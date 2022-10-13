Read full article on original website
Kentucky auctioning off out-of-use equipment, trucks and more
Were you asking what happens to the equipment used by Kentucky officials when they are done with it? Well, they auction it.
Kentucky’s drought area increases after dry week
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – The latest U.S. Drought Monitor report, issued Thursday, shows Kentucky’s drought area increasing, due to little or no precipitation recorded for the seven-day period that ended on Tuesday. The Oct. 13 report saw the area of Kentucky experiencing no drought condition shrink from 34.15%...
Did You Know Kentucky is Home to the World’s Largest Pocket Knife?
While traveling through the state of Kentucky, you are bound to see quite a few amazing things. As you may know, Kentucky is home to a few world records. Some of these include the world's largest baseball bat at the Louisville Slugger Museum in Louisville and the world's largest go-kart track in Shepherdsville. However, did you know that Kentucky is also home to the world's largest pocket knife too?
Kentucky launches new food safety website
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Gov. Andy Beshear says Kentucky has launched a new food safety website where people can report foodborne illnesses. A statement on Thursday from the Cabinet for Health and Family Services says the website allows consumers to report issues directly to state officials instead of the information first going through local or regional health departments that decide whether to investigate further.
Only the Bravest Slay the Dragon to Catch Breathtaking Autumn Views Atop KY’s Black Mountain
It seems every time an opportunity presents itself, I'm telling you about how much I love the road. No, I don't mean that I love the fact that there ARE roads. I love HITTING the road and seeing where it takes me. Recently in these pages, you saw a story...
Kentucky has 165 districts with slow internet - here are the 10 slowest
Stacker investigated school districts with slow internet in Kentucky using data from Connect K-12. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
County clerks leaving position amid election conspiracies
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Secretary of State Michael Adams says that county clerks across the state have been hit with open records requests for a high volume of election-related documents. “It seemed like these things were directly aimed at disrupting our election process to get all of these in at...
Kentuckians Admit to Putting These Weird Ingredients in their Chili
Fall weather brings lots of things- pumpkins, mums, falling leaves, warm blankets, hot apple cider and big bowls of chili. Earlier this week on my morning radio show, my cohost Angel and I asked our listeners this!. As the conversation transpired on social media and the show, we started to...
Kentuckians may have money in their Pandemic-EBT soon
Illinois residents should be aware some P-EBT benefits have already been issued, while other benefits do not have a set time when they will be issued.
Lab-raised hellbenders released into Kentucky wilderness for the first time
Officials from the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources (KDFWR) say they have released some hellbenders after raising them in a lab.
4 Great Seafood Places in Kentucky
Do you love eating seafood? Do you also happen to live in Kentucky? If your answer was positive to both questions then there is a list of four fantastic seafood restaurants in Kentucky that are highly-praised by both travellers and local people for their absolutely tasty food but also for their service and amazing atmosphere.
Division of Surplus Properties’ yard sale: heavy equipment, vehicles in online auction starting today
Gov. Andy Beshear announced the Finance and Administration Cabinet’s Division of Surplus Properties will host an online auction of surplus heavy equipment no longer in use by the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s (KYTC) Division of Equipment. The auction begins today and closes on Tuesday, Oct. 25. An annual event,...
10 Kids Are Still Actively Missing From 2022 in Kentucky & One is From Owensboro
One of a parent's worst nightmares is to have their child go missing. Kentucky has several kids still activity missing and one of these kiddos is from right here in Owensboro. Growing up my mother was constantly reminding me to stay with her in stores and to be aware of my surroundings. She basically stamped it on my brain. I always thought the main reason for kids going missing was because they were kidnapped but statistics show there are several different reasons a child may go missing.
'Representation matters': Community activist comes out of retirement after Kentucky official requests her assistance
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One woman is no stranger to the community, as a longtime advocate and activist. Marta Miranda Straub answered the call and continues to advocate for those who have no voice. Straub is the commissioner for the Department of Community Based Services for the state of Kentucky....
Many Kentucky employers expected to see continued decrease in workers’ compensation costs
Many Kentucky employers can expect another decrease in workers’ compensation costs next year. The Kentucky Department of Insurance (DOI) has announced the approval of the 2022 loss costs filing, which will be used to develop employer rates for workers’ compensation coverage in 2023. The news Thursday represents the...
Abortion question on Kentucky’s Nov. 8 ballot may be confusing, but it becomes clearer when you look at the possible outcomes
FRANKFORT, Ky. – What would it mean if Kentucky voters changed the state constitution Nov. 8 to say that nothing in the document shall be construed to secure or protect a right to abortion, or funding of it?. It means Kentucky judges would not be allowed to find in...
Study: Kentucky one of the unhappiest states in the country
(TOP DATA) – According to a recent study, people in Kentucky live in one of the unhappiest states in the country, as they have the lowest rate of physical activity per capita, sleep fewer hours, and quit more of their jobs. Top Data says the study was conducted by market research firm TOP Data that […]
Dix Dam: A Daniel Boone-sparked idea powers Kentucky communities for nearly 100 years
Historical review of Dix Dam in Central Kentucky
‘Fishing for Eastern Kentucky’ bass fishing tournament raises more than $50,000 for flood relief
PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Since July’s devastating flood that impacted many parts of the region, we have shared countless stories of neighbors helping neighbors in times of need. Over two months, several Southeast Kentuckians worked to raise funds for those impacted by the flood. On Saturday, their ideas...
Schneider Electric to invest $46 million to modernize manufacturing plants in Kentucky and Nebraska
— Schneider Electric, the leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, announced it will invest about $46 million in its Lexington, KY and Lincoln, NE manufacturing plants to modernize their operations and increase circuit breaker and related electrical product output for its customers in the U.S. and Canada.
