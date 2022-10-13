Read full article on original website
Herald and News
Harris, Michael Bryant
Michael "Mike" Bryant Harris, of Klamath Falls, passed away on September 25, 2022, at Sky Lakes Medical Center with family by his side. He was 68 years old. Mike was born on January 23, 1954, to Dale & Wanda Harris in San Diego, California. He was the second born, of three rough and rowdy Harris boys. The family later moved to Sprague River, Oregon and lived there for a while before settling in Klamath Falls, Oregon. Mike is survived by his wife of 45 years, Paula, his daughter Jennifer, his son Joshua "Josh" (Linda), his mother Wanda and his brother Guy (Kathy); grandchildren Dakota, Jordynne, Chayse (Lindsey), Chloee, Trusten and Jagger; great grandchildren Natalynn, Haidyn, Roman, Nina and Isaiah; nephews, nieces, in-laws and friends. Mike was predeceased by his son Steven "Steve," his father Dale and his brother John. Mike will be fondly remembered for his stories. He always had one to tell. He loved talking about his younger years as a "star" football and basketball player for the Klamath Union Pelicans. Mike loved camping with his family and friends at Shasta Lake, hunting, fishing, playing golf, watching football and John Wayne movies with his cat Lucy. A celebration of life will be held at the Elks Lodge located at 601 Main St. Ste #3 Klamath Falls, Oregon 97601 on Saturday, October 22nd at 2:00 pm. The family would like to thank Sky Lakes Medical Center for their compassionate care during Mike's short stay. Cascade Cremation & Burial is assisting the family.
Crowds gather in Merrill for annual Potato Festival
Merrill was the place to be for potato lovers this past weekend when the 2022 Klamath Basin Potato Festival took over the town with a parade, exhibits, vendors and more. For more information on the festival, go to klamathbasinpotatofestival.com.
WinCo sees potential for storefront in Klamath Falls
An empty lot on Shasta Way might become the future location of a WinCo Foods grocery store. Based in Boise, Idaho, WinCo is a privately held chain of 138 supermarkets, the majority of which are employee-owned.
Oregon police find 9,000 pounds of marijuana in truck trailer from Texas, cite and release driver
Oregon State Police discovered close to 9,000 pounds of marijuana in a cargo trailer after a traffic stop on State Route 62 in Eagle Point on Wednesday, Oct. 12. The driver of the truck, which had Texas tags, was identified as Manuel Rodriguez Plascenia, 30, of Turlock, Calif., was issued criminal citations and released, according to OSP.
Zimmerman, Terry
Terry Zimmerman, 72, passed away October 10, 2022 in Klamath Falls, OR. She is survived by her daughter Mariah Woodfork and sister Mervilyn Penwell. She was preceded in death by her ex husband Terry L. Woodfork and sister Gail Yepez. Services will be held at a later date. Leave condolences and full obituary at www.cascadecremations.com.
