Kentucky State

kentuckytoday.com

Kentucky's drought area increases after dry week

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – The latest U.S. Drought Monitor report, issued Thursday, shows Kentucky's drought area increasing, due to little or no precipitation recorded for the seven-day period that ended on Tuesday. The Oct. 13 report saw the area of Kentucky experiencing no drought condition shrink from 34.15%...
KENTUCKY STATE
WOMI Owensboro

Did You Know Kentucky is Home to the World's Largest Pocket Knife?

While traveling through the state of Kentucky, you are bound to see quite a few amazing things. As you may know, Kentucky is home to a few world records. Some of these include the world's largest baseball bat at the Louisville Slugger Museum in Louisville and the world's largest go-kart track in Shepherdsville. However, did you know that Kentucky is also home to the world's largest pocket knife too?
KENTUCKY STATE
wymt.com

Kentucky launches new food safety website

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Gov. Andy Beshear says Kentucky has launched a new food safety website where people can report foodborne illnesses. A statement on Thursday from the Cabinet for Health and Family Services says the website allows consumers to report issues directly to state officials instead of the information first going through local or regional health departments that decide whether to investigate further.
KENTUCKY STATE
WKYT 27

County clerks leaving position amid election conspiracies

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Secretary of State Michael Adams says that county clerks across the state have been hit with open records requests for a high volume of election-related documents. "It seemed like these things were directly aimed at disrupting our election process to get all of these in at...
KENTUCKY STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Kentucky

Do you love eating seafood? Do you also happen to live in Kentucky? If your answer was positive to both questions then there is a list of four fantastic seafood restaurants in Kentucky that are highly-praised by both travellers and local people for their absolutely tasty food but also for their service and amazing atmosphere.
KENTUCKY STATE
WOMI Owensboro

10 Kids Are Still Actively Missing From 2022 in Kentucky & One is From Owensboro

One of a parent's worst nightmares is to have their child go missing. Kentucky has several kids still activity missing and one of these kiddos is from right here in Owensboro. Growing up my mother was constantly reminding me to stay with her in stores and to be aware of my surroundings. She basically stamped it on my brain. I always thought the main reason for kids going missing was because they were kidnapped but statistics show there are several different reasons a child may go missing.
OWENSBORO, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Study: Kentucky one of the unhappiest states in the country

(TOP DATA) – According to a recent study, people in Kentucky live in one of the unhappiest states in the country, as they have the lowest rate of physical activity per capita, sleep fewer hours, and quit more of their jobs. Top Data says the study was conducted by market research firm TOP Data that […]
KENTUCKY STATE

