Michael "Mike" Bryant Harris, of Klamath Falls, passed away on September 25, 2022, at Sky Lakes Medical Center with family by his side. He was 68 years old. Mike was born on January 23, 1954, to Dale & Wanda Harris in San Diego, California. He was the second born, of three rough and rowdy Harris boys. The family later moved to Sprague River, Oregon and lived there for a while before settling in Klamath Falls, Oregon. Mike is survived by his wife of 45 years, Paula, his daughter Jennifer, his son Joshua "Josh" (Linda), his mother Wanda and his brother Guy (Kathy); grandchildren Dakota, Jordynne, Chayse (Lindsey), Chloee, Trusten and Jagger; great grandchildren Natalynn, Haidyn, Roman, Nina and Isaiah; nephews, nieces, in-laws and friends. Mike was predeceased by his son Steven "Steve," his father Dale and his brother John. Mike will be fondly remembered for his stories. He always had one to tell. He loved talking about his younger years as a "star" football and basketball player for the Klamath Union Pelicans. Mike loved camping with his family and friends at Shasta Lake, hunting, fishing, playing golf, watching football and John Wayne movies with his cat Lucy. A celebration of life will be held at the Elks Lodge located at 601 Main St. Ste #3 Klamath Falls, Oregon 97601 on Saturday, October 22nd at 2:00 pm. The family would like to thank Sky Lakes Medical Center for their compassionate care during Mike's short stay. Cascade Cremation & Burial is assisting the family.

KLAMATH FALLS, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO