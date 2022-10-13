ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Millington, TN

Church burglary suspect wanted in Millington

By Ashley Paul
WREG
WREG
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OpC4Y_0iY88kEb00

MILLINGTON, Tenn.– Police are searching for a man who they say is responsible for a string of church burglaries in Millington.

Police believe 22-year-old Michael Armstrong, who also goes by the name Zack, is the man responsible for stealing from six churches in the area including First Baptist Church, 901 Church, First United Methodist Church, New Beginnings Church, and the Crosspoint Church along with one other church.

Elaine Butler, an administrator at New Beginnings Church, said when she came in Tuesday morning to hang fall decorations, she noticed something wasn’t right.

“As we went to the front of the church to put out our fall flowers, we noticed, we have a big “blessed change” plastic canister, and there were monies all over the floor,” she said.

Butler said Armstrong made away with roughly $2,500 worth of cameras, musical equipment, and other electronics.

She said police told her Armstrong was a suspect in the other burglaries and when they searched his house, they also found a number of church shirts, just like the one she wore during our interview.

“Why churches? Because he knows nobody is there? Or he’s looking for something,” Butler said. “For whatever reason, he took the church shirts. So who knows? Maybe it was a cry for help.”

Butler is willing to offer Armstrong that help by welcoming him into the church if he turns himself in.

“It’s never too late. But we’ve got to do the right things, and that will start with him turning himself in. But there’s still help for him,” she said.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Millington Police Department at 901-495-1179 or call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WREG

Dead man’s Corvette stolen from Berclair house

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say a dead man’s vintage Corvette was stolen and towed away using a stolen truck. Christopher Atkins, 34, is charged with two counts of theft of property and one count of aggravated burglary. Police say back on October 5, a resident on Owen Road in Berclair saw someone at his deceased […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Mother’s intuition leads her to discover son’s body

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Evelyn Stone-Bailey said her son, Taurean Stone, and another man were murdered in May 2021, and now more than one year later, she is still waiting for the person who pulled the trigger to be brought the justice. Stone-Bailey does whatever it takes to avoid thinking about and remembering how her son […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Dixie Queen worker accused of firing gun in argument over refund

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — There was drama at a Dixie Queen in Memphis last week when police say an employee fired a gun during an argument with a customer who demanded a refund. Police say Erica Ousley got into a verbal fight with a customer October 9 at the Dixie Queen on Third Street in southwest […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WAPT

Two suspects in custody, accused in fatal hit-and-run in Oxford

OXFORD, Miss. — Oxford police have arrested two suspects in connection with a hit-and-run that killed one Ole Miss student and seriously injured another. Police said that Seth Garron Rokitka, 24, and Tristan Holland, both of Collierville, Tennessee, are suspects. Rokitka was taken into custody at about 8:30 a.m. Monday. Oxford police said his truck, which was found wrecked in Marshall County, has been impounded.
OXFORD, MS
WREG

Man found in Horn Lake after being shot at Southaven restaurant

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was found with a gunshot wound inside a vehicle in Horn Lake, Mississippi after a shooting at a restaurant in Southaven over the weekend. According to Horn Lake Police, officers responded to a shooting in the 6400 block of Jamie Drive around 11 p.m. Friday. Officers found a man with […]
SOUTHAVEN, MS
WREG

Man allegedly tries to back over baby with car during fight with wife

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 27-year-old man is accused of trying to back over a baby in a car after assaulting his wife during a fight Friday. Ferlandos Wirt is charged with domestic assault, as well as evading arrest, assaulting a first responder and drug possession after officers responded Friday evening to a domestic assault call […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Group steps up to help church cited for illegal dumping

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– After seeing a WREG story about illegal dumping at a Raleigh church, one group that works with felony offenders wants to help. Those with Egypt Baptist Church say they’re doing all they can to handle the problem but they can’t seem to get things under control and it’s not their garbage.  However, people […]
MEMPHIS, TN
localmemphis.com

Midtown man, fiancée held at gunpoint during string of robberies

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police are searching for three more suspects in a string of robberies that terrorized Midtowners for days. One victim who was held at gunpoint is speaking out. Zachary Stuart, who was robbed Sunday, is beyond grateful. "I got punched in the back of the head...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

One dead in East Memphis

CORRECTION: MPD said the victim has died of natural causes and they believe no foul play is suspected at this time. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police were dispatched to St. Francis Hospital around 4:30 p.m. Saturday after a person was brought to the hospital. Police said the victim was transported from the 5900 block of […]
MEMPHIS, TN
Kait 8

Police investigating Mississippi County shooting

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Police are investigating the death of a Blytheville man. According to a press release from Blytheville Police Captain Jeremy Ward, on Oct. 15, around 5:23 p.m. officers responded to a shots fired call in the area of Cherry and Ruddle. When officers got to the scene,...
BLYTHEVILLE, AR
WREG

One killed in Binghampton shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead after a shooting in Binghampton. Police say the shooting happened on Mimosa Avenue near Carpenter Street Friday night. Memphis Police say the victim was pronounced dead on the scene. At this time, there is no information regarding possible suspects or motives. Anyone with information on this shooting is […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

1 person injured from shooting in Southaven

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Southaven Police Department responded to a shooting on Airways Boulevard. SPD said the shooting took place at Red Hook restaurant around 10:53 p.m. One person was shot and left the scene before officers arrived, said police. According to police, the victim was found in Horn Lake...
SOUTHAVEN, MS
WREG

17 guns, hundreds of pills found during search: MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man is facing charges after detectives found nearly 20 guns and hundreds of pills during a search at his home. Michael Fleming, 61, was taken into custody Thursday morning. Court documents say detectives with the Shelby County Narcotics Division executed a search warrant at Fleming’s home on Clearpool Circle Road […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

WREG

47K+
Followers
12K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

WREG.com is the leading news source for Memphis and the Mid-South

 https://wreg.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy