV “drifted to the right, over a bicycle lane, and collided with the curb with the passenger side front tire.”
PBSO warns about bail bonds scam
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — With Halloween approaching, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is warning about an imposter. Investigators are warning about the bail bond scam from people posing as employees of the sheriff's office. The scammers tell victims one of their loved ones is in jail...
Car windows smashed in Boynton Beach
Palm Beach County deputies are looking for suspects they say broke into several cars overnight in Boynton Beach.
Mobile counterfeiting operation shut down during traffic stop in Indian River County
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Three people were arrested after a traffic stop led to fraud charges. The Indian River County Sheriff's Office said 47-year-old Shaina Brown, 46-year-old Sean Brown, and 58-year-old Joseph Strauss visited a Tractor Supply on Sunday afternoon and tried to pay with counterfeit bills.
PBSO warns county residents of telephone scam
The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office wants to warn residents of a continuing common telephone scam.
One student's actions led to the arrest of another student who threatened a mass shooting
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — A student at Palm Beach State College notified College officials about concerns regarding a student who made alarming posts on a social media site where he threatened to commit a mass shooting at one of the College's campuses. The threat was made by Saul...
City of Riviera Beach holds supply drive for Hurricane Ian victims
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The city of Riviera Beach is holding a supply drive to help those impacted by Hurricane Ian on Florida’s Gulf Coast. Drop off items will be collected at Riviera Beach fire stations. The drive is underway now until Oct. 23. The drop-off hours...
Sheriff: Okeechobee detective accidentally shot by friend
Two people, including an off-duty Okeechobee police detective, were shot Wednesday evening after a person handling a gun thought the weapon wasn't loaded.
Woman found not guilty by reason of insanity in market crash in Stuart
STUART, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman accused of crashing her car into a crowd of people outside a market in Stuart has been found not guilty by reason of insanity. Court records show a judge found 31-year-old Beatrice Bijoux mentally unable to stand trial and committed her to a facility run by the Department of Children and Families.
South Florida woman arrested after 10-month-old ingests fentanyl and dies
A Florida woman's been arrested after an infant in her care died from ingesting fentanyl.
Port Charlotte woman dies after exiting moving pickup truck in Highlands County
A woman from Port Charlotte was killed Sunday night after exiting a moving pickup truck on Sparta Road in Highlands County. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a pickup truck driven by a 43-year-old man from Wauchula was traveling south on Sparta Road, west of Orday Road and just outside Sebring, at around 8 p.m. The rear left passenger, a 38-year-old woman from Port Charlotte, exited the truck through the open rear left window while it was in motion.
Three Teens Save Boaters Thrown Into Florida River After Crash
The town of Stuart, Florida has all but hoisted three teens onto their shoulders after the group dropped their fishing rods to help the victims of a boat crash. Rightfully so, now the local heroes are getting the recognition they deserve. The act of bravery took place on the St....
