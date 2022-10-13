Church burglary suspect wanted in Millington

MILLINGTON, Tenn.– Police are searching for a man who they say is responsible for a string of church burglaries in Millington.

Police believe 22-year-old Michael Armstrong, who also goes by the name Zack, is the man responsible for stealing from six churches in the area including First Baptist Church, 901 Church, First United Methodist Church, New Beginnings Church, and the Crosspoint Church along with one other church.

Elaine Butler, an administrator at New Beginnings Church, said when she came in Tuesday morning to hang fall decorations, she noticed something wasn’t right.

“As we went to the front of the church to put out our fall flowers, we noticed, we have a big “blessed change” plastic canister, and there were monies all over the floor,” she said.

Butler said Armstrong made away with roughly $2,500 worth of cameras, musical equipment, and other electronics.

She said police told her Armstrong was a suspect in the other burglaries and when they searched his house, they also found a number of church shirts, just like the one she wore during our interview.

“Why churches? Because he knows nobody is there? Or he’s looking for something,” Butler said. “For whatever reason, he took the church shirts. So who knows? Maybe it was a cry for help.”

Butler is willing to offer Armstrong that help by welcoming him into the church if he turns himself in.

“It’s never too late. But we’ve got to do the right things, and that will start with him turning himself in. But there’s still help for him,” she said.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Millington Police Department at 901-495-1179 or call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

